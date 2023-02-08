‘They’re a mile high’: Last-place Pepperdine, fresh off its first win in WCC play, eager to host BYU

BYU coach Mark Pope called it “spectacularly unique.”

On YouTube, it’s dubbed “The most bizarre college basketball ending of the year.”

Last Saturday, Pepperdine snapped its 11-game losing streak, and won its first West Coast Conference game of the season, at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu with a 94-93 double-overtime victory over Portland.

“Every game is huge at this point. We’re tied for third right now. For sure, we’ve got to take care of Pepperdine there.” — BYU guard Spencer Johnson

Jevon Porter knocked down the game-winner as time expired in the second OT off of an out-of-bounds lob pass.

But that only tells part of the story.

Prior to that, the Waves’ Jay Yoon was fouled as he made a layup with 1.3 seconds left to cut the deficit to 91-90. But Yoon missed the and-one free throw and Kristian Sjolund snatched the rebound for the Pilots. Sjolund was fouled by Jalen Pitre with 0.6 remaining and was whistled for a technical foul after his elbow just missed Pitre’s jaw.

Portland made one of two free throws before Mallette made one of two technical foul shots. The Pilots led 92-91 and the Waves had the ball. That’s when Mike Mitchell Jr.’s pass to Porter in front of the basket gave Pepperdine the dramatic, strange win.

BYU visits the Waves Thursday (8 p.m., MST, CBS Sports Network).

While the Cougars (16-10, 6-5) are coming off back-to-back victories, Pepperdine is coming off its first victory since Christmas Eve; for the Waves (8-17, 1-10), it probably still feels like Christmas Eve after beating Portland.

“Pepperdine is coming off their first win and they’re a mile high,” Pope said. “They’re so incredibly dangerous offensively.”

Though the Waves have struggled this season, they boast some talented scorers. Maxwell Lewis averages 18.4 points per game and is shooting 36.6% from 3-point range. Houston Mallette, who scored 25 Saturday against Portland, averages 13.2 points per game. He poured in a career-high 31 points against BYU in Malibu a year ago.

Mallete had 19 points and Lewis added 18 in the Cougars’ 91-81 win on Jan. 14 at the Marriott Center.

“Pepperdine’s really good so we know exactly what they’re going to do and they know exactly what we’re going to do,” said guard Spencer Johnson. “Everybody scouts everybody in league. We know they’re going to score the ball and shoot the ball really well, as they always do. They’re going to get out in transition and take a lot of 3s.”

Thursday is a big game for BYU, which sits in a third-place tie with Loyola Marymount in the WCC standings. The Cougars have five games remaining in the regular season before the WCC tournament tips off in Las Vegas.

“Every game is so important. Every time we can win right now is really important. Every game is going to be nearly impossible. It’s just kind of how it works in league. This Pepperdine game is the most important game and then after that’s over, the Gonzaga game is,” Pope said. “I know that’s a lame answer but that’s generally how we think about it. We’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity that we have.

“It’s almost like we have to go win and we have to go get better. Of course we’re grading ourselves on wins and losses but winning is not enough. We have to win and we have to improve if we want to have a chance in the closing weeks of the season to make a push. We’re feeling all of that pressure. I don’t think it’s awful when you’re at this point of the season where a win’s not enough but it’s not enough for us. We’re pushing hard.”

“Every game is huge at this point,” Johnson said. “We’re tied for third right now. For sure, we’ve got to take care of Pepperdine there.”

Saturday, BYU visits No. 16 Gonzaga.

“Gonzaga pretty much does the same thing (as Pepperdine),” Johnson said. “They’re always looking to run. We’re looking forward to both of them. It’s going to be a great road trip.”

The Cougars are confident that they are improving.

BYUTV Cougars on the air

BYU (16-10, 6-5)

at Pepperdine (8-17, 1-10)

Thursday, 8 p.m. MST

Firestone Fieldhouse

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: BYU Radio/1160 AM







“It is important to put ourselves in the best possible seed that we can. But as coach Pope was talking about, it’s also about this team getting better and peaking at the right time,” Johnson said. “We’ve shown that in buzzer-beater losses to Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga, who are ahead of us, we can play with every single team that’s in our league. For us, the right mindset we need to be in is peaking at the right time for when we get to that conference tournament, that we’re feeling good and so we can go in and roll there.”

Over the years, the WCC has become more and more competitive from top-to-bottom.

“The WCC has gotten a lot better over the years. You’ve seen multiple draft picks come from different squads, not just Gonzaga,” Johnson said. “The teams are good and they’re getting better and every night is a battle, especially when you’re on the road.”