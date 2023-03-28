Facebook Twitter
The Utah Jazz are reportedly signing another player to a 10-day contract

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
San Antonio Spurs forward Luka Samanic (19) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) greet each other after an NBA game.

San Antonio Spurs forward Luka Samanic (19) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) greet each other after an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Dallas.

Brandon Wade, Associated Press

After the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd first reported Monday night that the Utah Jazz will not sign forward Jarrell Brantley to another 10-day contract, the Jazz will reportedly be signing another player to fill the spot.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Jazz are signing G League big man Luka Samanic.

Samanic, 23, was a first-round pick (19th overall) by the San Antonio Spurs in 2019 out of Croatia.

The 6-foot-10, 227-pounder played sparingly for San Antonio, appearing in just three games as a rookie and 33 in his second year, the 2020-21 campaign.

Samanic has had success in the G League, however. In 67 career G League games for the Austin Spurs, Westchester Knicks and Maine Celtics, Samanic has averaged 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.

This season for the Celtics, Samanic has appeared in 27 games and has averaged exactly 22 points to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.3 minutes per contest.

With 12 days to go until the conclusion of the Jazz’s regular season, Samanic should be the final player the team signs to a 10-day deal.

