What Utah women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts says NCAA Tournament is all about

In what’s been a historic season for the Utah women’s basketball team, the Utes made history again on Selection Sunday.

Utah, which captured a share of the Pac-12 championship, earned a No. 2 seed — its highest ever — and will host No. 15 seed Gardner-Webb on Friday.

“This was my vision when I got here (eight years ago),” coach Lynne Roberts told a large watch-party gathering at the Layton Field Club in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

If the Utes take care of business against Gardner-Webb, they will face either No. 10 Princeton or No. 7 North Carolina State. Can Utah use its home-court advantage, win two games and advance to the Sweet 16?

“I know NC State is very good, and Princeton as well,” Roberts said. “So we have our work cut out for us. It is kind of fun to play new teams that you don’t know much about, and they don’t know much about you, and that is what the NCAA Tournament is all about. So we are excited about that, and excited that we get to host. So overall, very pleased.”

Deseret News columnist Doug Robinson wrote about how Roberts got into coaching and has led Utah to a top-10 ranking and a No. 2 seed.

Former Utah placekicker Matt Gay has cashed in. Gay reportedly signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gay’s payday of $5.625 million a year would make him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL by yearly salary, behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker, who averages $6 million per year.

In three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Gay made 74 of 80 (92.5%) field goal attempts, including making 17 from 50-plus yards, and is 95 for 97 on extra points.

He won Super Bowl 56 with the Rams, making a field goal and two extra points.

2: Seed earned by the Utah women’s basketball team, the best in program history.

25-4: Utah’s overall record this season.

29-4: Overall record for Utah’s first-round opponent, Gardner-Webb, which went 18-0 in the Big South Conference and captured the league tournament.

Excellent article. Congratulations coach Roberts and the Lady Utes. Her parents were teaching her the importance of listening to your coach. Parental involvement in many cases is best with the encouragement to their children, He’s the coach; you gotta do what he says.



She listened to an outstanding mentor even after playing. Now she has assumed the role of mentor and coach and is doing a fantastic job. The Lady Utes are in good hands.



Good luck in the NCAA Tournament.

— NHTransplant

Losing in the first round of the PAC 12 tournament was a bummer, to be sure. But a couple of things about that. One, the Lady Utes had some injuries. Two, they lost to a really hot team...Washington State went on to win the tourney crown. With the games in Salt Lake, at home for the Utes, there is an opportunity to move on. The Sweet Sixteen is within reach. This is a special team that could make some noise!! Go Utes!!!

— Stathis

Quite an accomplishment for these women. Now take this opportunity and make the best of it!

— BW_in_WJ

