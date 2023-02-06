‘Legally Blonde 3’ can happen — but on one condition, Reese Witherspoon says

The spotlight hasn’t moved away from Jennifer Coolidge, who is sitting on the train to utter stardom. And she deserves every minute of that acknowledgment. Reese Witherspoon agrees.

“I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight in an interview during Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” premiere. “She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now.”

The two worked together on the “Legally Blonde” franchise — Coolidge’s Paulette Bonafonté, a manicurist, befriends Witherspoon’s Elle Woods, a girly Harvard Law student. Many have speculated about the possibility of a third installment of the Golden Globe-nominated franchise.

“And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her, ‘cause she gets up there and everybody’s like, ‘I love her,’ but she’s just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment,” Witherspoon added.

One thing she made crystal clear: “There is no ‘Legally Blonde 3’ without Jennifer Coolidge.”

Will ‘Legally Blonde 3’ happen?

Coolidge made her television debut in 1993 with “Seinfeld” Season 5, as I previously reported. She later landed roles in “American Pie,” “Best in Show” and “Legally Blonde,” but it wasn’t until her HBO series “The White Lotus” that she received critical praise and plenty of awards, from almost a dozen Emmys to one Golden Globe.

The two stars were grilled on the “Legally Blonde 3” during an interview with Backstage last year, to which Coolidge said: “Well, I’m dying to know. ... Reese is the keeper of the keys.”

“I know so little about what’s happening with that. So, I can’t wait to hear what Reese has to say,” Coolidge added.

The “Morning Show” actress had plenty to reveal. Witherspoon said she was definitely interested in revisiting the iconic film.

“The movie is such a feminist movie too, at the time, about really that your life doesn’t have to be defined by your romantic relationships; it can be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments,” she said, per People magazine. “So it’s interesting to visit characters 20 years later.”

The script for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

With the two stars on board, all that’s left is the script and, apparently, Mindy Kaling is already writing it. But, even as of October last year, Coolidge said that she hasn’t heard from the “Velma” creator and knows “nothing” still.

“I know nothing, I mean I don’t know if they wanted to surprise me or something, ‘cause I hear about it a lot,” Coolidge told Entertainment Tonight. “I heard that Mindy has this amazing version of our next round, but I haven’t seen it. I don’t have the call yet.”

Script or no script, she said she’s in.

Meanwhile, Kaling, in a separate interview said that the film, which she was writing with Dan Goor from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” was indefinitely delayed — but there’s a pretty good reason.

“We don’t want to be responsible for ruining what’s basically Reese’s Avengers franchise,” Kaling said.