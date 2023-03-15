Facebook Twitter
High school boys basketball: Rosters are set for 2023 senior all-star games held this Friday

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Roberts (3) lays the ball up during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on Mar. 4, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus High School with a tripleheader of games showcasing some of the top players in the state of Utah.

The first game is the 1A vs. 2A all-star game at 4 p.m., followed by the 3A vs. 4A game at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game at 8 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.

Last year, in the 6A-5A game, 6A prevailed 145-128. In the 4A-3A game it was 4A winning 107-99, and then in the 2A-1A game, the 1A all-stars narrowly prevailed 98-95.

Class 6A

Coach — Dan Lunt, Corner Canyon

Kaden Ericksen, Syracuse

Quentin Mez, Cyprus

Kyson Hymas, Copper Hills

Jaxon Kerekes, Riverton

Ashton Wallace, American Fork

Max Toombs, Corner Canyon

Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon

Luke Fotheringham, Lone Peak

Isaac Garrett, Pleasant Grove

Jordan Kroll, Westlake

Class 5A

Coach — Travis Ohrn, Alta

Jackson McKee, Box Elder

Mason Bendinger, Woods Cross

Chudi Anosike, Murray

Zakk Albert, Olympus

Jorgio Golesis, Skyline

Peter Broadbent, Skyline

Harkirath Makhar, Cottonwood

Isaac Wolfe, Payson

Nash Hinck, Alta

James Rust, Timpview

Class 4A

Coach — Kirk Hillyard, Sky View

Luke Sorenson, Ridgeline 

Logan Deal, Sky View 

Carter Davis, Sky View 

Hayden Howell, Sky View 

Justin Anderson, Logan 

Tyrese Lacey, Layton Cristian

Ty Brunson, Cedar City

Class 3A

Coach — Devin Shakespear, Manti

Brett Rasmussen, Emery

Eli Bailey, Morgan

Lars Pogroszewski, Manti

Christian Hansen, Manti

Ryker Richards, Juab

Andrew Barnes, Canyon View

Brigham Mulford, Grantsville

Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville

Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy

Sherlock Padmore II, Summit Academy

Class 2A

Coach — Rod Murphy, Parowan

Jep Young, Duchesne

Emilio Miramontes, South Sevier

Brock Felder, Parowan

Kason Janes, Kanab

Jordan Cornell, Kanab

Adis Halaba, Waterford

Kai Dowdle, Rowland Hall

Class 1A

Coach — Clint Barney, Panguitch

Kyler Hughes, Manila

Tuck Davis, Manila

Trey Rose, Milford

Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch

Spencer Talbot, Panguitch

Tucker Chappell, Panguitch

Hunter Pace, Rich

MaCoy Harris, Valley

Orlando Alvarez, Wendover

D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse 

