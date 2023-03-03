How Utah ties Noah Sewell, Siaki Ika performed in NFL combine drills

The first two Utah ties to go through workouts at this year’s NFL combine both played high school in the Beehive State and are projected to be earlier round draft picks.

Former East High defensive tackle Siaki Ika and former Orem High linebacker Noah Sewell hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday, joining the first set of players — defensive linemen and linebackers — to go through drills in front of NFL front office personnel.

Here’s how each of them performed:

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Siaki Ika results at NFL combine

40-yard dash: 5.39 seconds.

10-yard split: 1.88 seconds.

3-cone drill: 7.8 seconds.

20-yard shuttle: 4.99 seconds.

Noah Sewell results at NFL combine

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds.

10-yard split: 1.57 seconds.

Vertical jump: 33 inches.

Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches.

Bench press: 27 reps.

From the Twitterverse

LB Noah Sewell posted an official 4.64 40 at 6-1 246



What round does the former Oregon Duck get drafted?



pic.twitter.com/C1QioSLjGo — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) March 3, 2023

Siaki Ika



Height: 6' 3"

Weight: 335 pounds

Arm Length: 32 3/8"

Hand Size: 10 1/4"#RatedRookie | #NFLDraft — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 2, 2023

We couldn't have expected any more from Noah Sewell. Looks like he cut weight to run as well as he did, but a 4.64 with a 1.57 10-yard split is outstanding for him. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/q8irTFylS1 — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) March 3, 2023

Siaki Ika had the cutest guest join him after his combine workout down with @kimmichex 🥲



📺: #NFLCombine on NFL Network

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/PuOjPE4KJz — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) March 2, 2023

From the internet

Sewell, who had the second-most reps on the bench press among linebackers at the combine, told The Oregonian’s James Crepea that he’s met with the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, among others.

“I’m able to pick up a scheme real quick and go out there and perform,” Sewell told Crepea, about what his best selling points as he prepares for this year’s NFL draft. “I think I can always work on my hands and my feet. You can always get better at that and you can always improve on that.”

Ika, who some experts see as a potential first-round selection, stands out for his physical attributes — he stands 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, per measurements at the combine.

While his 40 time was criticized, Ika did receive praise for his work in other drills.

"He's a gentle giant."



Siaki Ika of @BUFootball showing how nimble he is on the hoop drill.



📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vZkgafozYO — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

Other Utah ties at the combine

Nine Utah ties are at this year’s combine. Here’s when their position groups will participate in on-field workouts:

Friday



Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah.

Saturday



Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah.

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High.

Note: Kincaid won’t participate in drills at the combine as he recovers from a back injury, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Sunday

