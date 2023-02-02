Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks got into a fight. Here’s what happened

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks certainly has a reputation for getting under opponents’ skin. On Thursday night, Donovan Mitchell was on the receiving end of Brooks’ antics, and his response led to a fight between the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the third quarter of the teams’ game in Cleveland, Brooks drove to the basket with Mitchell defending him.

As the two neared the rim, Mitchell’s teammate Evan Mobley moved to protect the rim, which resulted in Brooks going to the floor as he put up a shot attempt.

Mitchell grabbed the miss, but Brooks was in prime position on the ground and hit him in the midsection. As Mitchell went to the ground, he threw the ball at Brooks.

Mitchell then quickly stood up, pushed Brooks and then threw him to the ground. As officials tried to break up Mitchell and Brooks, all the players on the floor entered the fracas.

Eventually everyone cleared out, and both Mitchell and Brooks were ejected.

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell get in a lil scuffle 👀 pic.twitter.com/OmawvHgoMy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2023

Mitchell and Brooks have a bit of a history, as the Grizzlies faced the then-Mitchell-led Utah Jazz in the playoffs in 2021.

Then on Christmas Day just over a month ago, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson taunted Brooks during a game, which Mitchell reacted to on Twitter with a bunch of laughing emojis.