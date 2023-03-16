Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 
Utah State Basketball College Basketball Sports

A dog in Mississippi apparently picked Utah State to win the men’s NCAA Tournament

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE A dog in Mississippi apparently picked Utah State to win the men’s NCAA Tournament
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Dan Akin celebrate after defeating Boise State in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Logan, Utah.

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Dan Akin celebrate after defeating Boise State in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via Associated Press

If you’ve ever filled out a bracket for the NCAA Tournament, chances are fair that you’re familiar with unique ways that people decide how to fill theirs out.

After all, choosing based on which mascots would win in a fight or letting your toddler make the picks is probably just as effective as listening to informed analysis on the matter.

The Utah State Aggies must surely hope that’s the case when it comes to a dog from Mississippi.

Related

Earlier this week, Twitter user Landon Jimerson, who works for the Mississippi State athletic department but calls himself an “avid TCU fan,” posted on Twitter that his dog Lola “filled out her first March Madness Bracket today using treats to help predict games.”

He added, “She’s rocking with @USUBasketball #AggiesAllTheWay

Jimerson didn’t spell out exactly what Lola’s process was, but nevertheless, she has the 10-seed Aggies beating the 5-seed Miami Hurricanes in the national championship game on April 3.

Related

Besides beating Missouri in Thursday’s first round, Lola has Utah State beating Princeton in the second round (after a major upset of Arizona) and then some of the nation’s elite programs in Baylor, Virginia and Duke in the next three rounds to meet the Hurricanes.

As you can imagine, a couple of Twitter accounts connected with Utah State Athletics were quite pleased with the bracket.

Utah State and Missouri are slated to tip off at 11:40 a.m. MDT Thursday in Sacramento.

Next Up In Sports
High school girls basketball: Rosters for Saturday’s quadruple header of senior all-star games are set
Top NBA draft prospects for Utah Jazz fans to watch during the NCAA Tournament
Remember when ... Utah men’s college basketball teams would go dancing?
‘We can’t underestimate them’: Missouri players, coaches ready for a breakfast battle with Utah State
Corner Canyon boys, Lone Peak girls invited to participate in State Champions Invitational national basketball tourney
High school boys basketball: Rosters are set for 2023 senior all-star games held this Friday