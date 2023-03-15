High school boys basketball: Rosters are set for 2023 senior all-star games held this Friday

The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus High School with a tripleheader of games showcasing some of the top players in the state of Utah.
The first game is the 1A vs. 2A all-star game at 4 p.m., followed by the 3A vs. 4A game at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game at 8 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.
Last year, in the 6A-5A game, 6A prevailed 145-128. In the 4A-3A game it was 4A winning 107-99, and then in the 2A-1A game, the 1A all-stars narrowly prevailed 98-95.
Class 6A
Coach — Dan Lunt, Corner Canyon
Kaden Ericksen, Syracuse
Quentin Mez, Cyprus
Kyson Hymas, Copper Hills
Jaxon Kerekes, Riverton
Ashton Wallace, American Fork
Max Toombs, Corner Canyon
Jaxon Roberts, Corner Canyon
Luke Fotheringham, Lone Peak
Isaac Garrett, Pleasant Grove
Jordan Kroll, Westlake
Class 5A
Coach — Travis Ohrn, Alta
Jackson McKee, Box Elder
Mason Bendinger, Woods Cross
Chudi Anosike, Murray
Zakk Albert, Olympus
Jorgio Golesis, Skyline
Peter Broadbent, Skyline
Harkirath Makhar, Cottonwood
Isaac Wolfe, Payson
Nash Hinck, Alta
James Rust, Timpview
Class 4A
Coach — Kirk Hillyard, Sky View
Luke Sorenson, Ridgeline
Logan Deal, Sky View
Carter Davis, Sky View
Hayden Howell, Sky View
Justin Anderson, Logan
Tyrese Lacey, Layton Cristian
Ty Brunson, Cedar City
Class 3A
Coach — Devin Shakespear, Manti
Brett Rasmussen, Emery
Eli Bailey, Morgan
Lars Pogroszewski, Manti
Christian Hansen, Manti
Ryker Richards, Juab
Andrew Barnes, Canyon View
Brigham Mulford, Grantsville
Gabe Mouritsen, Grantsville
Bryson Ottley, Summit Academy
Sherlock Padmore II, Summit Academy
Class 2A
Coach — Rod Murphy, Parowan
Jep Young, Duchesne
Emilio Miramontes, South Sevier
Brock Felder, Parowan
Kason Janes, Kanab
Jordan Cornell, Kanab
Adis Halaba, Waterford
Kai Dowdle, Rowland Hall
Class 1A
Coach — Clint Barney, Panguitch
Kyler Hughes, Manila
Tuck Davis, Manila
Trey Rose, Milford
Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch
Spencer Talbot, Panguitch
Tucker Chappell, Panguitch
Hunter Pace, Rich
MaCoy Harris, Valley
Orlando Alvarez, Wendover
D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse