High school girls basketball: Timpanogos dominates second half, beats Woods Cross to advance to quarterfinals

Timpanogos turned things on midway through the third quarter Thursday night in Orem, pushing its way past Woods Cross in a 55-45 victory over the Wildcats.

“The seniors that we’ve had, we’ve had a lot of them that have been here since they were in ninth grade,” Timpanogos head coach Todd Granthem said. “Seeing the program grow is great. But seeing these girls grow is really what’s satisfying for me. … For Timpanogos it’s great for the school to be able to get back into the quarterfinals. So we’re excited.”

The Timberwolves were led by senior point guard Summer Christensen, who dished out dimes all night to go along with her game high 20 points.

“We’ve been fighting to go further in state for four years together,” Christensen said. “So the fact that we finally get to go … it’s amazing.”

Christensen and Timpanogos were amazing in the third quarter. The senior captain scored seven points in the quarter, helping her team outscore Woods Cross 21-11 in the period and take its first lead since the first quarter.

The Wildcats came out of halftime strong, taking a nine point lead in the early minutes of the third quarter. But things changed drastically from there. Timpanogos went on a 24-3 run that spanned the rest of the third quarter and trickled into the fourth.

“We just put some pressure on them,” Granthem said of his team’s complete turnaround. “We were letting them come down initially and they got to set up their offense and we weren’t able to slow it down. So putting a little bit of pressure on them, I think sped them up a little bit and kind of got them off their game.”

It was much different than two nights earlier when Woods Cross cruised past Murray at home, advancing to Thursday’s matchup on the road against Timpanogos.

The Timberwolves on the other hand, earned the tournament’s final bye, coming into the contest on nearly a week of rest. Granthem felt that his team benefitted from the extra time to prepare for the tournament.

“Being fresh is good,” he said. “A lot of the games that we’ve played it’s been like that where it’s been close in that first quarter and then we’re able to just either wear them down or pull things together finally at the second half. So that (extra rest) certainly had something to do with it, I’m sure.”

Whatever it was, Timpanogos took over in the second half. The Timberwolves pushed their lead to 12 in the final period, before Woods Cross gave one last gasp and cut things to seven. That was as close as the Wildcats would come in the fourth quarter, as they got outscored by 13 points in the second half after holding a three-point lead heading into the break.

Woods Cross finishes its season with a 16-7 overall record and loses in the second round of the state tournament for a second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the win sends Timpanogos to next week’s quarterfinals at Weber State where the Timberwolves will face two time defending champion Springville. That game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

