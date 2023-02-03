Utah women rolling heading down the home stretch

The Utah women’s basketball team continues to win games and climb the polls.

After Sunday’s thrilling 71-69 victory over then-No. 8 UCLA, the Utes (18-2) jumped two spots to No. 7 in The Associated Press poll. Utah is also No. 7 in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

With only a month to go until the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, the Utes are setting themselves up for a very favorable seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Utah reached the second round last season, falling to No. 2-seeded Texas.

As for this year’s team, the Utes beat the Bruins in dramatic fashion Sunday. Star Alissa Pili knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer and later scored the game-winning layup in the final seconds.

“What a crazy game,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “It’s kind of like we woke up and started playing with the intensity needed to beat UCLA. Everything was hard. It was like we kind of had square wheels.”

Square wheels or not, the Utes are rolling heading into the final month of the regular season.

Utah wasn’t as active as some programs when it comes to the transfer portal. But the Utes added some intriguing pieces to next year’s team.

So how was Utah football impacted by the transfer portal during this recent period?

As far as the additions, linebacker Levani Damuni (Stanford), edge rusher Logan Fano (BYU), cornerback Miles Battle (Ole Miss), placekicker Cole Becker (Colorado) and wide receiver Emery Simmons (Indiana) all joined the program. Each of them could make a big impact for Utah in 2023.

Numbers game

3: People with University of Utah football ties that will be involved in this year’s Super Bowl — Philadelphia Eagles punt returner Britain Covey; Eagles’ quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson; and Kansas City defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham, a former Utah linebacker and son of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

18-2: Record of Utah women’s basketball team.

Fanalyst

Utah is going to have a very talented squad again and it is what we have come to expect. The up coming season is going to be both fun and challenging and there will be ups and downs. If this is indeed the end of an era, I hope the Utes go out guns blazing.

— desertdog

Utah lost Maile, who was basically forced out, and that is it. Utah scored, once again, a few players to boost depth and fill voids. I am impressed again.

— Utah-Hawaii Alum

Covey never had the size, but he always had the fight. I admit I didn’t think he was going to get regular play time. ... Incredible to see him do so well!

— Zaruski

Up next

Feb. 3 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Oregon State | @Corvallis, Oregon | Pac-12 Mountain

Feb. 3 | 7 p.m. | Gymnastics | vs. UCLA | @Salt Lake City | ESPN2

Feb. 5 | 3 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Oregon | @Eugene, Oregon | Pac-12 Mountain

Feb. 5 | 4 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. California | @Salt Lake City | ESPNU