High school girls basketball: Tuesday’s highlights include Herriman, Viewmont eking out narrow region wins

Cyprus narrowly lost by three points the last time it faced Taylorsville — a side that came into Tuesday night’s rematch sitting in second place in the Region 2 standings.

Despite trailing by eight points after the first quarter, the Pirates rallied to secure a 63-56 upset victory on their home floor. Trailing by three points at halftime, Cyprus identified that Taylorsville was facing foul trouble, so it moved to a 5-guard lineup, which allowed it to attack from all areas on offense.

The tactical change paid off, as the Pirates outscored the Warriors 24-14 in the third quarter. Cyprus’ Tamila Francis was the catalyst for the third quarter spark, scoring 14 of her 22 points in the third period.

Amelia Echternkamp finished with a game-high 26 points (six made 3-pointers) for the Pirates. The win moved Cyprus to 6-4 in region play and 7-12 overall, while Taylorsville fell to 7-2 in region play (2.5 games behind first place West).

“This win will move us up a bit in the RPI giving us a better matchup for the first round of the tournament. Also gives us momentum to finish strong with two additional wins against Kearns and Granger,” Cyprus coach JoBe Grayer said.

It was the marquee matchup of the night, as Herriman traveled crosstown to face Copper Hills for a showdown between two of the top five teams in the 6A RPI.

The Grizzlies were the better team to start the game, leading by nine points at the halftime break, but the Mustangs rallied to make it close late in the game.

After Copper Hills sophomore Skylie Barker gave the Grizzlies a one-point lead with eight seconds remaining, Herriman’s Halli Burbridge responded with a clutch play of her own, nailing a game-winning baseline jumper with two seconds remaining to seal a 53-52 victory for the Mustangs.

Burbridge finished with a game-high 23 points (five made 3-pointers) for Herriman, while Barker was a few points behind her, scoring 18 points to lead the way for Copper Hills. The result had major implications in the race for the Region 3 title, as Herriman — which came into Tuesday with a one game lead over the Grizzlies in the region’s standings — improved to 7-0 in region play.

The Mustangs now hold a two game advantage in Region 3 with three games left to play. “It was great to come out on top in a hard fought game,” Herriman coach Kent Smith said.

Northridge appeared to be on its way to another routine Region 5 victory Tuesday night, as it held a 16 point lead over Viewmont in the third quarter.

But the Vikings stormed back in the closing minutes of the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to — somewhat miraculously — get themselves back into the game. Viewmont eventually forced overtime, where Emma Muliatalo scored go-ahead points with 50 seconds remaining, giving Viewmont a 56-55 comeback victory.

The Vikings had three players score in double figures in Mulitalo (15 points), Lissia Silva (11 points) and Kristina Gunnell (11 points). Northridge’s Kaylee Hess notched a game-high 19 points. Viewmont improved to its record to 10-10 (4-3 in Region 5) with the win, while it also gifted its crosstown rival, Bountiful, quite the favor, as the Redhawks now own a two-game lead in Region 5 with the Northridge loss.

“Northridge was the aggressor in the first half. They got all the loose balls and rebounds, but after chipping away in the third quarter, we committed to outhustle them the entire rest of the game. Because of that we were able to get some timely steals, blocks, and rebounds. Northridge is a great team and we have had two games that have been decided by a total of three points. It feels a lot better to come out on top. It was an all around team win, we had girls step up and make impact plays when we needed them,” Viewmont coach Cameron Gardner said.

Only one point separated Lehi and Jordan when the two teams squared off over a month ago. Though the Pioneers were the winning side in that prior matchup, they found themselves trailing by six points heading into the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s showdown with the Beetdiggers.

With another narrow result looking likely, Lehi delivered a dominant final quarter, outscoring Jordan 20-2 over the final minutes to take home a 61-49 victory. Lehi trailed by as much as 14 points in the game, including a 12-point deficit at halftime.

Addy Scrivner delivered an authoritative performance for the Pioneers, recording a game-high 35 points. Sammi Love chipped-in 15 points, while Kinly Faux was a force on defense, recording eight blocks and 10 boards for Lehi. With the win, fifth-ranked Lehi improved to 14-6 on the season as it hopes to make another deep playoff run.

“This was a game of two halves for us and I’m really proud of how our group stepped up at halftime. We challenged them to just keep chipping away one possession at a time and we’d see what happens. Fortunately for us Jordan had some foul trouble and we capitalized,” said Lehi coach Sean Seastrand.

“At this time of year a tough comeback win on the road against a really tough team is a huge confidence boost for our young group. I’m really proud of their resilience tonight. I also think the fact that our JV team (18-0) is so good and we have to compete against them everyday in practice helps prepare us for games like this.”

