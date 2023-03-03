They are coming back. Nearly all of them.

Utah gymnastics seniors Maile O’Keefe, Jaedyn Rucker and Abby Paulson announced in tandem before the Red Rocks’ meet against Arizona on Friday night that they will be taking advantage of the fifth year of eligibility provided by the NCAA — due to COVID’s impact on the 2020 season — and will return to Utah for another year.

The trio, all All-Americans — O’Keefe and Rucker are also individual NCAA champions — are part of one of the most successful classes in recent Utah history, having led the Red Rocks to back-to-back third place finishes at the national championships, with a potential run at a national championship awaiting this postseason.

Seniors Jillian Hoffman, Abby Brenner and Cristal Isa were all honored Friday as part of Utah’s Senior Night, though only Hoffman could have returned for an additional year (Isa and Brenner are currently in their fifth seasons).

With the return of O’Keefe, Rucker and Paulson, Utah is primed to be — once again — one of the premiere women’s college gymnastics teams in the country in 2024.

The Red Rocks’ incoming freshmen class includes three five-star gymnasts — Elizabeth Gantner, Camie Winger, and Ella Zirbes — who are among the top prospective freshman in the country.

“We are thrilled to have three incredible young women with outstanding talent join our Utah gymnastics family,” Utah head coach Tom Farden said on National Signing Day. “They all come from wonderful families and nationally recognized clubs. Each of these future Red Rocks have shown that they thrive under pressure, and we believe they have what it takes to keep our program among the elite in NCCA gymnastics.”

Additionally, Utah signed another freshman in Olivia Kennedy in mid-February.

With the return of O’Keefe, Rucker and Paulson, barring unexpected early retirements or transfers, Utah will boast a roster of 16 gymnasts, making the 2024 roster one of the deepest in recent memory.

This story will be updated.

