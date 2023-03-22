Cincinnati (23-12) at Utah Valley (27-8)

Men’s NIT quarterfinals

Wednesday, 7 p.m. MDT

UCCU Center

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 960 AM

How the Wolverines got here: UVU went on the road and beat New Mexico 83-69 in the NIT’s first round, then won 81-69 at Colorado in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals.

How the Bearcats got here: Cincinnati beat Virginia Tech 81-72 in a home game during the NIT’s first round, then won 79-65 at Hofstra in the second round.

Key players: Senior guard Trey Woodbury has been on a tear lately for Utah Valley — in the team’s past six games, he is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. In the victory over the Buffaloes, he scored a game-high 25 points on 11 of 15 shooting in leading the Wolverines to their second win over a Pac-12 program this season.

Senior guard Landers Nolley II leads the Bearcats on offense, averaging 16.7 points and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. In Cincinnati’s second-round win, Nolley scored a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

History made: This will be the first home NIT game for UVU in school history. The Wolverines are making their second NIT appearance — UVU lost at California in the postseason tournament in 2014.

The Wolverines have also already set a program single-season record with 27 wins this season and would add to that with a victory Wednesday.

What’s at stake: The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the winner of UAB and Vanderbilt in the NIT semifinals next Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The other semifinal is already set: North Texas will face Wisconsin in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday at Orleans Arena, where the WAC tournament was held.