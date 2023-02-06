Over 400 products recalled by FDA due to possible Listeria contamination

More than 400 food and beverage products were recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday.

The recalled products include salads, sandwiches, snacks, yogurt, fruit, wraps and related products from a variety of brands.

Some of the recalled brands include Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Fresh Creative Cuisine and Orchard Bistro.

The products have been distributed to Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. They are sold in vending machines, retail locations and by transportation providers.

“All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023,” the FDA wrote in a statement.

No illnesses have been reported yet, according to the FDA.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a serious infection cause by the bacterium listeria monocytogenes. It is commonly caused by eating contaminated food. According the the CDC, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 people die.

Pregnant women, people aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk of a serious listeria infection, per the CDC.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” reports the FDA.

Other symptoms of a listeria infection include seizures, confusion, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of balance, according to the CDC.

The FDA urges customers who have purchased these recalled products to call the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338.