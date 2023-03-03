Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 3, 2023 | 
Education Utah

2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Southeast Region

By Deseret News
SHARE 2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Southeast Region
Sterling Scholar finalists are introduced at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre

The 2019 Sterling Scholar Finalists are introduced during the Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Awards ceremony at the Conference Center’s Little Theatre in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Here are the 2023 Deseret News and KSL Sterling Scholar semifinalists from the Southeast Region.

Carbon High School

(Top row l-r) Bryton Blake; Jexton Woodhouse; Jared Saccomanno; Brenden Bryner; Hannah Ludington; (Middle row l-r) Emma Holm; Sean Stromness; Madeline Criddle; Nathan Engar; Elizabeth Blackburn; (Bottom row l-r) Lindsey Snow,; Makenna Lorenca; Gabrielle Vasquez; Gracie Oveson

Back row, left to right: Bryton Blake, Jexton Woodhouse, Jared Saccomanno, Brenden Bryner, Hannah Ludington. Middle row, left to right: Emma Holm, Sean Stromness, Madeline Criddle, Nathan Engar, Elizabeth Blackburn. Front row, left to right: Lindsey Snow, Makenna Lorenca, Gabrielle Vasquez, Gracie Oveson.

Emery High School

Top Left to Right: Alexander Frederick, Aubrey Guymon, Aspen Jensen, Merritt Meccariello, Zayne Perea, Rileigh Meccariello. Bottom Left to Right: Haylie McArthur, Danika Farley, Deri Thatcher, Courtney Behling, BrinLee Hurdsman Not pictured: Dallin Horrocks

Back row, left to right: Alexander Frederick, Aubrey Guymon, Aspen Jensen, Merritt Meccariello, Zayne Perea, Rileigh Meccariello. Front row, left to right: Haylie McArthur, Danika Farley, Deri Thatcher, Courtney Behling, BrinLee Hurdsman Not pictured: Dallin Horrocks.

Grand County High School

Grand County’s 2023 Sterling Scholars Top Left to Right: Tallulah Maher-Young, Mathematics; Hailey Dowd, Dance; Marguerite Groene, Science; Willow Nichols, Drama; Lillian Scott, English; Elias Patterson, Music. Bottom Left to Right: Isaac Ellison, Speech and Forensics; Allie Nelson, Family and Consumer Sciences; Ingrid Payne, Visual Arts; Natalie Skowbo, Social Sciences.

Back row, left to right: Tallulah Maher-Young, Hailey Dowd, Marguerite Groene, Willow Nichols, Lillian Scott, Elias Patterson. Front row, left to right: Isaac Ellison, Allie Nelson, Ingrid Payne, Natalie Skowbo.

Green River High School

Left to right: Abby Erwin, Emily Roundy

Left to right: Abby Erwin, Emily Roundy.

Monticello High School

Left to right: Hannah Crowley - Drama &amp; Vocal Performance, Yanba Lee - Science, Kamron Yoakam - Social Science, Jesse Gomez - Family &amp; Consumer Science, Ammon Petersen - Math, Easton Young - Skilled &amp; Technical Science, Rosy Beh - Visual Arts, Emma Peterson - Music, (Not Pictured - Reagan Gill - English)

Left to right: Hannah Crowley, Yanba Lee, Kamron Yoakam, Jesse Gomez, Ammon Petersen, Easton Young, Rosy Beh, Emma Peterson. Not pictured: Reagan Gill.

Monument Valley High School

Left to right: Sandra Benallie, Chianne Bedoni and Raemi Nez

Left to right: Sandra Benallie, Chianne Bedoni and Raemi Nez.

San Juan High School

Top row left to right: Adriana Johnson, Christopher Hart, Conner Francom, Connor Montella. Middle row left to right: Dakota Long, Daniel Brown, Ian Johnson, Josie Lott. Bottom row left to right: Leah Castellon, Rachel Castellon, Raylee Kelley, Saylor Perkins, Thomas Lyman.

Top row, left to right: Adriana Johnson, Christopher Hart, Conner Francom, Connor Montella. Middle row, left to right: Dakota Long, Daniel Brown, Ian Johnson, Josie Lott. Bottom row, left to right: Leah Castellon, Rachel Castellon, Raylee Kelley, Saylor Perkins, Thomas Lyman.

Whitehorse High School

From left to right: Shelby Vasku (Skilled and Technical Science Education), Marcus Denny (Computer Technology), Kirri Schaefer (Music), Shania Mitchell (Family and Consumer Sciences)

Left to right: Shelby Vasku, Marcus Denny, Kirri Schaefer, Shania Mitchell.

Next Up In Education
Utah Legislature finalizes record $29B budget. Here’s how it’s spending your money
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Southwest Region
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Northeast Region
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Wasatch Front Region
2023 Sterling Scholars semifinalists: Central Region
‘Parents know best’: Rep. Burgess Owens wants to fund school choice at national level