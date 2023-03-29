3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 128-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-117 on Wednesday at the AT&T Center and improved to 36-40 on the season.

Wednesday’s matchup was the first of a three-game road trip for the Jazz. They’ll play in Boston on Friday and Brooklyn on Sunday.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:



Talen Horton-Tucker finished the night with a career-high 41 points to go with five assists and four rebounds. Horton-Tucker shot 15 of 27 overall and 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

It was a battle of young players on Wednesday with two teams missing multiple players. The Spurs were without Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Doug McDermott, Devin Vassell and Khem Birch due to various injuries. The Jazz played without Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion), Kelly Olynyk (non-COVID illness), Jordan Clarkson (finger sprain), Collin Sexton (hamstring strain) and Rudy Gay (lower back soreness).

Though the Jazz were without many of their usual scorers, they won the game, with every single available player scoring and contributing. Even two-way player Micah Potter, who joined the Jazz earlier in the day after playing in Salt Lake City with the Stars on Tuesday night in the G League playoffs, scored after checking into the game on Wednesday night in the final moments.

