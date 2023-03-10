High school boys soccer: 2023 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There is one new boys soccer coach in 4A this year: Tyler Falslev (Sky View).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

crimson

2023 schedule

Head coach: Isaac Klingonsmith (fourth year).

2022 record: 16-2 (first in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Beat Ridgeline, 1-0, in the 4A 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2022 defense: 0.4 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Camden Squires, Midfielder, Sr.

Owen Klingonsmith, Midfielder, Sr.

McKay Delahunty, Defender, Sr.

David Heinze, Defender, Sr.

Scotty McKittrick, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: We will be a top three team in Region 10.

2. Desert Hills Thunder

desert hills

2023 schedule

Head coach: Benji Nelson (eighth year).

2022 record: 12-6 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 0-0 (4-3), in the 4A semifinals.

2022 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2022 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Ellie Hendrix, Center Mid, Sr.

Hanna Heaton, Center Back, Sr.

Taygen Overall, Center Back, Sr.

Coach comment: We have all but two starters returning from last year. So we expect to make a run for the state championship and have a strong team.

3. Snow Canyon Warriors

snow canyon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Zac Hales (fourth year).

2022 record: 8-9 (tied for fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 3-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2022 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Gabe Pinna, DEF, Sr.

Will Nadauld, DEF, Sr.

Truman Leonard, DEF, Sr.

Adam Parkhurst, MID, Jr.

Brayan Hernandez, FOR, Sr.

Key newcomers:



A lot of young talent, looking forward to see who steps up.

Coach comment: We are very excited to get the season going. We graduated a very large senior class last year, but have a lot of young talent looking to prove themselves. The 4A class is loaded with talented teams and this year should be very competitive with everyone having a shot.

4. Dixie Flyers

dixie

2023 schedule

Head coach: Travis Wilkinson (fourth year).

2022 record: 12-4 (second in Region 10 with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 4-1, in the 4A semifinals.

2022 offense: 2.3 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Andy Lagomarsino, W/FW, Sr.

Grant Carter, DF, Sr.

Peyton Abbott, GK, Sr.

Iker Meza, MF, Jr.

Melvin Contreras, W, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Hayes Thompson, MF, Sr.

Darinel Briones, DF, Jr.

Edni Meza, DF, Jr.

Alex Soto, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: We will have a young team this year as we graduated a great class of seniors last year. We will have some solid returning players with a few great newcomers to our squad. We look forward to a super competitive region as always and do our best to develop a team that can compete with the top teams in region and state.

5. Cedar City Reds

cedar

2023 schedule

Head coach: Scott Kamachi (29th year).

2022 record: 6-10 (sixth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Pine View, 6-3, in the 4A first round.

2022 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2022 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Owen Murray, mid, SR.

Dallin Hillstead, Mid, SR.

Tylan Murray, def/mid/fr, SR.

Jacob Barrick, Def/mid, SR.

Mason Palmer, For, JR

Key newcomers:



Sam Murray, GK, Fr

Coach comment: The most experienced team we have had since 2020 is looking to improve our record and take that next step. We should challenge every team we meet this year.

6. Pine View Panthers

pine view

2023 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Duckworth (seventh year).

2022 record: 9-9 (tied for fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 3-2, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2022 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Kanyon Dickinson, DEF, Senior.

Bruce Jacobs, F/M, Junior.

Sebbastion Robledo, DEF, Junior.

Alexander Navas, F, Sophomore.

Brandon Ayala, DEF, Sophomore.

Carlos Chacope, M, Sophomore.

Estevan Laguna, M/F, Sophomore.

Hayden Blaisdell, M, Sophomore.

Key newcomers:



Andy Prudencio, M, Freshman.

Cristian Ordonez, M, Freshman.

Pedro Ayala, DEF, Freshman.

Russell Jones, F, Freshman.

Sammy Montiel, GK, Freshman.

Coach comment: We were a young team last year with five to six freshmen starters for most our games. Those freshmen are now year older with some experience. However, we are still young. With only one starting senior and a couple juniors. Our incoming freshmen will have to learn quick and prepare to help the team out as the season goes on. This group is hungry and will compete. They are all looking forward to the season starting and proving themselves in a highly competitive Region 10.

7. Hurricane Tigers

hurricane

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Novoa (second year).

2022 record: 3-13 (seventh in Region 10 with a 1-11 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 7-0, in the 4A first round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2022 defense: 3.5 gpg (No. 12 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 11

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

ridgeline

2023 schedule

Head coach: Richard Alexander (second year).

2022 record: 14-4 (first in Region 11 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 1-0, in the 4A 4A state championship.

2022 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2022 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Andrew Findley, Senior, Center Defender.

Cameron Everton, Senior, Center Back.

Daxon Flygare, Senior, Outside back.

Tyler Turner, Senior, Outside back.

Garrett Jenkins, Senior, Striker.

Ryan Johnson, Senior, Wing Striker.

Grady Workman, Senior, Wing Striker.

Leif Olsen, Junior, Defensive Midfielder.

Tate Hickman, Junior, Attacking Midfielder.

Diego Vazquez, Junior, Wing Striker/Attacking Mid.

Key newcomers:



Diego Useche, Senior, Goal Keeper.

Grant Ogden, Senior, Outside Back.

Coach comment: With nine returning starters that have now played in two state finals. We are in a great position to be very successful.

2. Mountain Crest Mustangs

mountain crest

2023 schedule

Head coach: Justin Beus (fourth year).

2022 record: 12-6 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 1-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2022 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Sky View Bobcats

sky view

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Falslev (first year).

2022 record: 7-10 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 4-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

2022 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 9 in 4A)

Coach comment: Very young team. I am very optimistic about this group of young men. I think it will be a “grind it out” type of season. Anticipating some character-building moments.

4. Green Canyon Wolves

green canyon

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kirt Sadler (first year).

2022 record: 9-8 (tied for second in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 4-1, in the 4A first round.

2022 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2022 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Brayden Jensen, Outside Back, Senior.

Ryan Scott, Goalie, Senior.

Alan Cordova, Centerback, Senior.

Parker Holt, Holding Midfielder, Senior.

Julio Huston, Outside Back, Senior.

Kael Cragun, Defensive MidFielders, Senior.

Maynor Delorca, Center back, Senior.

Jovani Torres, Attacking Midfielder, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Cannon Clark, Attacking Midfielder.

Colby Knight, Forward.

Mason Sadler, Defensive Midfielder.

Brent Stevens, Holding Midfielder.

Gavin Buck, Outside back.

Coach comment: We are a seasoned team will a lot of returning starters coming back.

5. Logan Grizzlies

logan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Norris (fifth year).

2022 record: 5-12 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 3-2, in the 4A first round.

2022 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2022 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Bear River Bears

bear river

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Miller (second year).

2022 record: 1-15 (sixth in Region 11 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 8-1, in the 4A first round.

2022 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 12 in 4A).

2022 defense: 5 gpg (No. 13 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



AJ Watkins, Defense Mid, Senior.

Jaxton Esquivel, Center Defense, Senior.

Kyver Jensen, Forward, Junior.

Manuel Rios, Forward, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Ron Vilcapona, Goalie, Freshman.

Coach comment: BR is still a young team. We are looking to surprise our region and 4A.

Independent

Layton Christian Eagles

lca

2023 schedule

Head coach: Lucas Almeida (2nd year).

2022 record: 17-3 (first in Region 13 with a 9-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Beat Real Salt Lake Academy, 4-0, in the 3A state championship.

2022 offense: 3.8 gpg (No. 4 in 3A).

2022 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 1 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

