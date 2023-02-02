Conagra Brand recalls 2.58 million canned pounds of meat and poultry due to packing error

Conagra Brands is recalling 2.58 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that caused the food to get contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety Team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The defected products, most of which are canned Vienna sausage, are said to be contaminated “without showing any outward signs of contamination” warned the FSIS.

The meat and poultry products of concern are those produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023. The recalled products are stamped with the number “P4247” on the bottom of the can, per the FSIS statement.

The recalled products include: Armour Vienna sausage (chicken and original), Armour star potted meat, Armour Star Vienna original, Armour Star Vienna sausage (original, barbecue and jalapeño), Goya Vienna sausage, Grace chicken Vienna sausage, Great Value Vienna sausage, Hargis House potted meat, Hargis House Vienna sausage, Hereford chicken Vienna sausage, Kroger Vienna sausages, Prairie Belt Vienna sausage and Valrico chicken Vienna sausage.

So far, there have been no reported incidents caused by the recalled products, but the FSIS is concerned these products are already on grocery store shelves or in pantries. The FSIS warned “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

What should I do with my Conagra products?

These products should not be consumed. Anyone who has purchased these recalled products should throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.

For further inquires, customers can contact the Conagra brand website.

How common are food recalls?

According to data from the FSIS, in 2021 there were 47 food-related recalls. The most common reason for food recalls in 2021 was “undeclared allergen.”