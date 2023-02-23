High school girls basketball: Morgan holds off LCA rally to advance

Morgan kicked off the quarterfinals of the 3A girls basketball state championship tournament with a tough win.

The No. 3 Trojans never trailed and held off a late rally as they beat No. 6 Layton Christian Academy, 60-51.

It was an intensely physical game, and Morgan heavily capitalized off of it to earn trip after trip after trip to the free-throw line. The Trojans shot an eye-popping 40 free throws, making 25 of them. Layton Christian comparatively went 7 of 11 from the stripe.

“You just have to execute and go to what works for you,” Morgan coach Sterling Mack said about the free throw disparity.

The Trojans owned the paint early in the first quarter and rushed out to a 10-2 lead, but senior Bianca Silva kept the Eagles in the game, scoring all 9 of their points in the quarter.

Throughout the first half, Morgan took advantage of LCA’s struggles to guard in the paint. The Trojans forced their way to the charity stripe repeatedly and the Eagles picked up 10 team fouls. Morgan converted well on them, going 12 for 15 from the line to take control of the game and go into halftime with a 31-19 lead. Birkeland and Jaffa had 13 and 10 points at the half, respectively.

For a solid portion of the third quarter, Layton Christian appeared poised for a comeback. The Eagles pulled back into the game with a 6-1 run before Morgan senior Emmory Morrell stalled the rally with a 3-pointer. LCA went on another 5-0 run before the quarter ended.

LCA kept up the effort in the fourth and went on a 10-3 run that surprisingly tied the game at 42. After three more free throws from Morgan, LCA senior Mariana Cubero nailed a 3 to tie it again at 45.

With momentum on their side and four minutes remaining, the Eagles pushed with all they had to try for the lead, but the shots refused to fall any longer, and Morgan outscored LCA, 15-6, over the rest of the game.

“(LCA) is in our region, they have a bunch of good ball players, and they know us,” Mack said. “The girls stayed calm and stayed together, and that’s how you win basketball at state.”

