High school girls basketball: Top seeds hold serve in 1A second round highlighted by big win by No. 1 Panguitch

No. 4 seed Wayne outscored No. 13 Whitehorse in all four quarters as it methodically pulled away for the win at the Sevier Valley Center. Emma Hallows led the way for the Badger with 14 points, while Heidi Taylor and Aspen New each chipped in with a dozen points.

No. 5 seed Monument Valley dominate No. 12 seed Altamont with a 73-38 1A second round victory at the Sevier Valley Center. Shimequa Hudson had 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists for the Cougars.

Top seed Rich got off to a slow start, but eventually took over with a 20-3 scoring spurt in the second quarters as the Rebels prevailed in the 1A second round at the Sevier Valley Center. Rich held ICS to 24% shooting and forced 39 turnovers in the comfortable win. Haydee Pugmire led Rich with 13 points and eight rebounds.

No. 8 seed Panguitch jumped all over No. 9 seed Manila, racing to a 31-7 halftime lead as it coasted to the 1A second round win at the Sevier Valley Center. Adelaide Englestead recorded a double-double to lead the Bobcats with 19 points and 11 rebounds, with Tabetha Henrie chipping in with 15 points and nine rebounds.

No. 2 seed Wendover picked up a convincing win over No. 15 seed Green River in the 1A second round at the Sevier Valley Center. Wendover’s Kadence Murphy had a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a steal.

Sicily Fabrizio scored 18 points and Mersadie Rhoades chipped in with 11 more as No. 7 Tabiona topped No. 10 Bryce Valley for the 1A second round victory at the Sevier Valley Center.

No. 3 Valley jumped out to a 31-12 halftime lead on No. 14 Milford and then rolled in the second half as it marched into the 1A quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center. Janni Hoyt led the Buffaloes with 13 points.

No. 6 Piute blew past past No. 11 Escalante for the comfortable 1A second round win at Richfield High School. Tera Morgan knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, one of three T-Birds who scored in double figures in the win.

