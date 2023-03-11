Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 11, 2023 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Owen Wolff leads Austin to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

By Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda jumps past Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff

Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) jumps past Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff (33) to head the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Austin FC teenager Owen Wolff scored the go-ahead goal, joining an exclusive club in a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old midfielder made him and his father — Austin head coach Josh Wolff — the eighth father-son combo to score a goal in a MLS match. Josh Wolff debuted with the Chicago Fire in 1998 and scored 80 goals until retiring in 2012.

Wolff helped Austin (2-1-0) take a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute when he picked up an assist on a goal by defender Jon Gallagher.

Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Löffelsend (28) and forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) jump for the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Austin FC defender Leo Väisänen (15) chases the ball past Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) battles Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) for the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) prepares to kick the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) jumps to attempt to block the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) jumps past Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff (33) to head the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
The referee speaks with Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) stumbles while chasing the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defenders Justen Glad (15) and Jasper Löffelsend (28) react after a goal during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring (8) hurdles Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) to head the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) heads the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) dives for the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) is escorted back onto the field after his red card and subsequent ejection was turned to a yellow during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) slides into Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira (6) during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) battles Austin FC defender Leo Väisänen (15) for the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) chases the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo (3) and Austin FC forward Jon Gallagher (17) battle for the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) is given a red card and ejected during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The red card would later be changed to a yellow card instead.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andrés Gómez (11) surveys the field as he chases down the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) kicks the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody (2) runs down the field during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) passes the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin (14) battles Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring (8) for the ball during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) reacts during an MLS match at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Justen Glad — with assists from Damir Kreilach and Andrew Brody — scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute for Real Salt Lake (1-2-0).

Real Salt Lake outshot Austin 17-11 with a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Brad Stuver made five saves for Austin. Zac MacMath finished with three saves for RSL.

Austin ends a five-match road losing streak — four by shutouts — including the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake has lost four of its last eight home matches after losing only three of its previous 25.

The senior Wolff became Austin’s coach in 2021, its expansion season, and led them to the Western Conference Finals last season before losing to eventual champion LAFC. Austin rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Austin travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, while Real Salt Lake is idle.

