3 keys to BYU’s win over San Francisco

BYU (17-14, 7-9) snapped its four-game losing streak and ended San Francisco’s three-game winning streak with a resounding 87-61 victory Saturday night at the Marriott Center in the Cougars’ final regular season West Coast Conference game.
With the win, BYU finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the WCC with the Dons (18-13, 7-9) and Pacific. By virtue of the tie-breaker formula, the Cougars earned the No. 5 seed for next week’s WCC tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Here are the keys to BYU’s big win:
- On Senior Night, seniors Rudi Williams and Gideon George shined. Williams finished with a team-high 21 points — he went 15 of 16 from the free-throw line — and seven assists. George had 12 points and six rebounds. Fousseyni Traore recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. He also had five assists.
- The Cougars held the Dons, who scored 92 points Thursday, to 61. While Khalil Shabazz scored 21, Tyrell Roberts, who poured in 30 points against BYU in San Francisco, finished with six points and went 0 of 6 from 3-point range.
- BYU shot 9 of 20 from 3-point territory and held USF to 5 of 25 from beyond the arc. Overall, the Cougars shot 52% compared to 36% for the Dons.