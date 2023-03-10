High school boys soccer: 2023 3A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys soccer coaches in 3A this year: Steve Newman (Canyon View), Eldon Brough (Union), Juan Gonzalez (ALA), Joe Baca (Juan Diego) and Christian McVey (Providence Hall).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Carbon Dinos

2023 schedule

Head coach: Chad Cowdell (eighth year).

2022 record: 9-6 (first in Region 12 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 6-0, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 9 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Dylan Curtis, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Parker Morgan, Defense, Sr.

Boyd Bradford, Midfield, Sr.

Luke Brady, Forward, Soph.

Sam Dart, Defense, Soph.

Tyler Morris, Midfield, Soph.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming 2023 soccer season. We have a strong returning senior group as well as a number of younger players who had significant varsity play time last year. We anticipate contending for a second region title and we have our sights set on going deep into the playoffs.

2. Emery Spartans

2023 schedule

Head coach: Troy Winter (ninth year).

2022 record: 8-7 (second in Region 12 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 7-0, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 13 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 9 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Canyon View Falcons

2023 schedule

Head coach: Steve Newman (first year).

2022 record: 6-7 (third in Region 12 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Manti, 3-0, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 17 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 8 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Richfield Wildcats

2023 schedule

Head coach: Bradley Shaw (second year).

2022 record: 3-13 (fifth in Region 12 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 8-0, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 18 in 3A).

2022 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Daxton Tait, Forward, Jr.

Parker Graham, Midfield, Jr.

Aiden Gonzales, Midfield, Jr.

Lucas Foster, Forward, Forward, Jr.

Brik Breinholt, Forward/Midfield, Sr.

Grant Kling, Defense, Sr.

Carter Hunt, GK, Sr.

Gavin Anderson, Midfield, Sr.

JJ Taufatoufa, Defense, Sr.

Roper Allen, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jaxson Berrett, Midfield, So.

Hudson Spell, Defense, So.

Parker Olsen, Mid/Def, Jr.

Tyson Raisor, Mid/Def, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to a competitive season. We have a lot of returning contributors and new players that have put in a lot of work.

5. Grand Red Devils

2023 schedule

Head coach: Laura Reed (second year).

2022 record: 5-7 (fourth in Region 12 with a 3-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 2-2 (5-4), in the 3A first round.

2022 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 12 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 10 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Samy Camey, Mid/Striker, Junior.

Rayce Walling, striker, Senior.

Kip Sevenoff, Mid, Senior.

Rowan Phillips, Def, Junior.

Silver Turner, Mid/Def, Junior.

Key newcomers:



Micheal Johnson, Def, Senior.

Brayden Hughes, Mid/Striker, Freshman.

Coach comment: We have a solid core of returning players, and we have confidence that we will be region champs. Our students athletes are leaders and hard workers; they embody sportsmanship values and have an absolute love of the game.

Region 13

1. Ogden Tigers

2023 schedule

Head coach: Todd Scott (eighth year).

2022 record: 12-4 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 2-1, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 7 in 3A).

2022 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Adam Wilson, Mid/Forward, Senior.

Lincoln Barnes, CB, Junior.

Brigham Aadema, Forward, Senior.

Corbin Reed, CB, Sophomore.

2. Morgan Trojans

2023 schedule

Head coach: Seth Wallace (third year).

2022 record: 12-6 (third in Region 13 with a 7-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Real Salt Lake Academy, 3-1, in the 3A semifinals.

2022 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 5 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1 gpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Cameron Burt, M, Senior.

Ty Warner, FW, Senior.

Rory Williams, FW, Senior.

Beau Johnson, FW, Senior.

Owen Tolman, M, Senior.

Tyson Adams, M, Senior.

Carter Hale, M, Senior.

Garrett Grow, D, Junior.

Jett Beckstrom, FW, Junior.

Braden Howe, GK, Senior.

Sam Edwards, D, Senior.

Parker Stephenson, D, Senior.

Key newcomers:



Garrett Henderson, GK, Senior.

Marko Kononeko, D, Junior.

Cooper Castro, FW, Senior.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to another season of high school soccer. We are excited to see how we compete against our region and the rest of 3A this year.

3. Ben Lomond Scots

2023 schedule

Head coach: Torrey Sasaki (third year).

2022 record: 4-12 (tied for fourth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 7-1, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 11 in 3A).

2022 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Bryan Solis Sr. CDM.

Matt Feurrino Sr. CB.

Max Hoaglin Sr. FW.

Eli Stubbs Sr. FW.

Kevin Aguilar Jr. FW.

Kai Yanagibashi Soph. CB.

Key newcomers:



Gabi Ramos Sr. CB.

Rogelio Godinez Soph. Gk.

Anthony Ortiz Jr. CB.

Oscar Castro Soph. Gk.

George Solis Fresh. CM.

Coach comment: Excited to find the right solutions and working toward placing Top 2 in the region.

4. Grantsville Cowboys

2023 schedule

Head coach: Travis Lowry (13th year).

2022 record: 6-10 (tied for fourth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Juab, 6-2, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 10 in 3A).

2022 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Cole Cowan, Forward, Senior.

Nano Castaneda, Forward, Junior.

Joe Wright, Midfield, Junior.

Nathaniel Stettler, Midfield, Sophomore.

Tyler Tuckett, Defender, Junior.

Coach comment: We are looking to have a good solid rebuilding year.

5. South Summit Wildcats

2023 schedule

Head coach: Byron Ames (second year).

2022 record: 3-13 (tied for fourth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Ben Lomond, 5-0, in the 3A first round.

2022 offense: 0.4 gpg (No. 22 in 3A).

2022 defense: 3.8 gpg (No. 21 in 3A).

Coach comment: Last season was the start of a building effort for our team. Our players are returning this season older, stronger and faster. The team has worked hard over the fall and winter to build trust with each other and are ready to put it all on the pitch. South Summit is going to play some great soccer this spring.

Region 14

1. Juab Wasps

2023 schedule

Head coach: Devon Peterson (fifth year).

2022 record: 14-2 (first in Region 14 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 4-1, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 2 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1 gpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



We’ll return many contributors from last year.

Key newcomers:



We have some good quality players entering the program this year and look forward to their development within the team.

Coach comment: Look forward to another fun year.

2. Manti Templars

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dane Pollock (fourth year).

2022 record: 12-6 (second in Region 14 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Real Salt Lake Academy, 8-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 6 in 3A).

2022 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Devontae Cruz, Forward, Senior.

Kyle Steinfeldt, Forward, Junior.

Jesus Contreras, Mid, Senior.

Austin Thomas, Goalie, Junior.

Trace Justesen, Defender, Sophomore.

Coach comment: Excited to get on the field and work to compete at a high level.

3. Delta Rabbits

2023 schedule

Head coach: Pedro Gonzalez (25th year).

2022 record: 8-8 (third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to ALA, 2-1, in the 3A first round.

2022 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 14 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Carlos Acosta, Sr., forward.

Ryder Rogers, Sr., Midfield.

Teegan Mc Donald, Sr., midfield.

Tanner Taylor, Sr., Defense.

Key newcomers:



Joany Quezada, So., Midfield.

Tyce Gylgen, Jr., Defense.

Cole Bishop, Jr., Defense

.Luke Williams, So., Forward.

Cael Petersen, Sr., Defense.

Coach comment: Coaches and players will work hard to make a competitive team.

4. North Sanpete Hawks

2023 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Contreras (second year).

2022 record: 3-12 (fourth in Region 14 with a 3-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 4-0, in the 3A first round.

2022 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 20 in 3A).

2022 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 20 in 3A).

Returning contributors:

Norberto Tapia, CM, Jr.

Caden Clawson, GK, Sr.

Jorge Morales, Wing, Sr.

Tavin Clark, CD, Sr.

Julian Stavros, Wing/Striker, Jr.

Warren Jones, GK, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Rafael Contreras Jr., CDM, Fr.

Haus Jones, CM, Fr.

Brayan Flores, CD/Striker, Jr.

Alan Lozoya, Defender, So.

Mayson Murphy, GK, Fr.

Coach comment: Strong team with the ability and drive to contest a region championship.

5. Union Cougars

2023 schedule

Head coach: Eldon Brough (first year).

2022 record: 0-16 (fifth in Region 14 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Emery, 2-1, in the 3A first round.

2022 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 21 in 3A).

2022 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Paulo Rivars, Jr.

Andrus Jensen, So.

Taylor Zilles, Jr.

Thayne Wootton, Sr.

Paolo Zavala, Sr.

Jorge Antiveros, Jr.

Junior Pinedo, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Toni Pastor, Jr.

Coach comment: Really excited about the potential this group has to compete.

Region 15

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Terrell (13th year).

2022 record: 11-4 (second in Region 15 with a 8-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 1-1 (4-1), in the 3A semifinals.

2022 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 3 in 3A).

2022 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 6 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Kolby Sessions, GK, Sr.

Nahuel Batalla, FOR, Jr.

Olivier Baende, D, Sr.

Luke Hartung, FOR, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a new season with a young team.

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2023 schedule

Head coach: Joe Baca (first year).

2022 record: 8-8 (third in Region 15 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 3-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 7 in 3A).

2022 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 13 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Adam Green, Senior, Center Back.

Ethan Duncan, Senior, Center Back.

Hauroa Morgant, Senior, Center Forward.

Alberto Anaya, Senior, Outside Back.

Daniel Gutierrez, Midfielder.

Key newcomers:



Indra Vito, Junior, Keeper.

Coach comment: Returning eight starters. RSL and Layton Christian moved out of the region leaving a pathway for us to get to the championship this year. We lost last year to the champions Layton Christian in the quarterfinals and the team was ready to take them on this year wanting revenge. Looks like we will just have to take that revenge out on other teams this season.

3. Summit Academy Bears

2023 schedule

Head coach: Abdou Niang (second year).

2022 record: 7-9 (fourth in Region 15 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Real Salt Lake Academy, 8-0, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 1 gpg (No. 15 in 3A).

2022 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Providence Hall Patriots

2023 schedule

Head coach: Christian McVey (first year).

2022 record: 3-11 (fifth in Region 15 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 3-0, in the 3A first round.

2022 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 19 in 3A).

2022 defense: 3.4 gpg (No. 19 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Adam Carrasco, Outside back.

Alex carrasco, Midfield.

Chris Doolin, Midfield.

Jacob Stanger, Striker.

Breckstan Scott, Defender.

Key newcomers:



Carlos Martinez, Midfield.

Cyrus Braithwaite, Goal Keeper.

Coach comment: I am excited to enter into my first year at Providence Hall. The boys are really coming together and have a great attitude towards working hard in development. We have a great group. I look forward to a great season together.

5. American Leadership Eagles

2023 schedule

Head coach: Juan Gonzalez (first year).

2022 record: 4-13 (sixth in Region 15 with a 1-9 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 6-0, in the 3A second round.

2022 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 16 in 3A).

2022 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 22 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

