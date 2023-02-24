Opinion: The little things you can do to save the Great Salt Lake

By now, most of us have heard that the Great Salt Lake is in peril. A recent study by several universities and environmental organizations, including BYU, UVU and USU, predicts the Great Salt Lake could be dry by 2027. So, what does this mean for you and the 2 million people along the Wasatch Front?

According to experts, the impacts are far-reaching. From serious health issues resulting from toxic dust blown, to unhabitable neighborhoods, to rising food prices (because farmers have less water), to a mass migration out of the valley. These outcomes are daunting and difficult to digest.

This daunting problem can leave us wondering, “What can I do to help?” There is no doubt we need state and national programs to address this challenge. Nonetheless, can we afford to be complacent? I don’t think so.

To start, as a parent or grandparent, ask yourself, “How do I want my kids to see me relative to this catastrophe?” As someone who keeps their yard green or filled their pool for a handful of swims? Or, as someone who prioritized our resources to secure a better future for our kids?

Many of us have disaster preparedness pantries stocked and ready for major disasters. Let’s take this same “mindful preparedness” approach to water conservation. Let’s collectively use less water and prevent a disaster that we can see coming.

Reducing our showers by one minute can save 60 gallons of water per month per person. That equates to over 1 billion gallons per year in the Salt Lake area. Water can no longer be taken for granted. What will you do to contribute, even in a small way, to our collective future?

Andrew Watt

Sandy

