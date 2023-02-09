Aggies comeback falls short in wild, chippy game against San Diego State

LOGAN — In the first home game for the Aggies since “Spectrum Magic” a week ago, the first 20 minutes of play felt more like a hex.

Utah State men’s basketball suffered a nightmarish first half at home in a chaotic and unpredictable game, trailing 44-28 to rival No. 25 San Diego State.

Trailing by roughly 10 points for most of the second half, the Aggies rallied furiously over the final six minutes and were down, 62-61, with 19 seconds remaining, and the team turned to junior guard Max Shulga like they have done multiple times before.

Shulga found his shot and took it, a midrange jumper off the right corner of the paint, but it fell off the rim, and the Aztecs held on to hand the Aggies a 63-61 loss. It’s just USU’s second home loss of the season as the Aggies fell to 11-2 at home.

It was very much a tale of two halves in Logan, if only missing a happy ending for the Aggies. After going down big at halftime, Utah State responded with perhaps their best defensive performance of the year, holding San Diego State to just 19 second-half points on 28.6% shooting, including going 0 of 4 from the 3-point line.

Junior guard Steven Ashworth led the Aggies with 18 points on 5 of 11 from the field and 2 of 5 from the arc. Grad forward Taylor Funk had 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting. The Aggies, who lead the nation in made 3-pointers per game, went just 5 of 19 from the arc.

“I think there’s a lot to pull away and to learn,” Ashworth said. “The first being that we are one of the top teams in the Mountain West. We’re right there with everybody. We wish that we could’ve had a different outcome to prove a little more tonight.”

The Aztecs, who have long hung their hat on tight defense, stifled Utah State for the first 20 minutes, holding the Aggies to just 31% from the field. Even when USU got open looks, they were uncharacteristically off by a wide margin.

“Tough game all around. The first half was obviously disjointed in a lot of ways for us. Not as much for San Diego State, they played well. Their defense really impacted us in a negative way.”

Utah State’s offense wasn’t the only thing off during the first half. Shot clock operators at the game had unexpected struggles restarting the clock on multiple occasions, leading to three different official timeouts to correct the issue.

In addition to that, tensions ran high during the half, leading to several technical fouls on both ends. With just under seven minutes to go in the half and the Aztecs leading by 10, a scuffle ensued during a stoppage over a dust-up involving SDSU guard Darion Trammell and Funk.

Aggies coach Ryan Odom even got involved in the confrontation, engaging in a heated shouting match with referee John Higgins, while other players and coaches were restrained.

After nearly 10 minutes of stoppage, Trammell was ejected, and technical fouls were assessed to Odom, an SDSU coach, and Funk — whose initial reaction was heated enough to start the fracas.

The Aggies pulled to within six of the Aztecs, 29-23, before SDSU outscored them, 15-5, over the last five minutes of the first half.

Utah State went on a 5-0 run to open the second half but didn’t get much closer for the next 15 minutes. Then, when SDSU clung to a 62-52 lead with 5:40 to play, the magic began to happen.

Over the next four minutes, over 8,700 Utah State fans saw two things they don’t usually see.

The first one, a positive, was the Aggies shutting down an opponent on defense for several minutes.

The Aggies churned out an 8-0 run to pull to within a point with one minute to go, then they got the ball back with a chance to win, but Shulga’s fadeaway shot leaned right, and after some desperation antics in the final second, it was over.

Midway through the Aggies’ run, the second unfamiliar sight was Ashworth getting a critical wide-open shot form the arc … and missing it.

It was the second of two straight misses from 3 for the junior guard on the same possession— senior guard Sean Bairstow missed a third after the Aggies pulled in an offensive rebound— and it left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I was disappointed in myself,” Ashworth said. “We had a good talk [after the game] about wanting plays back, and we can’t focus on that, but that was definitely an opportunity…Late in the game, I should have put a little more leg into it.”

The Aggies dropped a spot in the Mountain West Conference standings to fourth place with an 8-4 record (18-6 overall) while San Diego State moved to 10-2 in conference (19-5) and tightened its grip on first place.

Utah State will be on the road at San Jose State on Saturday before returning home on Valentine’s Day to host Air Force.

