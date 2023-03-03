Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 129-103 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) shoots as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) shoots as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March, 3, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

Nate Billings, Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz lost, 129-103, to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center on Friday night in the first of two straight games in OKC before heading out for the rest of a six-game road trip.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • The Jazz committed 25 turnovers, which the Thunder converted into 32 points. From offensive fouls and stepping out of bounds, to bad passes and sloppy plays, the Jazz could not control the basketball on Friday.
  • While the Jazz were having trouble getting shots to fall early on, the Thunder were lighting it up from deep and were getting so many more possessions off Jazz turnovers that the Jazz started to fall into a hole. The Thunder finished the night shooting 50% overall on 104 attempts from the field while the Jazz shot 48.7% on just 78 attempts.
  • Though the Thunder were short-handed against the Jazz, Lu Dort’s defense against Lauri Markkanen caused a lot of problems, and on the other end Dort finished with a really efficient 19 points to go with four steals.
