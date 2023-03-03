Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 3, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s 82-71 victory over Portland in the WCC tournament

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s 82-71 victory over Portland in the WCC tournament
Fousseyni Traore (45) and Richie Saunders (15) clap.

Fousseyni Traore (45) and Richie Saunders (15) celebrate as BYU beats Portland in the WCC tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

BYU Photo

BYU engineered an amazing turnaround Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament. The No. 5-seeded Cougars overcame a 14-point first half deficit and earned an 82-71 victory over No. 8 Portland. BYU faces No. 4 Loyola Marymount Saturday night.

  • The Pilots led by 13 at halftime, but BYU opened the second half with an 18-2 run and never looked back. The Cougars outscored Portland in the second half 52-28.
  • BYU was led by Richie Saunders, who scored a career-high 18 points. Jaxson Robinson finished with 14 points — all of which came in the second half — and Fousseyni Traore also added 14 points and nine rebounds. 
  • The Pilots knocked down 19 3-pointers in their first-round victory Thursday. On Friday, Portland was 9 of 30 from 3-point range. Tyler Robertson scored a game-high 31 points. BYU hit 11 of 33 3-pointers.
Related

Next Up In BYU sports
What Jaren Hall said he learned from Zach Wilson
Lauren Gustin ties WCC tournament record in Cougars’ victory over Pepperdine
How Utah ties Noah Sewell, Siaki Ika performed in NFL combine drills
How to watch BYU men’s and women’s basketball in the WCC tournament second round
How did Cougars elevate the WCC?
BYU’s second-round opponent just set a WCC tournament record