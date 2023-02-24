High school girls basketball 3A semifinal recap: Grantsville cruises to title game in blowout of Carbon

Talk about making an impression.

The No. 1 Grantsville Cowboys looked exactly like a No. 1 team as they turned a high-stakes semifinal matchup in 3A girls basketball into a hammering against No. 4 Carbon, 62-21.

With the win, the Cowboys punched their ticket to the 3A girls basketball state championship game on Saturday.

The Cowboys played a trap defense at halfcourt all throughout the game that the Dinos simply never found their way out of. Carbon only managed 13 total shot attempts to 27 turnovers in the first half and finished 8-33 from the field. Grantsville, on the other hand, went 24-70 shooting and ultimately forced 39 turnovers.

“Our kids’ mindset today was just locked in,” Grantsville coach Megan Vera said. “We had a shootaround before, and we could just tell. The energy was locked in.”

Cowboys senior McKenzie Allen had a double-double of 16 points and 12 steals, while sophomore Baylee Lowder led the team with 23 points on 10-19 shooting. Three different Carbon players had 4 points each: senior Tatum Tanner, junior Amiah Timothy and senior Jenna Richards.

Grantsville wasted no time going to work on the Dinos. The Cowboys stole the tipoff from Carbon, then went on a 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from senior Ellie Thomas before Carbon called a timeout. The Cowboys were on a 12-0 run before a foul sent senior Tatum Tanner to the line to make two free throws.

What began as a hot start for the Cowboys turned into a first-quarter downpour. Grantsville went on another 14-0 run and held Carbon to just four shots while forcing a shocking 16 turnovers. When the smoke cleared, the Cowboys led, 25-2.

For almost four minutes of the second quarter, Carbon got back up and clamped down on defense, but the Dinos only managed to score another 3 points before the floodgates reopened for Grantsville.

The Cowboys closed out the last four minutes of the first half on a 15-0 run and took a 40-5 (you read that right) lead into halftime. Carbon took just 13 shots in the first half, with junior Madison Orth making the only shot. Meanwhile, the Dinos had 27 turnovers.

Grantsville sophomore Baylee Lowder and senior McKenzie Allen had 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Lowder opened the second half with more of the halfcourt suffocation that enabled her team to dominate the first half, going on a personal 6-0 run entirely off of fastbreaks.

Carbon finally scored its 10th point on a free throw from junior Kylan Sorensen with just over a minute remaining in the third, and it became the start of a 7-0 run for Carbon going into the fourth quarter, the lone highlight of a difficult outing for the Dinos.

Then, Grantsville went on another 8-0 run, and it was backups the rest of the way.

