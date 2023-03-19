How to watch Utah women’s basketball in the NCAA Tournament second round

No. 2 seed Utah (26-4) vs. No. 10 seed Princeton (24-5)

NCAA women’s basketball tournament second round

Sunday, 5 p.m. MT

Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 700 AM

How the Utes got here: Utah, the Pac-12 regular-season co-champions, rolled past Gardner-Webb 103-77 on their home court in the NCAA Tournament’s first round to advance.

How the Tigers got here: Pacific, which earned the Ivy League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, advanced to the second round by beating NC State 64-63 on a 3-pointer with under five seconds to play in the opening round.

Key players: Alissa Pili, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, scored a career-high 33 points in lifting the Utes to a first-round win, while adding eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Gianna Kneepkens added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Grace Stone tied the team high in points with a career-high 22 in Princeton’s first-round win, and that included hitting the game-winning 3-pointer. Kaitlyn Chen also scored 22 and added seven rebounds and four assists.

What’s at stake: The winner of Sunday’s game will play the winner of No. 3 seed LSU and No. seed 6 Michigan in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16 next Friday.

