High school boys basketball 3A semifinals: Manti cruises to win over Grantsville to make title game

CEDAR CITY — The Templar train kept on rolling as No. 1 Manti secured its fourth championship game appearance since 2016 on Friday.

Manti weathered an initial surge from the No. 4 Grantsville Cowboys and took over from there to turn a semifinal game into a rout, 63-49.

“Defensively, our guys were relentless on the closeouts and relentless with their hands containing Grantsville,” Manti coach Devin Shakespear said. “I’m really proud of our defensive effort, and our guys did a good job covering the entire floor. I’m super proud of their accountability on the court.”

Manti senior guard Kayson Douglas led all scorers with 19 points on 8-13 shooting, while junior Reggie Frischknecht added 14 points. Grantsville seniors Cache Cooper and Gabe Mouritsen each had 11 points to lead the Cowboys. Manti shot 56.5% from the field for the game.

Manti got the initial basket, but Grantsville made the first run, answering the Templars’ opening shot with a 10-0 run that had Cowboy fans rocking early on.

Shakespear switched out nearly all the starters and their replacements surprisingly cut the lead to 12-11 before Shakespear sent the starters back in. The starters then finished off a 10-0 run for Manti as the Templars took a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Grantsville kept on trying to keep the game pace up, but this approach played right into the Templars’ hands as they extended their lead, 26-16, before the Cowboys took a timeout with 4:22 remaining in the first half. Manti kept the heat up and took a 30-21 lead into halftime.

Frischknecht led the Templars with 8 points. Cooper hit two 3-pointers to lead the Cowboys with 8 points, as well.

Coming out of the halftime break, it was Douglas’ moment to shine. The senior guard went on a personal 9-0 run, pushing Manti out to a commanding 37-21 lead, and the Templars weren’t even done there. They pushed the scoring run to 13-0 and took a 20-point lead before the Cowboys got back on the scoreboard with a free throw from senior Eli Mondragon.

Grantsville wasn’t ready to go out just yet. The Cowboys went on an 8-0 run with 3-pointers from senior guard Brigham Mulford and senior Connor Sorensen to draw closer and head into the fourth quarter down 47-32.

That was as close as the Cowboys were able to get as the Templars pulled it out in the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to seal the deal.

All four of Manti’s championship appearances, including a 2A and two 3A titles, have come under Shakespear’s time with the program.

