High school boys soccer: 2023 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are two new boys soccer coaches in 6A this year: Darren Erwin (Fremont) and Rafael Bastidas (West Jordan).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Syracuse Titans

syracuse

2023 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Allen (fifth year).

2022 record: 13-4 (second in Region 1 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 1-0, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2022 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ryker Smith, Forward, Senior.

Jack Cook, Forward, Senior.

Ryken Hamblin, Forward, Senior.

James McFarland, Midfielder, Senior.

Easton Cragun, Midfielder, Sophomore.

Andrick Villafana, Midfielder, Sophomore.

Landen Merrill, Defense, Senior.

Rhett Thompson, Defense, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Tyler Reynolds, Forward, Senior.

Cooper Eddy, Defense, Senior.

Geo Fuentes, Midfielder, Freshman.

Coach comment: It’s been a great offseason for our team and many of our boys club seasons. We are really excited to get into the cold weather and compete as a unit. We have lost some big role players on our back line and in the net, but we are really confident in the men players that will be stepping up to replace those players.

2. Davis Darts

davis

2023 schedule

Head coach: Souli Phongsavath (17th year).

2022 record: 13-5 (third in Region 1 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 1-0, in the 6A 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2022 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Farmington Phoenix

farmington

2023 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Soelberg (fourth year).

2022 record: 13-6 (fourth in Region 1 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 2-1, in the 6A semifinals.

2022 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2022 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jaden Petersen, Defender, Sr.

Boston Petersen, Striker, Sr.

Coleman Stettler, Midfielder, Sr.

Davis Wadsworth, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Cole Janke, Midfielder, Jr.

Chase Ashby, Midfielder, Jr.

Jake Call, Striker, Sr.

Austin Judd, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kenyon Mackintosh, Midfielder/ Defender, Sr.

Ben Wright, Striker, Jr.

Kolson Helquist, Defender, So.

Coach comment: We are looking to have strong season. We have some contributors returning from last season and that gives us a lot of optimism for this season. I am excited to get going with this group of boys, I believe it will be a good year.

4. Fremont Silverwolves

fremont

2023 schedule

Head coach: Darren Erwin (first year).

2022 record: 8-10 (fifth in Region 1 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 3-1, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Naime Odeh, Forward, Senior.

Tyler Ware, Forward, Senior.

Kyler Klomp, Center defender, Junior.

Ryker Saunders, Midfielder, Junior.

Amir Odeh, Midfielder, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Grant Morrison, Defender, Junior.

Payton Clark, Midfielder, Junior.

Coach comment: We are very excited with the experience of the returning players and believe we are built to compete in both region and state. The program that the new coaching staff took over was very organized and well run, our goal is to build on that foundation and establish a program that is very competitive every year.

5. Weber Warriors

weber

2023 schedule

Head coach: Gavin Flinton (second year).

2022 record: 14-3 (first in Region 1 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 1-0, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2022 defense: 0.5 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Luke Wight, Midfield, Senior.

Nicholas Yorgason, Defender, Junior.

Jack Hammons, Defender, Sophomore.

Danny Jenkins, Forward, Junior.

Jayce Jones, Forward, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Connor Gardenhour, Midfield, Junior.

Oscar Hellstrand, Defender, Senior.

Calvin Langston, Midfield, Senior.

Tyson Beus, Forward, Senior.

Easton Simonsen, Midfield, Senior.

Coach comment: I am excited for this season. We have some key returners that will provide good experience and leadership for some new faces that are hungry to prove themselves and show that Weber will still be a dominant team in boys soccer.

6. Layton Lancers

layton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rick Talamantez (29th year).

2022 record: 4-11 (sixth in Region 1 with a 3-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 3-0, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Clearfield Falcons

clearfield

2023 schedule

Head coach: Matt Kennaley (third year).

2022 record: 3-14 (seventh in Region 1 with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 6-1, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 25 in 6A).

2022 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 2

1. Hunter Wolverines

hunter

2023 Schedule

Head coach: Brett Solberg (10th year).

2022 record: 9-6 (second in Region 2 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 2-2 (5-4), in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ariel Martinez, GK, Junior.

Jonathan Hernandez, FW, Senior.

Misael Arellano, Def, Senior.

Ulises Rivera, Def, Senior.

Eduardo Alvarado, MF, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Samuel Rodas, MF, Freshman.

Jeffrey Aguilar, MF, Sophomore.

Carlos Aguilar, MF, Junior.

Coach comment: I am optimistic about our potential for the upcoming season. My team is ready to put in work.

2. West Panthers

west

2023 schedule

Head coach: Conner Mitchell (second year).

2022 record: 11-4 (first in Region 2 with a 9-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 2-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Christian Rodriguez Lara, ST, Junior.

Erick Zar, CAM, Junior.

Angel Becerra, LB, Senior.

Kenny Rivera Espino, CM, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Dodi Makassa, CB, Junior.

Juan Batalla, CM, Senior.

Roberto Munguia Barcenas, GK, Junior.

Billy Pollard, CB, Sophomore.

Isaac Barrios, CB, Junior.

Coach comment: We have some amazing new players who will form a solid core for the next two to three years and retain the same quality as our graduating players. We will be younger, faster and more lethal. Our goals are to repeat as region champions, and make, at least, the semifinals in playoffs, after being knocked out by a rampant Herriman team last year in the quarterfinals.

3. Roy Royals

roy

2023 schedule

Head coach: Craig Charlesworth (eighth year).

2022 record: 9-8 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 1-0, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Cyprus Pirates

cyprus

2023 schedule

Head coach: Luis De La Cruz (fourth year).

2022 record: 3-12 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Did not participate

2022 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jackson Castillo, Defender.

Luis Pantoja Rodriguez, Midfielder.

Coach comment: The Pirates will have a young team overall this season. We have some returning players who will contribute greatly to the development of the team on and off the pitch. We are in a competitive region and look forward to a successful season.

5. Kearns Cougars

kearns

2023 schedule

Head coach: Raul Cavazos (fourth year).

2022 record: 5-9 (fourth in Region 2 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Hunter, 3-1, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2022 defense: 2 gpg (No. 23 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Max Contreras, attacking mid/winger, So.

Andres Vilchis, CB, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jayden Ricketts, CB, So.

Innocent Byiringiro, Striker, Sr.

Colton Anderson, outside back, Fr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to build on from the past two seasons and continue to establish are identity as a one whole team.

6. Granger Lancers

granger

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Stockstill (third year).

2022 record: 7-10 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 7-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 3-1, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 1 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Manuel Chihuahua, GK, Junior.

Matheo Ledesma, F, Junior.

Josue Orellana, D, Senior.

Danny Demorest, M, Senior.

Deen Fejzic, F, Senior.

Zeke Hennessy, F, Senior.

Jose Gaspar, M, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Miguel Yebra, F, Senior.

Chris Molina, M, Sophomore.

Danny Gonzalez, M, Sophomore.

Coach comment: We’re excited for the 2023 season. We have a lot of experience from all levels and across positions and the mood around the team is very positive. I think we still come into the season with something to prove, but I’m looking forward to applying the lessons that myself and our staff have learned in these first two years to help take the program to the next level.

7. Taylorsville Warriors

taylorsville

2023 schedule

Head coach: George Sirstins (12th year).

2022 record: 2-12 (sixth in Region 2 with a 2-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Did not participate

2022 offense: 0.5 gpg (No. 26 in 6A).

2022 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 24 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 3

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

mountain ridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Eric Arthur (fourth year).

2022 record: 11-7 (third in Region 3 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Davis, 2-0, in the 6A semifinals.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ben Maw, Goalkeeper, Senior.

Eli Welch, Forward, Senior.

Gavin Ayers, Midfield, Senior.

Jordan Welker, Midfield, Senior.

Rylan Schulz, Forward, Senior.

Cole McIntyre, Defense, Senior.

Will Fausett, Defense, Senior.

Nathan Tzvetcoff, Defense, Senior.

Carsen Peck, Midfield, Senior.

Brody Laga, Forward, Junior.

Tait King, Defense, Junior.

TJ Lightfoot, Midfield, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Marcos Paredes, Forward, Junior.

Anthony Campos, Midfield, Junior.

Coach comment: This is the fourth year our school has been open and we finally will have a large senior class to lean on this season. Many in this senior group have been playing at the varsity level since their freshman year and they are talented, motivated and hungry to make some noise in the state this year. Our supporting cast of juniors are also very strong and we will have a deep team this year that is working to challenge for a state title.

2. Bingham Miners

bingham

2023 schedule

Head coach: Leo Gonzalez (sixth year).

2022 record: 14-3 (first in Region 3 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 1-0, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2022 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Riley Whicker, Keeper, So.

Adam Goodrich, Center Back, Sr.

Isaac Smith, Center Back, Jr.

Kate Davis, Midfielder, Jr.

Yoshi Itaya, Midfielder, Sr.

Ethan Reeves, Forward, Sr.

Dawson Jackson, Forward, Jr.

Colin Quin, Midfielder, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Nathan Gillett, Defense, Jr.

Yoshi Tanaka, Def/Mid, So.

Davin Shirts, Mid/Forw, Jr.

Briggs Smith, Mid, So.

Ben Pulsipher, Forward, Jr.

San Knox, Forward, So.

Eli Laroza, Midfielder, So.

Coach comment: Looking to win region again the upcoming season, and go further into the playoff.

3. Riverton Silverwolves

riverton

2023 schedule

Head coach: Paul Moizer (22nd year).

2022 record: 9-9 (second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 2-1, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 2 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Aiden Gatherum, Forward, Junior.

Curen Cole, Center Back, Senior.

Sam Speckman, Center Back, Senior.

Dylan Turville, Midfield, Senior.

Caleb Lewis, Outside Back, Senior.

Quinn Bailey, Midfield, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Lincoln Payne, Forward, Sophomore.

Peyton Cole, Outside Back, Junior.

Ethan Ellingson, Forward, Senior.

Matt Wilkins, Midfield, Junior.

Coach comment: We have a solid group of returning players and hope we can put a good season together and do well in a competitive region.

4. Herriman Mustangs

herriman

2023 schedule

Head coach: Marcello Gasperini (second year).

2022 record: 10-8 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Beat Davis, 1-0, in the 6A state championship.

2022 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:

Tyler Napier, GK.

Broc Underhill, MF.

Josiah Henderson, MF.

Owen Blackmun, D.

Jeffrey Smith, D.

Grant Taylor, Striker.

Key newcomers:

Josh Conover, Defender, Sr.

Avery Price, Defender, So.

Coach comment: Dynamic group of Mustangs returning to the pitch this year. We have a fantastic spread of talent from freshmen to seniors with a higher level of focus on team and a desire to repeat. Region 3 looks incredibly talented once again where I expect to play some of our toughest games as we prepare for another state run. We’ve got 14 games scheduled and they only matter to prepare us for the 15-19th matches once it’s time for playoffs. This year we have a bigger target on our back, but we are training twice as hard to be prepared for anybody who attempts to take that trophy off of our mantle.

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

copper hills

2023 schedule

Head coach: Sean Terry (third year).

2022 record: 9-9 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 2-0, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ben Kump, Forward, Senior.

Drew Marler, Left Back, Senior.

Dimitri Varley, Midfield, Senior.

Sean Latourrette, Attacking Mid, Junior.

Corbin Riser, Midfield, Sophomore.

Owen Morrow, Midfield, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Tyler Passey, Center Back, Junior.

Leandro Robles, Forward, Sophomore.

Tyler Potwin, Holding Mid, Sophomore.

Fernando Hernandez, Attacking Mid, Sophomore.

Coach comment: Excited to see our blend of youth and experience. It should be fun to watch our young kids grow as the season moves on.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

west jordan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Bastidas (first year).

2022 record: 3-15 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 6-1, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2022 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 26 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 4

1. Lone Peak Knights

lone peak

2023 schedule

Head coach: Danny Mason (second year).

2022 record: 10-7 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to West, 2-1, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Corner Canyon Chargers

corner canyon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Drew Van Wagenen (eighth year).

2022 record: 14-3 (first in Region 4 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 1-1 (4-2), in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2022 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Samir Cuevas, For, Sr.

Miles McMullin, For, Jr.

Anders Osthed, For, Jr.

Devin Dillon, For, Jr.

Noah Smyth, Mid, Jr.

Nik Olsen, Def, Jr.

Oscar Slaugh, Def, Sr.

Keini Muramoto, Def, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Strong sophomore class I expect to contribute to our varsity squad.

Coach comment: Hope to play our best and be nice to the refs so we don’t have a two-game suspension next year.

3. American Fork Cavemen

american fork

2023 schedule

Head coach: Casey Waldron (ninth year).

2022 record: 8-9 (tied for fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Weber, 4-1, in the 6A second round.

2022 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Skyridge Falcons

skyridge

2023 schedule

Head coach: Jerry Priesendorf (eighth year).

2022 record: 4-14 (sixth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 2-1, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 24 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 22 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Bryant Jones ,MF, Sr.

Tanner Parry, D, Sr.

Elias Rogers, MF, Sr.

Lucas White, MF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Arat Rodriquez, F, Jr.

Mason Rollins, D, Jr.

Lincoln Krueger, D, Jr.

Josh Guyman, MF, Jr.

Gavin Christenson, MF, Jr.

Cannon Thorn, F, Jr.

Jake Long, D, Jr.

Coach comment: We are going to be young, we have good players that play at a high level in club. Now we need to see if we as coaches can get them all on the same page.

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings

pleasant grove

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chris Ecalono (12th year).

2022 record: 10-8 (tied for second in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Clearfield, 1-0, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jake Steggell, D, Senior.

Liam Oberhansly, M, Senior.

Spencer Wright, D, Senior.

Gavin Fosvick, F, Senior.

Jon Fritcher, F, Junior.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. We are a well balanced team with many upperclassmen and underclassmen capable of contributing. We expect to be competitive and look forward to the opportunity to compete.

6. Westlake Thunder

westlake

2023 schedule

Head coach: Don Bastian (sixth year).

2022 record: 8-10 (tied for fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 2-1, in the 6A first round.

2022 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2022 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Dexter Bergholm, forward, senior.

Jaren Peterson, attacking mid, senior.

Anthony Rassavong, forward, senior.

Lincoln Miller, defender, senior.

Erik Jaspers, Keeper, senior.

Coach comment: We will be have a large number of boys joining the varsity team. They are experienced players and if we can learn to play as a team, we will turn heads this year.

Independent

Salt Lake Academy Griffins

RSL Academy

2023 schedule

Head coach: Oli Brittain (fourth year).

2022 record: 10-0

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 4-0, in the 3A state championship.

2022 offense: 4.5 gpg (No. 1 in 3A)

2022 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 3 in 3A)

Returning contributors:



Kyson Wilcox, D, Sr.

Abe Pineda, D, Sr.

Luke Paramore, GK, Jr.

Jesus Cruz, F, Sr.

Jacob Cornejo, M/F, Sr.

Hunter Jenkins, D, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Xavi Amado,r M, So.

Jonny Sanchez, F, Sr.

JoJo Ramos, D, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to our move to 6A and being involved in competitive games week in and week out.

