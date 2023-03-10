After a brief hiatus, Kelly Clarkson is back on ‘The Voice.’ Here are the singers on her team (so far)

After taking some time off from “The Voice” last season, Kelly Clarkson has returned — and she’s ready to win.

“I am so excited to be back with my ‘Voice’ family!” Clarkson previously said in a statement, per the Deseret News. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

Here’s a look at the singers who have joined Clarkson’s team (so far). The audition round of the competition will conclude when all of the coaches — Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper — each have 10 singers on their team.

Note: This story will be updated as episodes air each week.

Who is on Team Kelly Clarkson for ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Holly Brand

Clarkson immediately turned around for Holly Brand, a 22-year-old singer from Meridian, Mississippi, who opted to introduce herself to the coaches with a performance of Faith Hill’s “Mississippi Girl.”

Surprisingly, Brand’s rendition got a chair turn from everyone except country star Shelton.

“You hit every note spot-on,” Chance said.

“I nearly hit my button on your first note,” Horan added, noting that Brand reminded him of his “good friend,” country singer Maren Morris.

Clarkson, meanwhile, said that Brand’s style reminded her of a mix between Hill and Carrie Underwood.

Brand ended up selecting Clarkson as her coach — but not before revealing her connection to the only coach who didn’t turn for her. The singer told “The Voice” coaches that she opened for Shelton when she was 10, and that the experience solidified her passion for music.

D. Smooth

D. Smooth, a 25-year-old singer from Alabama, performed Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” for his blind audition — and got the attention of Clarkson and Horan. Both of the coaches praised D. Smooth for his interpretation of the song, infusing it with R&B and soul, but in the end, the singer opted to select Clarkson as his coach.

Sheer Element

Kelly Clarkson’s last win on “The Voice” came with the sibling trio Girl Named Tom in 2022, the Deseret News reported. So it isn’t too much of a surprise that at the start of a new season, the trio Sheer Element ended up selecting Clarkson for a coach moving forward in the competition.

Sheer Element performed Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” for the blind audition round, and got a chair turn from every coach except for Shelton. Clarkson was shocked when she turned around and saw the trio — one of the singers, Jej Vinson, competed on her team as a solo artist in 2019, per Billboard.

Chance praised the trio’s sound, and said he could tell they’d been performing together for a while.

“It sounds so tight,” he said. “As an overall presentation, it was just insane.”