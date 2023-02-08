Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 25-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in a game that was overshadowed by the trade that preceded tipoff.

The Timberwolves left with a 143-118 win, three future second-round picks from the Jazz and added Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to their roster as part of a three-team deal that was finalized shortly before the game started.

In the deal, the Los Angeles Lakers get D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves as well as Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz.

The Jazz will receive a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers, which is top-4 protected, as well as Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives into Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) high fives Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) before an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is introduced before an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is introduced before an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball during warmups before an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Gail Miller, former owner of the Utah Jazz, watches during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks a shot attempt by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) jumps to block a shot attempt by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) brings the ball down court during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41), Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) watch from the bench during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) jump to block a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) lays the ball up past Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) shoots a 3-pointer during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) lays the ball up past Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) jumps for a rebound during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) brings the ball down during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) jumps to guard Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defends Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles down court during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
The ball is tipped off during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) dunks the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) fumbles the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is blocked from behind during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) jump to block a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks to shoot the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) dunks the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) passes the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) shoots the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots a free throw during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) passes the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks for a pass during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) lays the ball up during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) prepares to shoot a ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays the ball up as he falls backwards during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
  • The deal taking shape just before tip-off meant that both teams were without any of the players involved in the trade. The Jazz playing without Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt meant deploying quite a few lineups that have been seldom-used this season. There was a lot more Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker, Udoka Azubuike and Simone Fontecchio on the court than Jazz fans are accustomed to seeing. A lot of young players that haven’t played that much together meant a lot of confusion, and the Jazz weren’t able to really right the ship.
  • The Timberwolves were shorthanded not only because of the trade but also because of injuries — Rudy Gobert (sore groin), Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain), Kyle Anderson (back spasms) — but they were significantly helped by absolutely shooting the lights out. The Wolves went 23-of-43 (53.5%) from 3-point range.
  • Minnesota also benefitted in transition against the Jazz, scoring 27 fast break points, while the Jazz had just two fast break points all night.

