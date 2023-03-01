High school boys basketball: 1A second round recap, Top seeds take care of business led by No. 1 Panguitch, No. 2 Manila

1A Playoffs

No. 4 seed Tabiona pulled away from No. 13 seed Bryce Valley in the second half for the 1A second round victory at Richfield High School. Chance Lazenby scored 20 points to lead the Tigers, with Gavin Rhoades adding 14 points.

No. 5 seed Milford rolled past No. 12 seed Whitehorse, using a big 26-4 edge in the second quarter to open things up en route to the 1A quarterfinal win at Richfield High School. Sadler Barnes led Milford with 20 points on four 3-pointers, while Trey Rose, Kilo Tsosie and Colton Barnes also scored in double figures in the win.

Tucker Chappell scored 20 points, while Cache Eyre added 17 points on four 3-pointers as top seed Panguitch jumped all over No. 17 seed Tintic, building a 26-6 first quarter lead and then putting on cruise control for the rest of the 1A second round win at Richfield High School.

No. 9 Rich outscored No. 8 Wayne 24-18 in the fourth quarter as it pulled away for the 1A second round victory at Richfield High School. Wayne jumped out fast leading 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 23-19 at the half, but it couldn’t hold onto the lead as Rich’s Carson Muirbrook scored 17 points in the win.

No. 2 seed Manila dominates No. 15 seed Green River 75-24 for the 1A second round victory at Richfield School. Riley Browning led Manila with 19 points, while Tuck Davis chipped in with 16.

Orlando Alvarez knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as No. 7 Wendover outscored No. 10 Pinnacle 17-1 in the first quarter and never looked back on its way to the 1A second round victory at Richfield High School.

No. 3 Piute outscored No. 14 Water Canyon 34-17 in the middle two quarters of Wednesday’s 1A second round to advance to the quarterfinals. Jaxon Westwood and Kel Blood each scored 13 points in the win for the T-Birds.

No. 6 Valley’s offense came to life in the fourth quarter, outscoring No. 11 Monticello 22-14 as it rallied for the 1A second round victory at Richfield High School. MaCoy Harris scored 18 points to lead the T-Birds, with Bret Heaton adding 14 more.

