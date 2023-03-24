Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 24, 2023 | 
A ‘hole’ in the sun’s atmosphere will bring intense northern lights on Friday. Here’s where you can see them

The northern lights will be visible in some areas across the northern United States on Friday night

By Ashley Nash
AP23058644389555.jpg

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. The northern lights are predicted to be visible in the U.S. on March 24, 2023, due to an intense solar storm.

Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

Due to the strongest solar storm in five years, several states will be able to witness intense northern lights on Friday night, according to Forbes.

The perfect storm: A combination of cracks in the Earth’s magnetic shield, and a giant coronal hole in the sun’s atmosphere, allowed a “big blast” of charged particles from solar winds cause a G4-class geomagnetic storm, which will result in vibrant northern lights, Forbes stated.

  • Usually, northern lights are only visible close to the Arctic Circle, but the Space Weather Prediction Center says they could be visible farther south than usual, per Insider.
  • On Thursday night, the lights were visible in some places as far south as northern California and Nebraska, according to USA Today.

Where will the lights be visible? The aurora borealis forecast predicted a Kp index of 6 for Friday, per Insider, meaning that the lights will be visible somewhere in between the green and yellow lines in the image below:

Aurora_Kp_MapNorthAm.png

On Friday March 24, 2023, northern lights are predicted to be visible between the green and yellow lines.

NOAA/Space Weather Prediction Center

  • The states along the northern border of the U.S. are the most likely to see the lights on Friday.

Tips for viewing the northern lights: The Space Weather Prediction Center states that in order to get a good view of the lights, you need to have a clear view of the northern horizon. Standing on a hill or elevated land is optimal so nothing blocks your view.

  • It must be dark to view the northern lights, meaning that you’ll need to get away from any city lights. This means that people near large metropolitan areas might have a lower chance of seeing them. Even the full moon or clouds can obstruct the view of the lights.
  • Northern lights are usually brightest between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, the SWPC said. The aurora borealis are usually their most intense around the fall and spring equinoxes, which is when geomagnetic storms are more likely to occur.
