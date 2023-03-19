Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Utah takes a page from Princeton playbook: Play hard and survive

The second-seeded Utes rode Alissa Pili’s 28 points and 10 rebounds and made enough big plays when they counted

By Bruce Smith
SHARE Utah takes a page from Princeton playbook: Play hard and survive
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers.

Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Fresh off a convincing win in the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, the Utah Utes looked to achieve a year-long goal Sunday by beating Princeton to advance to the Sweet 16 after falling just short last year.

Coach Lynne Roberts said she knew it would be difficult for the Utes, even while playing at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, where they were undefeated this season, and in front of 8,563 fans.

In the end, the second-seeded Utes rode Alissa Pili’s 28 points and 10 rebounds, and made enough big plays when they counted, to survive and claim a 63-56 victory over No. 10 Princeton, the champions of the Ivy League.

Afterward, both teams felt more exhausted than anything else.

“That was hard,” Roberts said. “They are tough and you can see why they are such a good program. It’s not just a good team this year. They are just a great program, well-coached, disciplined, physical, fearless. We just couldn’t pull away.”

She continued, “But we win a close one to Arizona here; UCLA here; we beat Stanford here. All those were down to the last minute. It’s just the culmination of those games. Elite, great teams win those games and we found a way to do it.”

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili drives and is fouled by Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives and is fouled by Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 24
Kennady McQueen (24) and Lani White (3) celebrate Utah’s win over the Princeton Tigers.

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 24
merlin_2970215.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) celebrates a basket and a foul against her in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 24
merlin_2970217.jpg

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 24
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers.

Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 24
merlin_2970173.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives and is fouled in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 24
merlin_2970175.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts shouts instructions in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 24
merlin_2970179.jpg

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) drives against the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 24
merlin_2970181.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) drives on Princeton Tigers guard Grace Stone (10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 24
merlin_2970183.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) drives on Princeton Tigers guard Grace Stone (10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 24
merlin_2970185.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) looks to pass by Princeton Tigers guard Grace Stone (10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 24
merlin_2970187.jpg

Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) steals the ball form Princeton Tigers guard Maggie Connolly (12) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 24
merlin_2970189.jpg

Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) drives on Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 24
merlin_2970191.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) is defended by Princeton Tigers guard Maggie Connolly (12) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 24
merlin_2970193.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives on Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 24
merlin_2970199.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate a basket near the end of the game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 24
merlin_2970197.jpg

Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) and Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) compete for the ball in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 24
merlin_2970195.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives on Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 24
merlin_2970203.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is fouled by Princeton Tigers guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
19 of 24
merlin_2970205.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is defended by three Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
20 of 24
merlin_2970201.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is defended by three Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
21 of 24
merlin_2970207.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
22 of 24
merlin_2970209.jpg

Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) is fouled by Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
23 of 24
merlin_2970211.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) grabs a rebound over Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
24 of 24
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili drives and is fouled by Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell
Kennady McQueen (24) and Lani White (3) celebrate Utah’s win over the Princeton Tigers.
merlin_2970215.jpg
merlin_2970217.jpg
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers.
merlin_2970173.jpg
merlin_2970175.jpg
merlin_2970179.jpg
merlin_2970181.jpg
merlin_2970183.jpg
merlin_2970185.jpg
merlin_2970187.jpg
merlin_2970189.jpg
merlin_2970191.jpg
merlin_2970193.jpg
merlin_2970199.jpg
merlin_2970197.jpg
merlin_2970195.jpg
merlin_2970203.jpg
merlin_2970205.jpg
merlin_2970201.jpg
merlin_2970207.jpg
merlin_2970209.jpg
merlin_2970211.jpg

Utah took the lead early in the contest, and built it to as many as 13 points, but never felt comfortable. After the first period, the game turned into a Princeton-type contest, which meant every possession was important and every shot contested.

Finally, the clock ran out on the Tigers, who finish the season with a 24-6 record. They lost in the second round for the second straight season, after dispatching Kentucky and losing to Indiana last year.

Utah, meanwhile, celebrated earning its 27th win. The Utes lost at Texas in the second round in 2022, but the experience they gained — and the addition of Pili — have given this year’s team confidence to go further.

“(Going to the Sweet 16) means everything,” said Pili, this year’s Pac-12 player of the year who had a season-high 33 points in Friday’s win over Gardner-Webb. “It’s a lot of hard work paid off. But like Coach said, we are not done yet and we can make a run even deeper in the tournament.”

Related

It almost didn’t happen because Princeton had Utah on the ropes for much of the second half, thanks primarily to its gritty attitude and offensive rebounding. Neither school shot well, and never found their offensive rhythm, so they focused on defense. Utah’s early lead ended up being too much to overcome.

“I think it’s a team standard we have,” said Princeton forward Ellie Mitchell, who had eight points and an amazing 18 rebounds. “It’s a 40-minute game and you’re always in it until that last buzzer sounds. We all bought into it and we really feed off of each other. We’re always going to fight no matter how the game is going.”

Pili and Roberts were really the only players who might have been able to believe they played good games. Everybody else was just finding alternative ways to contribute.

For Utah, Jenna Johnson had her moments, and finished with 15 points and six rebounds, but Utah made just 1-of-15 from three-point range.

The team’s usual dependable shotmakers like Gianna Kneepkens and Kennady McQueen combined for 15 points and often had to give up possible momentum-busting baskets when a Princeton player came flying into their faces.

Guards Issy Palmer and Ines Viera were held scoreless on 0-9 shooting. As a team, Utah shot less than 40% (17-43), and made one-half as many baskets as Friday’s effort.

The Utah bench accounted for just five points. Teya Sidberry and Lani White had their moments, but couldn’t find any consistency.

For Princeton, it was much of the same.

Guard Kaitlyn Chen was the Tigers’ leading scorer, but she was harassed constantly and made just 6 of 27 shots. Grace Stone, who made the game-winning shot in Princeton’s 64-63 win over North Carolina State Friday, added 16 points, but was 5-17 from the field. Madison St. Rose was 1-9.

The Utes will welcome the chance to regroup before taking a long flight to Greenville, S.C., where they will play LSU in the Sweet 16 in hopes of extending this season’s primary goal.

Next Up In Sports
How Utah Valley downed Colorado in NIT second round
Sloppy, cold-shooting Utes still too much for Princeton, advance to Sweet 16
3 keys to Utah’s second-round win over Princeton
The Jazz rebuild didn’t begin with a full-on tank. It was more of a tank-lite
Storylines and subplots as Utes prep for spring camp
How to watch Utah women’s basketball in the NCAA Tournament second round