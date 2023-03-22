Facebook Twitter
The Subway footlong pass is back. Is it worth it?

This year, Subway has significantly increased the number of passes it has available, to 250,000

A picture of a turkey sub with potato chips from Subway. Subway is offering customers a footlong pass for the month of April.

The Subway footlong pass is like a Netflix subscription — but for sandwiches.

For the price of $15, you can receive 50% off of all footlong sandwiches during the month of April. If this sounds familiar, it’s because the restaurant also did the footlong pass last year. To break even on the pass, you need to buy at least three to four sandwiches, per the Deseret News.

This year, Subway has significantly increased the number of passes available. Last year, it only offered 10,000 passes, according to Delish. Now, there are 250,000 passes available. The company is still expecting the passes to fly off the shelves. To purchase the pass, you have to be a member of the MyWay rewards program, which you can sign up for online.

Passes were available for sale starting Tuesday. If you’re out of luck on the Subway pass, the company is also offering a buy one, get one 50% offer, which started in February and goes until the end of April.

The pass will only work at participating locations, so check in with your local Subway.

How much is a footlong at Subway?

Prices vary, but you can expect to pay around $10 for a footlong sandwich these days.

Why are restaurants offering subscriptions?

It may be because subscriptions are becoming more popular. According to The Associated Press, Americans had an average of 6.7 subscriptions in 2022, which increased from 4.2 in 2019. With streaming service subscriptions and food delivery subscriptions, fast food restaurants may be using their subscription services to get people in the door.

