3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 25-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in a game that was overshadowed by the trade that preceded tipoff.

The Timberwolves left with a 143-118 win, three future second-round picks from the Jazz and added Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to their roster as part of a three-team deal that was finalized shortly before the game started.

In the deal, the Los Angeles Lakers get D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves as well as Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz.

The Jazz will receive a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers, which is top-4 protected, as well as Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

1 of 42 2 of 42 3 of 42 4 of 42 5 of 42 6 of 42 7 of 42 8 of 42 9 of 42 10 of 42 11 of 42 12 of 42 13 of 42 14 of 42 15 of 42 16 of 42 17 of 42 18 of 42 19 of 42 20 of 42 21 of 42 22 of 42 23 of 42 24 of 42 25 of 42 26 of 42 27 of 42 28 of 42 29 of 42 30 of 42 31 of 42 32 of 42 33 of 42 34 of 42 35 of 42 36 of 42 37 of 42 38 of 42 39 of 42 40 of 42 41 of 42 42 of 42