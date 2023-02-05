High school swimming: 5A region recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s five region swimming meets in Class 5A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 17-18.

The five region champions for the girls were Box Elder, Skyline, Payson, Alta and Wasatch, while the five boys region champs were Box Elder, Skyline, Payson, Alta and Wasatch.

Region 5 championships

At South Davis Rec Center

Girls team scores



Box Elder, 507 Woods Cross, 307 Bonneville, 248 Viewmont, 243 Bountiful, 240 Northridge, 207

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Bountiful, 1:59.45; 2. Box Elder, 1:59.58; 3. Woods Cross, 2:00.00.

200 freestyle — 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 1:59.18; 2. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 2:01.59; 3. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 2:07.66.

200 individual medley — 1. TayLee Nelson, Box Elder, 2:16.72; 2. Ivy Hunsaker, Bonneville, 2:31.52; 3. Daisy Walbridge, Box Elder, 2:32.38.

50 freestyle — 1. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 25.33; 2. Hallie Gerrard, Viewmont, 25.61; 3. Jaelyn Miller, Bountiful, 26.00.

100 butterfly — 1. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 59.62; 2. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 1:00.70; 3. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cross, 1:02.01.

100 freestyle — 1. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 54.84; 2. Hallie Gerrard, Viewmont, 56.12; 3. Loni Tippetts, Bountiful, 57.41.

500 freestyle — 1. Izzy Harris, Viewmont, 5:44.69; 2. Addie Wilson, Box Elder, 5:49.52; 3. Amy Swenson, Box Elder, 5:51.27.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Bountiful, 1:45.38; 2. Viewmont, 1:45.52; 3. Bonneville, 1:49.39.

100 backstroke — 1. Madelynn Fenwick, Bountiful, 1:04.16; 2. Ivy Hunsaker, Bonneville, 1:07.82; 3. Grace Gilbert, Woods Cross, 1:09.21.

100 breaststroke — 1. TayLee Nelson, Box Elder, 1:09.37; 2. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 1:11.66; 3. Izzy Harris, Viewmont, 1:12.55.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Box Elder, 3:52.82; 2. Viewmont, 3:55.60; 3. Woods Cross, 3:55.72.

Boys team scores



Box Elder, 497 Woods Cros, 440 Viewmont, 246 Bountiful, 241.5 Northridge, 162 Bonneville, 145.

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Woods Cross, 1:43.01; 2. Box Elder, 1:44.54; 3. Bonneville, 1:52.18.

200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Webster, Viewmont, 1:51.57; 2. Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, 1:52.25; 3. Camden Arzani, Box Elder, 1:55.66.

200 individual medley — 1. Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 2:03.91; Dallin Mckee, Box Elder, 2:08.81; 3. Jed Hatch, Northridge, 2:10.94.

50 freestyle — 1. Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 22.55; 2. Nate Cyril, Woods Cross, 24.05; 3. Norman Morrill, Box Elder, 24.53.

100 butterfly — 1. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 53.17; 2. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 54.40; 3. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 56.38.

100 freestyle — 1. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 48.92; 2. Isaac Chomjak, Woods Cross, 50.78; 3. Eric Chamberlain, Viewmont, 51.55.

500 freestyle — 1. Ammon Kamauu, Woods Cross, 5:00.38; 2. Liam Glissmeyer, Bountiful, 5:05.96; 3. Andrew Webster, Viewmont, 5:08.97.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Viewmont, 1:33.57; 2. Bountiful, 1:36.59; 3. Box Elder, 1:37.36.

100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Hale, Viewmont, 55.06; 2. Isaac Chomjak, Woods Cross, 56.04; 3. Dallin Mckee, Box Elder, 56.79.

100 breaststroke — 1. Justin Chamberlain, Woods Cross, 1:00.80; 2. Andy Duke, Bountiful, 1:02.27; 3. Carter Coburn, Box Elder, 1:04.45.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Woods Cross, 3:26.43; 2. Box Elder, 3:27.58; 3. Viewmont, 3:30.30.

Region 6 championships

At Cottonwood Heights

Girls team scores



Skyline, 438 Olympus, 356 Park City, 318 Brighton, 302 Highland, 244 Murray, 135 East, 89

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Skyline, 1:50.14; 2. Park City, 1:53.04; 3. Olympus, 1:53.94.

200 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:53.55; 2. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 1:57.52; 3. Beca Bringard, Skyline, 1:58.89.

200 individual medley — 1. Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, 2:06.90; 2. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 2:08.99; 3. Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 2:15.69.

50 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Olympus, 23.29; 2. Sara Wall, Park City, 24.66; 3. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 24.72.

100 butterfly — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 56.18; 2. Veronica Black, Highland, 59.17; 3. Sara Wall, Park City, 1:01.71.

100 freestyle — 1. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 52.22; 2. Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, 52.33; 3. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 54.06.

500 freestyle — 1. Maddy Parker, Olympus, 5:03.24; 2. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:14.69; 3. Beca Bringard, Skyline, 5:19.52.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 1:37.76; 2. Skyline, 1:38.11; 3. Brighton, 1:41.48.

100 backstroke — 1. Jade Garstang, Skyline, 56.38; 2. Taylor Hooton, Olympus, 56.69; 3. Lauren Biglow, Park City, 1:00.78.

100 breaststroke — 1. Veronica Black, Highland, 1:04.93; 2. Madi Harward, Highland, 1:08.24; 3. Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 1:08.97.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 3:34.90; 2. Park City, 3:41.16; 3. Brighton, 3:42.87.

Boys team scores



Skyline, 470 Olympus, 382 Brighton, 363 Park City, 232 Murray, 159 Highland, 128 East, 124

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Skyline, 1:37.17; 2. Olympus, 1:39.29; 3. Brighton, 1:40.92.

200 freestyle — 1. Drake Doyle, Brighton, 1:43.78; 2. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 1:44.10; 3. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:44.50.

200 individual medley — 1. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:52.42; 2. Zach Richter, Murray, 1:56.67; 3. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 1:57.02.

50 freestyle — 1. Ian Conner, Olympus, 21.76; 2. Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 21.78; 3. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 22.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 51.18; 2. Dasch Springmeyer, Skyline, 52.23; 3. Gavin Smith, Brighton, 54.60.

100 freestyle — 1. Ian Conner, Olympus, 47.05; 2. Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 47.83; 3. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 47.94.

500 freestyle — 1. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 4:40.39; 2. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:40.85; 3. Drake Doyle, Brighton, 4:51.49.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Skyline, 1:27.46; 2. Brighton, 1:27.92; 3. Olympus, 1:27.97.

100 backstroke — 1. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 51.06; 2. Kevin Tu, Skyline, 53.09; 3. Benjamin, Schiffman, Brighton, 54.69.

100 breaststroke — 1. Abe Astle, Olympus, 59.44; 2. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 59.64; 3. Zach Richter, Murray, 59.76.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Olympus, 3:09.70; 2. Brighton, 3:11.13; 3. Park City, 3:17.68.

Region 7 championships

At Wasatch Aquatics Center

Girls team scores



Payson, 309 Tooele, 294 Stansbury, 275 Uintah, 271 Cottonwood, 257 Cedar Valley, 239 Hillcrest, 177

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:58.46; 2. Stansbury, 1:58.46; 3. Tooele, 2:04.85.

200 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 2:00.00; 2. Kate Walker, Tooele, 2:16.42; 3. Hadlee Thomas, Uintah, 2:19.52.

200 individual medley — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 2:18.39; 2. Kara Hullinger, Stansbury, 2:32.40; 3. Alex Mobbs, Payson, 2:37.04.

50 freestyle — 1. Kaylee Pikus, Payson, 26.03; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 26.04; 3. Ashleigh, Salisbury, Cottonwood, 27.52.

100 butterfly — 1. Adessa Talbot, Cottonwood, 1:00.74; 2. Kara Hullinger, Stansbury, 1:06.72; 3. Haven Saling, Tooele, 1:08.12.

100 freestyle — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 55.04; 2. Kaylee Pikus, Payson, 57.21; 3. von Niederhausern, Tooele, 59.81.

500 freestyle — 1. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:18.54; 2. Hadlee Thomas, Uintah, 6:07.66; 3. Jaide Florence, Stansbury, 6:09.17.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Payson, 1:48.92; 2. Cedar Valley, 1:50.16; 3. Tooele, 1:56.55.

100 backstroke — 1. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:01.40; 2. Katelyn Taylor, Stansbury, 1:03.65; 3. Ava Leonelli, Tooele, 1:07.30.

100 breaststroke — 1. Dorrie Twede, Cedar Valley, 1:16.78; 2. Caitlin Gonzaga, Cottonwood, 1:19.15; 3. Maddie Nicholson, Tooele, 1:19.61.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Payson, 4:01.46; 2. Cedar Valley, 4:01.60; 3. Cottonwood, 4:03.09.

Boys team scores



Payson, 353 Uintah, 325 Hillcrest, 292 Cedar Valley, 276 Cottonwood, 267 Tooele, 266 Stansbury, 78

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Cottonwood, 1:45.59; 2. Hillcrest, 1:47.11; 3. Uintah, 1:47.73.

200 freestyle — 1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 1:46.61; 2. Garret Pearson, Tooele, 1:54.28; 3. William Seals, Tooele, 1:56.07.

200 individual medley — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 1:56.46; 2. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 2:05.45; 3. Artur Darii, Uintah, 2:06.26.

50 freestyle — 1. Brandon Judd, Payson, 23.56; 2. Jaxon Day, Tooele, 23.76; 3. Alex Skorut, Hillcrest, 24.31.

100 butterfly — 1. Bode Anders, Cottonwood, 54.78; 2. Jaxon Day, Tooele, 54.95; 3. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 55.15.

100 freestyle — 1. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 46.66; 2. Hyrum Waters, Payson, 53.20; 3. Brady Montierth, Cedar Valley, 53.52.

500 freestyle — 1. Garret Pearson, Tooele, 5:15.41; 2. William Seals, Tooele, 5:19.13; 3. Isaac Cowie, Payson, 5:24.42.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Valley, 1:33.22; 2. Payson, 1:33.99; 3 (tie). Cottonwood, Tooele, 1:35.55;

100 backstroke — 1. Collen Lokan, Cottonwood, 57.84; 2. Alex Skorut, Hillcrst, 59.44; 3. Brandon Judd, Payson, 59.93.

100 breaststroke — 1. Tallin Kunz, Payson, 56.87; 2. Artur Darii, Uintah, 1:03.14; 3. Thomas Powers, Hillcrest, 1:04.21.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Valley, 3:25.69; 2. Payson, 3:27.58; 3. Tooele, 3:30.53.

Region 8 championships

At Lehi Aquatic Center

Girls team scores



Alta, 432 Timpview, 381.5 Lehi, 370.5 Jordan, 417 Orem, 382 Timpanogos, 303 Mountain View, 198

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Timpview, 1:51.35; 2. Lehi, 1:56.71; 3. Alta, 1:56.89.

200 freestyle — 1. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 2:02.33; 2. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 2:02.41; 3. Clara McDonough, Alta, 2:05.46.

200 individual medley — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:14.29; 2. Sofie Anders, Alta, 2:21.30; 3. Kate Degering, Alta, 2:23.92.

50 freestyle — 1. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 24.68; 2. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 26.40; 3. Rebecca Affleck, Alta, 26.65.

100 butterfly — 1. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 1:01.17; 2. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 1:01.72; 3. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:03.14.

100 freestyle — 1. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 53.79; 2. Clara McDonough, Alta, 56.90; 3. Abby Pickard, Timpanogos, 59.81.

500 freestyle — 1. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 5:33.50; 2. Amelia Sanft, Timpview, 5:38.42; 3. Rilynn Smith, Lehi, 5:39.35.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 1:43.43; 2. Alta, 1:45.11; 3. Timpanogos, 1:49.05.

100 backstroke — 1. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 57.55; 2. Kalia Hasselbach, Lehi, 1:02.65; 3. Kate Degering, Alta, 1:03.60.

100 breaststroke — 1. Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, 1:09.62; 2. Sofie Anders, Alta, 1:09.75; 3. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 1:10.39.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:48.15; 2. Lehi, 3:55.34; 3. Alta, 3:55.61.

Boys team scores



Alta, 432 Timpview, 381.5 Lehi, 370.5 Timpanogos, 230 Orem, 169 Mountain View, 93 Jordan, 91

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Lehi, 1:39.41; 2. Orem, 1:46.71; 3. Timpview, 1:47.88.

200 freestyle — 1. Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:42.07; 2. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:44.14; 3. Robs Barton, Jordan, 1:46.68.

200 individual medley — 1. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 2:01.55; 2. Josh Smith, Alta, 2:03.98; 3. Ethan Leavitt, Jordan, 2:06.96.

50 freestyle — 1. Matthew Pendleton, Lehi, 23.19; 2. Owen Shumway, Orem, 23.65; 3. Brandon Young, Alta, 24.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 52.82; 2. Josh Smith, Alta, 53.40; 3. Garrett Platt, Timpview, 55.69.

100 freestyle — 1. Sean Honey, Timpview, 46.87; 2. Robs Barton, Jordan, 48.13; 3. Owen Hirschi, Jordan, 51.15.

500 freestyle — 1. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:47.12; 2. Jan Peischler, Lehi, 5:08.47; 3. James Christensen, Orem, 5:10.37.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Jordan, 1:31.28; 2. Timpview, 1:33.46; 3. Alta, 1:36.39.

100 backstroke — 1. Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 55.04; 2. Ethan Leavitt, Jordan, 57.37; 3. Lee Cummard, 57.55.

100 breaststroke — 1. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 59.13; 2. Ludwig Ibarra, Orem, 1:02.16; 3. Blake Abney, Alta, 1:04.79.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Timpview, 3:20.70; 2. Jordan, 3:21.19; 3. Lehi, 3:21.48.

Region 9 championships

At Wasatch Aquatics Center

Girls team scores



Wasatch, 556 Springville, 342 Maple Mountain, 246 Spanish Fork, 234 Salem Hills, 230 Provo, 172

Individual results



200 medley relay — 1. Wasatch, 1:49.72; 2. Springville, 1:54.12; 3. Spanish Fork, 1:56.93.

200 freestyle — 1. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 1:59.91; 2. Kaitlyn Bonnett, Provo, 2:01.34; 3. Madelyn Maccabee, Springville, 2:04.88.

200 individual medley — 1. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 2:11.68; 2. Kate Brower, Springville, 2:16.66; 3. Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 2:17.93.

50 freestyle — 1. Ellie Ferguson, Wasatch, 25.45; 2. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 25.60; 3. Olivia Strout, Salem Hills, 25.88.

100 butterfly — 1. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 58.30; 2. Reece Andrews, Wasatch, 1:01.62; 3. Macie Poulson, Springville, 1:02.81.

100 freestyle — 1. Meg Harris, Wasatch, 55.30; 2. Kaitlyn Bonnett, Provo, 55.68; 3. Sydney Weeks, Provo, 55.85.

500 freestyle — 1. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:22.98; 2. Macie Poulson, Springville, 5:35.77; 3. Emercynn Brooks, Wasatch, 5:35.77.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 1:42.14; 2. Spanish Fork, 1:43.93; 3. Provo, 1:45.92.

100 backstroke — 1. Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 58.93; 2. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 1:00.98; 3. Brinley Weight, Springville, 1:01.18.

100 breaststroke — 1. Grace Cannon, Wasatch, 1:08.52; 2. Kate Brower, Springville, 1:11.28; 3. Linnea Nelson, Salem Hills, 1:12.77.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wasatch, 3:43.58; 2. Springville, 3:48.88; 3. Provo, 3;51.57.

Boys team scores



Wasatch, 531 Springville, 455 Salem Hills, 247 Maple Mountain, 241 Spanish Fork, 206 Provo, 38

Individual results

