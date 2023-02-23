High school boys basketball: Crimson Cliffs locks down defensively to eliminate Snow Canyon in 4A quarterfinal matchup

For a defensive-oriented team like Crimson Cliffs, Thursday’s 4A boys quarterfinal against defending state champ Snow Canyon couldn’t have unfolded any better.

With both teams struggling to build any momentum offensively at Utah State throughout the 9:30 a.m. tipoff, the Mustangs were able to comfortably fall back on their bread and butter — defense.

“We love that kind of game because we’re a very defensive-oriented team. We have size, we have athleticism to hold guys down in the post,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Kent Fairbourn.

No. 5 Crimson Cliffs held fourth-seed Snow Canyon to just 32% shooting and just one field goal in the fourth quarter as it held on for the nervy 40-37 victory to advance to the 4A semifinals.

It was the second-straight playoff game that the Mustangs held an opponent to under 40 points after beating Mountain Crest 57-37 in the first round earlier this week.

“All these low-scoring battles, we’ve had a quite a few this year and they’re great for us. We’re big, we’re strong,” said Fairbourn.

Snow Canyon had a wide-open 3-pointer to try and tie the game with five seconds remaining, but the shot missed long as Crimson Cliffs corralled the rebound to secure its third-straight victory in what Fairborn described as a pretty unpredictable season from his team.

“We’re a multiple personality team. We don’t know who’s going to show up. Luckily these last few games we’ve had some big wins,” said Fairbourn.

Houston Johnsen has come up huge for the Mustangs. After leading the team in scoring in the first round with 14 points, he was the defensive catalyst in bouncing Snow Canyon from the playoffs.

He finished with seven points on Friday, none bigger than the two free throws he made with 14 seconds remaining that stretched the lead to 40-37. Both shots took big caroms off the rim, but Fairbourn simply called that a big man’s shooter’s touch.

Just prior at the other end of the floor, Johnsen blocked a shot in the paint on Snow Canyon’s go-ahead field goal attempt.

“Huge part of the success was Houston Johnsen. He held it down in the post, blocked a couple big shots at the end, made some big free throws,” said Fairbourn.

Johnsen scored all of his points in the fourth quarter, in which Crimson Cliffs scored just 10 points but still held on for the win.

Phoenix McWillits had the hot hand early for the Mustangs, scoring nine of his team-high 11 points in the opening quarter as Crimson Cliffs built a 13-8 lead early in the second quarter. Snow Canyon responded with a 10-0 run to go ahead 18-13 with two minutes left in the half.

Tied 18-18 at the half, there were three ties and three lead changes in the second half. Crimson Cliffs never trailed in the fourth quarter, though, as Snow Canyon shot 1 of 10 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.

Owen MacKay led Snow Canyon in the loss with 14 points.

With the win, Crimson Cliffs advances to Friday’s semifinal against the winner of Logan-Sky View at 6 p.m.

