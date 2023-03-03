Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 3, 2023 | 
How Utah ties Noah Sewell, Siaki Ika performed in NFL combine drills

The two former Utah high school stars were part of the first group of players to go through workouts

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Michael Conroy, Associated Press

The first two Utah ties to go through workouts at this year’s NFL combine both played high school in the Beehive State and are projected to be earlier round draft picks.

Former East High defensive tackle Siaki Ika and former Orem High linebacker Noah Sewell hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday, joining the first set of players — defensive linemen and linebackers — to go through drills in front of NFL front office personnel.

Here’s how each of them performed:

AP23062053868102.jpg

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Siaki Ika results at NFL combine

  • 40-yard dash: 5.39 seconds.
  • 10-yard split: 1.88 seconds.
  • 3-cone drill: 7.8 seconds.
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.99 seconds.
Noah Sewell results at NFL combine

  • 40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds.
  • 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds.
  • Vertical jump: 33 inches.
  • Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches.
  • Bench press: 27 reps.

Sewell, who had the second-most reps on the bench press among linebackers at the combine, told The Oregonian’s James Crepea that he’s met with the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, among others.

“I’m able to pick up a scheme real quick and go out there and perform,” Sewell told Crepea, about what his best selling points as he prepares for this year’s NFL draft. “I think I can always work on my hands and my feet. You can always get better at that and you can always improve on that.”

Ika, who some experts see as a potential first-round selection, stands out for his physical attributes — he stands 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, per measurements at the combine.

While his 40 time was criticized, Ika did receive praise for his work in other drills.

Other Utah ties at the combine

Nine Utah ties are at this year’s combine. Here’s when their position groups will participate in on-field workouts:

Friday

  • Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah.

Saturday

  • Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High.
  • Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah.
  • Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High.
  • Note: Kincaid won’t participate in drills at the combine as he recovers from a back injury, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Sunday

  • Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah.
  • Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High.
  • Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah.

