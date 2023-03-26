Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 26, 2023 | 
Environment Opinion Utah

Opinion: We shouldn’t be afraid of having goals for the Great Salt Lake

We need a way to measure if we are making progress or falling short

By Readers’ Forum
SHARE Opinion: We shouldn’t be afraid of having goals for the Great Salt Lake
People walk near the Great Salt Lake.

People walk near the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

It’s fantastic that the Great Salt Lake was one of Gov. Spencer Cox’s top legislative priorities this past session. I hope it will continue to be next year. And as part of that effort, I hope he will reconsider the value of setting a target elevation for the lake.

It is true, as the governor stated, that setting a target elevation does not get a single drop of water to the lake. But it is one of the pieces of information needed in deciding how many drops of water (OK, acre-feet) we need to get to the lake. Which in turn tells us how far we’ve come with the actions the Legislature has taken the past two years, and how far we still need to go.

Related

We shouldn’t be afraid of having a goal. It isn’t a mandate to achieve it in a single year. It doesn’t keep us from thinking about other important factors, such as cost. It is a way of telling ourselves if we’re making significant progress, or falling short. We’ll never hit our target if we don’t know what we’re shooting at.

Steve Glaser

Holladay

Next Up In Environment
The snowiest winter in decades continues, with more storms on the way
A ‘hole’ in the sun’s atmosphere will bring intense northern lights on Friday. Here’s where you can see them
Climate change could be causing flesh-eating bacteria to spread in warming oceans
The wildest photos after 700 inches of the ‘Greatest Snow on Earth’ fall on Utah
‘No spring in sight': More winter storm warnings afoot in Utah
Citing an 1868 treaty, the Navajo Nation argues it deserves more Colorado River water