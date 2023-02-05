Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 5, 2023 | 
High School Swimming Sports High School Sports

High school swimming: 5A region recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s five region swimming meets in Class 5A

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
High school swimming: 5A region recaps
Wasatch’s girls swimming team celebrates winning the Region 9 championship.

Provided by Wasatch

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s five region swimming meets in Class 5A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 17-18.

The five region champions for the girls were Box Elder, Skyline, Payson, Alta and Wasatch, while the five boys region champs were Box Elder, Skyline, Payson, Alta and Wasatch.

Region 5 championships

At South Davis Rec Center

Girls team scores

  1. Box Elder, 507
  2. Woods Cross, 307
  3. Bonneville, 248
  4. Viewmont, 243
  5. Bountiful, 240
  6. Northridge, 207

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Bountiful, 1:59.45; 2. Box Elder, 1:59.58; 3. Woods Cross, 2:00.00.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 1:59.18; 2. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 2:01.59; 3. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 2:07.66.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. TayLee Nelson, Box Elder, 2:16.72; 2. Ivy Hunsaker, Bonneville, 2:31.52; 3. Daisy Walbridge, Box Elder, 2:32.38.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 25.33; 2. Hallie Gerrard, Viewmont, 25.61; 3. Jaelyn Miller, Bountiful, 26.00.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 59.62; 2. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:00.70; 3. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 1:02.01.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 54.84; 2. Hallie Gerrard, Viewmont, 56.12; 3. Loni Tippetts, Bountiful, 57.41.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Izzy Harris, Viewmont, 5:44.69; 2. Addie Wilson, Box Elder, 5:49.52; 3. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 5:51.27.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bountiful, 1:45.38; 2. Viewmont, 1:45.52; 3. Bonneville, 1:49.39.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Madelynn Fenwick, Bountiful, 1:04.16; 2. Ivy Hunsaker, Bonneville, 1:07.82; 3. Grace Gilbert, Woods Cross, 1:09.21.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. TayLee Nelson, Box Elder, 1:09.37; 2. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 1:11.66; 3. Izzy Harris, Viewmont, 1:12.55.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Box Elder, 3:52.82; 2. Viewmont, 3:55.60; 3. Woods Cross, 3:55.72.

Boys team scores

  1. Box Elder, 497
  2. Woods Cros, 440
  3. Viewmont, 246
  4. Bountiful, 241.5
  5. Northridge, 162
  6. Bonneville, 145.

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Woods Cross, 1:43.01; 2. Box Elder, 1:44.54; 3. Bonneville, 1:52.18.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Webster, Viewmont, 1:51.57; 2. Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, 1:52.25; 3. Camden Arzani, Box Elder, 1:55.66.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 2:03.91; Dallin Mckee, Box Elder, 2:08.81; 3. Jed Hatch, Northridge, 2:10.94.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 22.55; 2. Nate Cyril, Woods Cross, 24.05; 3. Norman Morrill, Box Elder, 24.53.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 53.17; 2. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 54.40; 3. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 56.38.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 48.92; 2. Isaac Chomjak, Woods Cross, 50.78; 3. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 51.55.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:00.38; 2. Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, 5:05.96; 3. Andrew Webster, Viewmont, 5:08.97.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 1:33.57; 2. Bountiful, 1:36.59; 3. Box Elder, 1:37.36.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 55.06; 2. Isaac Chomjak, Woods Cross, 56.04; 3. Dallin Mckee, Box Elder, 56.79.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 1:00.80; 2. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 1:02.27; 3. Carter Coburn, Box Elder, 1:04.45.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Woods Cross, 3:26.43; 2. Box Elder, 3:27.58; 3. Viewmont, 3:30.30.

Skyline’s boys and girls swimming teams celebrate winning their respective Region 6 championships.

Provided by Skyline

Region 6 championships

At Cottonwood Heights

Girls team scores

  1. Skyline, 438
  2. Olympus, 356
  3. Park City, 318
  4. Brighton, 302
  5. Highland, 244
  6. Murray, 135
  7. East, 89

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Skyline, 1:50.14; 2. Park City, 1:53.04; 3. Olympus, 1:53.94.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:53.55; 2. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 1:57.52; 3. Beca Bringard, Skyline, 1:58.89.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, 2:06.90; 2. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 2:08.99; 3. Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 2:15.69.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Olympus, 23.29; 2. Sara Wall, Park City, 24.66; 3. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 24.72.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 56.18; 2. Veronica Black, Highland, 59.17; 3. Sara Wall, Park City, 1:01.71.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 52.22; 2. Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, 52.33; 3. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 54.06.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Olympus, 5:03.24; 2. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:14.69; 3. Beca Bringard, Skyline, 5:19.52.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 1:37.76; 2. Skyline, 1:38.11; 3. Brighton, 1:41.48.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 56.38; 2. Taylor Hooton, Olympus, 56.69; 3. Lauren Biglow, Park City, 1:00.78.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Veronica Black, Highland, 1:04.93; 2. Madi Harward, Highland, 1:08.24; 3. Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 1:08.97.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 3:34.90; 2. Park City, 3:41.16; 3. Brighton, 3:42.87.

Boys team scores

  1. Skyline, 470
  2. Olympus, 382
  3. Brighton, 363
  4. Park City, 232
  5. Murray, 159
  6. Highland, 128
  7. East, 124

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Skyline, 1:37.17; 2. Olympus, 1:39.29; 3. Brighton, 1:40.92.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Drake Doyle, Brighton, 1:43.78; 2. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 1:44.10; 3. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:44.50.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:52.42; 2. Zach Richter, Murray, 1:56.67; 3. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 1:57.02.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Ian Conner, Olympus, 21.76; 2. Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 21.78; 3. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 22.10.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 51.18; 2. Dasch Springmeyer, Skyline, 52.23; 3. Gavin Smith, Brighton, 54.60.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Ian Conner, Olympus, 47.05; 2. Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 47.83; 3. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 47.94.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 4:40.39; 2. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:40.85; 3. Drake Doyle, Brighton, 4:51.49.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Skyline, 1:27.46; 2. Brighton, 1:27.92; 3. Olympus, 1:27.97.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 51.06; 2. Kevin Tu, Skyline, 53.09; 3. Benjamin, Schiffman, Brighton, 54.69.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Abe Astle, Olympus, 59.44; 2. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 59.64; 3. Zach Richter, Murray, 59.76.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 3:09.70; 2. Brighton, 3:11.13; 3. Park City, 3:17.68.

Region 7 championships

At Wasatch Aquatics Center

Girls team scores

  1. Payson, 309
  2. Tooele, 294
  3. Stansbury, 275
  4. Uintah, 271
  5. Cottonwood, 257
  6. Cedar Valley, 239
  7. Hillcrest, 177

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:58.46; 2. Stansbury, 1:58.46; 3. Tooele, 2:04.85.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 2:00.00; 2. Kate Walker, Tooele, 2:16.42; 3. Hadlee Thomas, Uintah, 2:19.52.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 2:18.39; 2. Kara Hullinger, Stansbury, 2:32.40; 3. Alex Mobbs, Payson, 2:37.04.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Kaylee Pikus, Payson, 26.03; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 26.04; 3. Ashleigh, Salisbury, Cottonwood, 27.52.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 1:00.74; 2. Kara Hullinger, Stansbury, 1:06.72; 3. Haven Saling, Tooele, 1:08.12.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 55.04; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson, 57.21; 3. von Niederhausern, Tooele, 59.81.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:18.54; 2. Hadlee Thomas, Uintah, 6:07.66; 3. Jaide Florence, Stansbury, 6:09.17.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Payson, 1:48.92; 2. Cedar Valley, 1:50.16; 3. Tooele, 1:56.55.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:01.40; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:03.65; 3. Ava Leonelli, Tooele, 1:07.30.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Dorrie Twede, Cedar Valley, 1:16.78; 2. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 1:19.15; 3. Maddie Nicholson, Tooele, 1:19.61.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Payson, 4:01.46; 2. Cedar Valley, 4:01.60; 3. Cottonwood, 4:03.09.

Boys team scores

  1. Payson, 353
  2. Uintah, 325
  3. Hillcrest, 292
  4. Cedar Valley, 276
  5. Cottonwood, 267
  6. Tooele, 266
  7. Stansbury, 78

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:45.59; 2. Hillcrest, 1:47.11; 3. Uintah, 1:47.73.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 1:46.61; 2. Garret Pearson, Tooele, 1:54.28; 3. William Seals, Tooele, 1:56.07.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 1:56.46; 2. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 2:05.45; 3. Artur Darii, Uintah, 2:06.26.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Brandon Judd, Payson, 23.56; 2. Jaxon Day, Tooele, 23.76; 3. Alex Skorut, Hillcrest, 24.31.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 54.78; 2. Jaxon Day, Tooele, 54.95; 3. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 55.15.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 46.66; 2. Hyrum Waters, Payson, 53.20; 3. Brady Montierth, Cedar Valley, 53.52.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Garret Pearson, Tooele, 5:15.41; 2. William Seals, Tooele, 5:19.13; 3. Isaac Cowie, Payson, 5:24.42.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Valley, 1:33.22; 2. Payson, 1:33.99; 3 (tie). Cottonwood, Tooele, 1:35.55;
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 57.84; 2. Alex Skorut, Hillcrst, 59.44; 3. Brandon Judd, Payson, 59.93.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 56.87; 2. Artur Darii, Uintah, 1:03.14; 3. Thomas Powers, Hillcrest, 1:04.21.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Valley, 3:25.69; 2. Payson, 3:27.58; 3. Tooele, 3:30.53.
Alta’s boys swimming team celebrates winning the Region 8 championship.

Provided by Alta
Alta’s girls swimming team celebrates winning the Region 8 championship.
Region 8 championships

At Lehi Aquatic Center

Girls team scores

  1. Alta, 432
  2. Timpview, 381.5
  3. Lehi, 370.5
  4. Jordan, 417
  5. Orem, 382
  6. Timpanogos, 303
  7. Mountain View, 198

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Timpview, 1:51.35; 2. Lehi, 1:56.71; 3. Alta, 1:56.89.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 2:02.33; 2. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 2:02.41; 3. Clara McDonough, Alta, 2:05.46.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:14.29; 2. Sofie Anders, Alta, 2:21.30; 3. Kate Degering, Alta, 2:23.92.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 24.68; 2. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 26.40; 3. Rebecca Affleck, Alta, 26.65.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 1:01.17; 2. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 1:01.72; 3. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:03.14.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 53.79; 2. Clara McDonough, Alta, 56.90; 3. Abby Pickard, Timpanogos, 59.81.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 5:33.50; 2. Amelia Sanft, Timpview, 5:38.42; 3. Rilynn Smith, Lehi, 5:39.35.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 1:43.43; 2. Alta, 1:45.11; 3. Timpanogos, 1:49.05.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 57.55; 2. Kalia Hasselbach, Lehi, 1:02.65; 3. Kate Degering, Alta, 1:03.60.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, 1:09.62; 2. Sofie Anders, Alta, 1:09.75; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 1:10.39.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:48.15; 2. Lehi, 3:55.34; 3. Alta, 3:55.61.

Boys team scores

  1. Alta, 432
  2. Timpview, 381.5
  3. Lehi, 370.5
  4. Timpanogos, 230
  5. Orem, 169
  6. Mountain View, 93
  7. Jordan, 91

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Lehi, 1:39.41; 2. Orem, 1:46.71; 3. Timpview, 1:47.88.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:42.07; 2. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:44.14; 3. Robs Barton, Jordan, 1:46.68.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 2:01.55; 2. Josh Smith, Alta, 2:03.98; 3. Ethan Leavitt, Jordan, 2:06.96.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Matthew Pendleton, Lehi, 23.19; 2. Owen Shumway, Orem, 23.65; 3. Brandon Young, Alta, 24.10.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 52.82; 2. Josh Smith, Alta, 53.40; 3. Garrett Platt, Timpview, 55.69.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Sean Honey, Timpview, 46.87; 2. Robs Barton, Jordan, 48.13; 3. Owen Hirschi, Jordan, 51.15.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:47.12; 2. Jan Peischler, Lehi, 5:08.47; 3. James Christensen, Orem, 5:10.37.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Jordan, 1:31.28; 2. Timpview, 1:33.46; 3. Alta, 1:36.39.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 55.04; 2. Ethan Leavitt, Jordan, 57.37; 3. Lee Cummard, 57.55.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 59.13; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Orem, 1:02.16; 3. Blake Abney, Alta, 1:04.79.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:20.70; 2. Jordan, 3:21.19; 3. Lehi, 3:21.48.
Wasatch’s boys swimming team celebrates winning the Region 9 championship.

Provided by Wasatch
Wasatch’s girls swimming team celebrates winning the Region 9 championship.
Region 9 championships

At Wasatch Aquatics Center

Girls team scores

  1. Wasatch, 556
  2. Springville, 342
  3. Maple Mountain, 246
  4. Spanish Fork, 234
  5. Salem Hills, 230
  6. Provo, 172

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Wasatch, 1:49.72; 2. Springville, 1:54.12; 3. Spanish Fork, 1:56.93.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 1:59.91; 2. Kaitlyn Bonnett, Provo, 2:01.34; 3. Madelyn Maccabee, Springville, 2:04.88.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 2:11.68; 2. Kate Brower, Springville, 2:16.66; 3. Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 2:17.93.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 25.45; 2. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 25.60; 3. Olivia Strout, Salem Hills, 25.88.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 58.30; 2. Reece Andrews, Wasatch, 1:01.62; 3. Macie Poulson, Springville, 1:02.81.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 55.30; 2. Kaitlyn Bonnett, Provo, 55.68; 3. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 55.85.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:22.98; 2. Macie Poulson, Springville, 5:35.77; 3. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 5:35.77.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 1:42.14; 2. Spanish Fork, 1:43.93; 3. Provo, 1:45.92.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 58.93; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 1:00.98; 3. Brinley Weight, Springville, 1:01.18.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Grace Cannon, Wasatch, 1:08.52; 2. Kate Brower, Springville, 1:11.28; 3. Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 1:12.77.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 3:43.58; 2. Springville, 3:48.88; 3. Provo, 3;51.57.

Boys team scores

  1. Wasatch, 531
  2. Springville, 455
  3. Salem Hills, 247
  4. Maple Mountain, 241
  5. Spanish Fork, 206
  6. Provo, 38

Individual results

  • 200 medley relay — 1. Springville, 1:39.92; 2. Spanish Fork, 1:42.67; 3. Wasatch, 1:43.58.
  • 200 freestyle — 1. Easton Mousser, Springville, 1:48.29; 2. Bryton Bushnell, Wasatch, 1:50.88; 3. Stockton Orr, Wasatch, 1:52.75.
  • 200 individual medley — 1. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 2:03.84; 2. Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, 2:06.34; 3. Parker Edwards, Wasatch, 2:07.54.
  • 50 freestyle — 1. Kolby Jepperson, Springville, 22.11; 2. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 22.12; 3. Max James, Wasatch, 22.29.
  • 100 butterfly — 1. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 53.53; 2. Easton Mousser, Springville, 54.86; 3. Brayden Stoddard, Wasatch, 56.36.
  • 100 freestyle — 1. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 48.27; 2. Kolby Jepperson, Springville, 49.44; 3. Sean Houser, Springville, 50.88.
  • 500 freestyle — 1. Bryton Bushnell, Wasatch, 5:01.19; 2. Parker Edwards, Wasatch, 5:03.18; 3. Nathan Anderson, Springville, 5:05.20.
  • 200 freestyle relay — 1. Springville, 1:30.99; 2. Wasatch, 1:32.53; 3. Spanish Fork, 1:34.11.
  • 100 backstroke — 1. Nathan Anderson, Springville, 56.56; 2. Daxon Basband, Wasatch, 57.53; 3. Stockton Orr, Wasatch, 59.28.
  • 100 breaststroke — 1. Alex Nielson, Spanish Fork, 1:01.14; 2. Nick Oman, Springville, 1:01.95; 3. Trevon Wolfert, Wasatch, 1:04.69.
  • 400 freestyle relay — 1. Springville, 3:22.59; 2. Wasatch, 3:23.59; 3. Salem Hills, 3:31.10.

