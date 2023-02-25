3 keys to BYU’s win over San Francisco

BYU (17-14, 7-9) snapped its four-game losing streak and ended San Francisco’s three-game winning streak with a resounding 87-61 victory Saturday night at the Marriott Center in the Cougars’ final regular season West Coast Conference game.

With the win, BYU finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the WCC with the Dons (18-13, 7-9) and Pacific. By virtue of the tie-breaker formula, the Cougars earned the No. 5 seed for next week’s WCC tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are the keys to BYU’s big win:

