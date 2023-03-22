Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 22, 2023 
How to watch UVU basketball in the NIT quarterfinals

The Wolverines will host Cincinnati, with the winner advancing to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
UVU will host Cincinnati in the NIT quarterfinals.

Utah Valley’s Trey Woodbury shoots in a game earlier this season against UT Arlington. Woodbury and the Wolverines will host Cincinnati in the NIT quarterfinals.

UVU Marketing & Communications

Cincinnati (23-12) at Utah Valley (27-8)

Men’s NIT quarterfinals

Wednesday, 7 p.m. MDT

UCCU Center

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 960 AM

How the Wolverines got here: UVU went on the road and beat New Mexico 83-69 in the NIT’s first round, then won 81-69 at Colorado in the second round to advance to the quarterfinals.

How the Bearcats got here: Cincinnati beat Virginia Tech 81-72 in a home game during the NIT’s first round, then won 79-65 at Hofstra in the second round. 

Key players: Senior guard Trey Woodbury has been on a tear lately for Utah Valley — in the team’s past six games, he is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. In the victory over the Buffaloes, he scored a game-high 25 points on 11 of 15 shooting in leading the Wolverines to their second win over a Pac-12 program this season.

Senior guard Landers Nolley II leads the Bearcats on offense, averaging 16.7 points and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. In Cincinnati’s second-round win, Nolley scored a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

History made: This will be the first home NIT game for UVU in school history. The Wolverines are making their second NIT appearance — UVU lost at California in the postseason tournament in 2014.

The Wolverines have also already set a program single-season record with 27 wins this season and would add to that with a victory Wednesday.

What’s at stake: The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the winner of UAB and Vanderbilt in the NIT semifinals next Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The other semifinal is already set: North Texas will face Wisconsin in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday at Orleans Arena, where the WAC tournament was held.

