Most parents are ready to tackle their child’s fever at onset, but recent poll data suggests they may be a little too on top of things.

The poll, taken by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Michigan, shows that more than a third of parents in the U.S. give their kids fever-reducing medicine when their fever is not high enough to call for it.

Fever medication is not necessary until a child’s temperature hits 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit; even then, they may not need it if they are otherwise comfortable. Nevertheless, 35% of parents of children under 12 years old give their kids the medicine when their fever is below 100.4.

More than a quarter of parents would give their children another dose to prevent the fever from returning.

This is despite a widespread understanding that low-grade fevers help to fight off infection — 9 in 10 parents agreed that this was true. The majority of parents (65%) were also “very confident” in their ability to gauge whether or not their children needed fever medicine.

Of course, parents cannot be blamed for trying to keep their kids safe. Their concern for their children is apparent, with 3 in 4 parents saying they check their temperature as soon as they notice a problem.

But in this dash to the rescue, medication isn’t always the answer.

What are the downsides of fever medicine?

Having a fever is a sign that the body is trying to fight off a virus or bacteria. That’s why “it’s often better to let the fever run its course,” poll co-director and pediatrician Susan Woolford said, per a press release.

Fever-reducing medication does not cure a child’s illness, but rather reduces their discomfort.

In fact, fever medications can be counter-productive if they are used without necessity. The medicine can delay diagnosis, and therefore treatment, by masking other symptoms, which are important in identifying the cause of illness.

“There’s also the risk of giving too much medication when it’s not needed, which can have side effects,” Woolford said.

What to do to instead

Fortunately, there are plenty of alternative approaches to reducing a child’s discomfort in the face of a fever. Woolford recommends putting the child in light clothing, having them drink lots of fluids, keeping their room cold, and not letting them overexert themselves.

If parents do elect to use fever-reducing medication, the report reminds them to log time and temperature readings when each dose is given.

When checking temperature, rectal thermometers are most accurate for infants and young children, but oral thermometers are also accurate once the child can hold it in their closed mouth.

The report also recommends avoiding using fever-reducing medication in combination with cold medications, as it could lead to over dosage.

Parents should call a doctor if their child is 0-3 months and has a fever, or 4-12 months with a fever and other symptoms. If a child of any age has a fever that is more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit or persists for a long time, parents should also call a doctor.

