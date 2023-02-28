Brian Johnson is reportedly the Philadelphia Eagles’ new offensive coordinator. Here’s why he’s valued there

Brian Johnson is getting a promotion.

The former Utah quarterback and Utes assistant coach will take over as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator, according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, who cited league sources.

Johnson has served as the team’s quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

He replaces Shane Steichen, who left after two seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia is coming off a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl, though Johnson’s protege, Eagles third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts, put together another highlight performance in what was a MVP-caliber season.

Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl 57 while rushing for 70 yards — a Super Bowl record by a quarterback — and three touchdowns. That tied the single-game Super Bowl record for rushing touchdowns by an individual.

Hours before this year’s Super Bowl, Schefter called Johnson one of the NFL’s “most sought-after assistant coaches” and said he received requests to interview for multiple offensive coordinator positions around the league.

During Super Bowl week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked at length about the impact Johnson has had inside the organization.

“I’m really glad Brian Johnson is on this staff. I didn’t know him prior to this,” Sirianni told reporters about his new offensive coordinator. “I just get more and more impressed by him every day, with how good of a coach he is. He’s contributed to a lot of our success and a lot of Jalen’s success.”

By staying in Philadelphia, Johnson will have the chance to continue developing the relationship he has with Hurts, a relationship that traces back to when Hurts’ father was one of Johnson’s coaches in high school.

“Brian and Jalen’s relationship goes back a long way, with Brian playing for Jalen’s father. They already had an instant connection when they got here,” Sirianni said.

“There’s a couple different ways that coaches and players can connect. Sometimes it’s through the knowledge of the game, that you’re helping them become a better player, and then it opens up the door to connect. And sometimes it’s because you have mutual interests, mutual things you have in common that leads you to getting better. It can go either way there.

Sirianni continued, “That was an instant connection, and Brian’s a really smart coach.”

The 35-year-old Johnson, who led Utah to a Sugar Bowl win in the 2008 season and is the program’s all-time winningest quarterback, can trace his coaching roots back to Utah, where Kyle Whittingham brought him in as a quarterbacks coach from 2010-11 before promoting him to offensive coordinator for two more years.

He then moved on to positions with Mississippi State, Houston and Florida before jumping to the NFL.

Johnson told the Deseret News what impact Whittingham has had in his coaching career.

“I talk to Coach Whitt all the time. He’s obviously been a huge mentor for me. I’ve known him since I was 17 years old,” Johnson said during the Super Bowl’s Opening Night event. “He gave me my first opportunity in coaching. A lot of what I know about the game, a lot of how I think about the game is a direct reflection of him.”

“To have the background that we have, the experiences and the history that we have, I think it pays dividends into the team’s success right now.” Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, on Brian Johnson

Hurts enjoyed a breakout year in his third NFL season — and second working with Johnson — finishing runner-up in the NFL MVP race. He threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns to six interceptions during the 2022 season, while rushing for 760 yards and three touchdowns.

Hurts praised Johnson for his ability to communicate effectively and make complex things simple: “One coach may say a lot and he may say a little, but it’s the same message,” Hurts told reporters during Super Bowl media availability.

The Eagles’ star quarterback also noted Johnson’s experience playing quarterback at a high level — he was a three-year starter at Utah and even gave the NFL a shot before going into coaching — helps him in his coaching career.

“To have the background that we have, the experiences and the history that we have, I think it pays dividends into the team’s success right now,” Hurts said.

“I think he started coaching when he was 23 or 24, so he has a lot of experience. To see what he’s been able to do with everyone that he’s coached has been very special. He has a unique way of looking at the game.”

Hurts also envisions further coaching success and opportunities for Johnson.

“He’s going to be a big-time head coach one day, I have no doubt in my mind. That’s coming from a personal friendship, and also being able to play for him,” Hurts said.

“He has a great track record, and hopefully we can keep him here as long as we possibly can but nonetheless I’m proud of him and it’s definitely just the beginning for the both of us.”