3 keys to BYU’s 82-71 victory over Portland in the WCC tournament

BYU engineered an amazing turnaround Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament. The No. 5-seeded Cougars overcame a 14-point first half deficit and earned an 82-71 victory over No. 8 Portland. BYU faces No. 4 Loyola Marymount Saturday night.



The Pilots led by 13 at halftime, but BYU opened the second half with an 18-2 run and never looked back. The Cougars outscored Portland in the second half 52-28.

BYU was led by Richie Saunders, who scored a career-high 18 points. Jaxson Robinson finished with 14 points — all of which came in the second half — and Fousseyni Traore also added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Pilots knocked down 19 3-pointers in their first-round victory Thursday. On Friday, Portland was 9 of 30 from 3-point range. Tyler Robertson scored a game-high 31 points. BYU hit 11 of 33 3-pointers.