The royal family did not show up for christening of Prince Harry’s daughter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle christened their daughter, Princess Lilibet — whose royal title was updated by Buckingham Palace last week — in California on March 3. The couple has kept the ceremony under the radar but some details have begun to emerge, such as the guest list.

Harry and Meghan publicly addressed their children’s title changes when they announced that Lilibet, who turns 2 in June, had already been christened.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed in an email on Wednesday, per The Washington Post.

Members of the royal family did not make the journey across the pond to see Lilibet’s christening, but other family members were in attendance. According to Marie Claire, roughly 20 to 30 guests attended the ceremony held at the Sussex home in Montecito.

Since Diana’s death in 1997, Harry has remained close with aunts and uncles on his mother’s side. Diana’s two sisters — Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale — showed up for the christening, reports Marie Claire.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, attended the ceremony. It’s not known whether more members of Markle’s family showed up.

What are fans saying about Lilibet’s christening?

Some fans are calling out the royal family for their lack of support at Lilibet’s christening, but others claim it is Harry and Meghan’s fault for leaving the U.K. to live in California.

They chose to go and live the other side of the world.



Their choice. They did so knowing that their kids would grow up basically alienated from Harry’s family. No one to blame but themselves, as usual. — Jo Marney (@_JoMarney) March 8, 2023

Archie and Lili still get to enjoy their extended family from the U.K. Although no one from prince Harry’s paternal side of the family attended Lili’s christening, princess Diana’s two sisters were in attendance and nothing was leaked because they are not beholden to the BM — carmella (@Maddox5525) March 11, 2023

Tyler Perry took time away from filming in London to attend his god daughter Princess Lilibet Diana’s christening in CA



Head of the Church of England King Charles did not take any time away from doing nothing to attend his granddaughters christening



A crown doesn’t make a King — Julie Broderick (@BarbaraBroderi9) March 8, 2023

I hope to see a photo from the momentous occasion of the christening of Princess Lilibet Diana sitting regally with her royal family, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, Prince Archie and billionaire godfather, Tyler Perry. #PrincessLilibet #SussexRoyal — Our Sister Meghan (@oursistermeghan) March 9, 2023

Why were the Sussex children not given these titles at birth?

Rules governing the titles of royal children were set by King George V (Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather) in 1917. George V set these rules in an attempt to shrink the monarchy — titles are limited to the children of the sovereign, children of sons of the sovereign and the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

According to these rules, Archie and Lilibet were not given the titles “prince” and “princess” when they were born because they were not grandchildren of the monarch, per the BBC. Once Charles became king, the titles were theirs to claim.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” said a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, per the BBC. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Queen Elizabeth slightly amended these rules in 2012. She decreed that the children of Prince William and Princess Kate would be princes and princesses. The decree did not apply to Harry’s children, per USA Today.