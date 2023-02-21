High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A first round recap

6A Playoffs

Charly Stevens recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds as No. 21 seed Layton hit the road to beat No. 12 seed Taylorsville in the 6A first round. The Warriors had a shot to tie it at the buzzer but missed as the Lancers secured their place in the 6A second round.

No. 9 seed West eased past No. 24 seed and region foe Kearns for the easy 6A first round win.

Umu Tukuafu scored 11 points, one of 10 players who scored for No. 15 seed Bingham as it jumped out fast against No. 18 seed Cyprus on its way to the 6A first round win. Amelia Echternkamp scored 19 points on a pair of 3-pointers in the loss for the Pirates.

Ariah Peterson and Cortnie Barker scored 13 points each as No. 10 seed Syracuse doubled up No. 23 seed Roy for the easy 6A first round win. The Titans jumped out quick building a 23-6 lead after the first quarter and they coasted from there for the victory.

No. 14 seed Farmington had no problem taking care of No. 19 seed West Jordan as it held the Jaguars to single-digit scoring in every quarter on its way to the 6A first round win. Victoria Clinger led Farmington with 16 points, with Whitney Avei chipping in with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

No. 11 seed Riverton built a 26-18 halftime lead and then held off a late charge from No. 22 seed Weber as the Silverwolves marched into the 6A second round. Faythe Stauffer led Riverton with 19 points, and Hannah Shinnall chipped in with 12 on three 3-pointers.

No. 16 seed Corner Canyon outscored No. 17 Pleasant Grove 35-18 in the second half as it secured the 6A first round victory. Summer Larson came up big for the Chargers, scoring 20 points, with Elina Mortensen adding 16 points. Corner Canyon trailed 31-28 at the half but dominated defensively in the second half.

No. 13 seed American Fork breezed past No. 20 seed Clearfield for the 6A first round win. The Cavemen outscored the Falcons in all four quarters, building a comfortable 29-12 lead by halftime. Calli Condi scored 20 points on four 3-pointers, with Nicole Lewis adding 13 points and three 3-pointers.

5A Playoffs

No. 17 seed Mountain View jumped out fast on the road against No. 16 seed Uintah, building a 33-18 halftime lead and coasting from there for the 5A first round win. Lilikoi Suguturaga scored 13 points, with Kate Shirts chipping in with a dozen more to lead the Bruins into the second round.

After losing to rival Olympus twice during the regular season, No. 22 seed Skyline got sweet revenge in the playoffs in overtime on Tuesday as it pulled off the big upset of the 11th-seed Titans. Tina Njike scored 18 points to lead the Eagles, with Lauren Johnson adding 10 more. Olympus’ Abby Topham scored 21 points in the loss for Olympus.

No. 13 seed Jordan built a 16-point halftime lead on No. 20 seed Box Elder and then held off a late rally by the Bees as it held on for the 5A first round win. Fui Niumeitolu did most of the damage for the Beetdiggers, scoring 24 points, with Lea Afu adding 11 more.

No. 9 seed Woods Cross got off to a bit of a slow start against No. 24 seed Murray in the 5A first round, but it found a groove offensively in the second half as it pulled away to advance to the second round. Georgia Hatton led the Wildcats with 22 points in the win.

No. 15 Wasatch outscored visiting No. 18 seed Provo in each of the first three quarters as it marched comfortably into the 5A second round. Sicily Clark and Ashley Garner combined for 27 points to lead the Wasps, who lost to Provo in both region meetings this season.

No. 14 seed Brighton ovewhelmed No. 19 seed Stansbury from the opening tip, rolling to the easy 5A first round win. The Bengals led 14-8 after the first quarter and extended it to 40-17 by halftime. Five different players scored in double figures for Brighton, led by Sophie Nielsen, who scored 17 points, and Lucy Chin added 15.

After trailing by 10 points early on, the Dons went on to outscore Viewmont 47-20 over the remainder of the game to pull off the upset and advance to the 5A second round for the first time since 2020. Emily Gwilliam led the way for Spanish Fork, scoring a game-high 17 points while also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. The Dons held Viewmont to 30% shooting for the game and they out-rebounded the Vikings 42-29.

No. 10 seed Northridge raced to a 24-8 lead after the first quarter and rolled from there for the easy 5A first round victory. Ten different Knights players scored in the win, led by Karlee Mayfield’s 19 points and 15 more from Kaylee Hess.

4A Playoffs

No. 8 Desert Hills began its 4A title defense with a strong victory over No. 9 seed Hurricane in the 4A first round on Tuesday. Hannah Heaton led the way for the Thunder as she scored 14 points, with Ashtin Hansen and Jenna Brown each chipping in with 10. Desert Hills trailed 6-4 after the first quarter, but exploded offensively in the second half to build a 22-10 halftime lead it never relinquished.

No. 6 seed Bear River broke upon a close game with No. 11 seed Pine View with a dominant fourth quarter as it pulled away for the 4A first round win. Jenna LaCroix knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Bears into the quarterfinals.

Maren McKenna scored 12 points and also grabbed six rebounds as No. 4 seed Green Canyon rolled past No. 13 seed Logan for the third time this season en route to the easy 4A first round win. Thirteen different players scored for the Wolves in the lopsided win.

No. 5 Dixie jumped out quick against No. 12 seed Crimson Cliffs as it coasted to the 4A first round victory. Led by 17 points from Kealah Faumuina and 10 more from Brydee Davey, the Flyers built a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 31-17 by halftime.

No. 7 Mountain Crest locked things down defensively in the second quarter, holding No. 10 seed Cedar City scoreless, and that 11-0 margin proved to be the difference as the Mustangs advanced to the 4A quarterfinals. Kali Jones scored 14 points to lead Mountain Crest, with Paige Egbert chipping in with 10.

