3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 25-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Utah Jazz were blown out by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in a game that was overshadowed by the trade that preceded tipoff.
The Timberwolves left with a 143-118 win, three future second-round picks from the Jazz and added Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to their roster as part of a three-team deal that was finalized shortly before the game started.
In the deal, the Los Angeles Lakers get D’Angelo Russell from the Timberwolves as well as Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz.
The Jazz will receive a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers, which is top-4 protected, as well as Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- The deal taking shape just before tip-off meant that both teams were without any of the players involved in the trade. The Jazz playing without Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt meant deploying quite a few lineups that have been seldom-used this season. There was a lot more Ochai Agbaji, Talen Horton-Tucker, Udoka Azubuike and Simone Fontecchio on the court than Jazz fans are accustomed to seeing. A lot of young players that haven’t played that much together meant a lot of confusion, and the Jazz weren’t able to really right the ship.
- The Timberwolves were shorthanded not only because of the trade but also because of injuries — Rudy Gobert (sore groin), Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain), Kyle Anderson (back spasms) — but they were significantly helped by absolutely shooting the lights out. The Wolves went 23-of-43 (53.5%) from 3-point range.
- Minnesota also benefitted in transition against the Jazz, scoring 27 fast break points, while the Jazz had just two fast break points all night.