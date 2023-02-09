Facebook Twitter
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up to make ‘Air,’ a sports drama about Nike’s humble beginnings

‘Air’ follows the budding relationship between Michael Jordan and Nike to create Air Jordan

By Margaret Darby
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios.

Matt Damon, left, and Ben Affleck accept the guys of the decade award at the Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, June 4, 2016, in Culver City, Calif. Damon and Affleck teamed up once again to bring their newest movie “Air,” the story about Michael Jordan’s Nike recruitment, to theaters.

Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck teamed up once again to bring their newest movie “Air,” the story about Michael Jordan’s Nike recruitment, to theaters.

Before the sports drama’s $7 million Super Bowl spot this weekend, Amazon dropped a first look at film. “Air” will mark Amazon’s first theatrical release, per Variety.

Here’s everything we know about “Air.”

The breakdown

  • “Air” follows the budding relationship between Nike and Michael Jordan.
  • The movie stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman.
  • It is rated “R” for language.
  • Affleck directed “Air” and portrays Phil Knight, Nike co-founder.

What’s ‘Air’ about?

In 1984, there was “nothing cool about Nike,” according to the “Air” trailer. The job of Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) was to come up with a brilliant idea to grow Nike’s basketball business. Vaccaro puts his career on the line to form a relationship with rookie Michael Jordan, with Vaccaro’s vision for a sports line and the faith of Jordan’s mother (Viola Davis) in her son, an iconic shoe and phenomenal basketball player are created.

What’s ‘Air’ rated?

“Air” is rated R for language throughout. Since the movie has not been released yet, there are limited details on its rating.

When does ‘Air’ come out?

“Air” comes to U.S. theaters April 5. Following its theatrical release, “Air” will be available on streaming platforms.

