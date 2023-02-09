11 things to do if you’re not watching the Super Bowl

For one reason or another, some people don’t plan on watching the Super Bowl this year. If everyone in your immediate family and social circle plans on watching the big game this Sunday, then it can be easy to feel bored and not know what to do.

Last year, according to Statista, 99.18 million people watched the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of options of other things to do if you don’t want to watch the big game this year.

Here’s a list of some activities that you can do on Super Bowl Sunday. You can do these at home or around your neighborhood, so you don’t even have to travel far to stay entertained.

1. Take a nap

Sundays can be something of a recharge day. Taking a nap during the big game can be a way to feel refreshed for the week. It’s sometimes nice to have a slower day where you’re able to give your body time to rest.

2. Cook an elaborate dinner

Sometimes the Super Bowl snacks are more appealing than the game itself. Nachos, buffalo wings (the best Super Bowl food, according to Mashed), pizza and other food items are some people’s favorite dishes. Consider making your favorite dinner or making some of your favorite snacks.

3. Read a book

It can be hard to find time during the week to read. With family, work and other obligations, finding an hour or two to be quiet and read a book seems like an impossible task. Reading a book during the game might be a good way to spend your time and catch up on some reading that you’ve been longing to do.

4. Go for a walk

Even though it’s been cold outside, temperatures are starting to warm up a bit. You may still need to bundle up, but going for a walk outside can help you get some exercise in and can be a great way to spend your time. If you can walk with your family or bring a pet, that can make the way more enjoyable.

5. Play board games

Gather a couple of family members and friends who maybe don’t want to watch the Super Bowl and play some board games while your other family and friends watch the game.

6. Make cookies and cards for neighbors

Giving to others is a great activity for Sundays. Consider baking some cookies or making a sweet treat to give to neighbors, family or friends, which can help you to do something productive and valuable.

7. Watch the Puppy Bowl

The Puppy Bowl is a charity event that runs on the same day as the Super Bowl, per Deseret News. It takes place inside a puppy-sized football stadium built for the event. Puppies are assigned to play either on Team Ruff or Team Fluff. This upcoming Puppy Bowl is the 19th time that the event has been put on. Watching the Puppy Bowl can be a fun way to look at adorable puppies.

8. Make a scrapbook

A scrapbook can be a great way to remember friends and family. Taking some time to go through your photos, print them out and then compile them in a scrapbook is a great way to do something for yourself that you will be thankful for in the future.

9. Listen to a podcast

Podcasts can be a great way to learn new information and they can help you develop an interest in things that you would like to read more about in the future. Listening to a podcast can be a great use of your time.

10. Make a craft

Crafts can be fun and allow you to be more creative than you have the chance to be in your day to day life. Making a craft during the game can be a great way to be occupied and do something that’s enjoyable and that can look nice in your home.

11. Write in a journal

Writing in your journal is a great way to spend your time. If you need some time to process your previous week and think about what’s coming, writing in your journal can be a great way to achieve that.