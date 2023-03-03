2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Southeast Region

The 2019 Sterling Scholar Finalists are introduced during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Here are the 2023 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Southeast Region.
Back row, left to right: Bryton Blake, Jexton Woodhouse, Jared Saccomanno, Brenden Bryner, Hannah Ludington. Middle row, left to right: Emma Holm, Sean Stromness, Madeline Criddle, Nathan Engar, Elizabeth Blackburn. Front row, left to right: Lindsey Snow, Makenna Lorenca, Gabrielle Vasquez, Gracie Oveson.
Back row, left to right: Alexander Frederick, Aubrey Guymon, Aspen Jensen, Merritt Meccariello, Zayne Perea, Rileigh Meccariello. Front row, left to right: Haylie McArthur, Danika Farley, Deri Thatcher, Courtney Behling, BrinLee Hurdsman Not pictured: Dallin Horrocks.
Back row, left to right: Tallulah Maher-Young, Hailey Dowd, Marguerite Groene, Willow Nichols, Lillian Scott, Elias Patterson. Front row, left to right: Isaac Ellison, Allie Nelson, Ingrid Payne, Natalie Skowbo.
Left to right: Abby Erwin, Emily Roundy.
Left to right: Hannah Crowley, Yanba Lee, Kamron Yoakam, Jesse Gomez, Ammon Petersen, Easton Young, Rosy Beh, Emma Peterson. Not pictured: Reagan Gill.
Left to right: Sandra Benallie, Chianne Bedoni and Raemi Nez.
Top row, left to right: Adriana Johnson, Christopher Hart, Conner Francom, Connor Montella. Middle row, left to right: Dakota Long, Daniel Brown, Ian Johnson, Josie Lott. Bottom row, left to right: Leah Castellon, Rachel Castellon, Raylee Kelley, Saylor Perkins, Thomas Lyman.
Left to right: Shelby Vasku, Marcus Denny, Kirri Schaefer, Shania Mitchell.