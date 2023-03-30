Taco Bell fans can vote to bring back Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco or Beefy Crunch Burrito

Taco Bell fans can use the Taco Bell app to vote for the return of fan-favorite menu items — deciding between the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco in the second-ever grassroots voting campaign.

In a press release sent to the Deseret News, Taco Bell said that voting will take place starting on Thursday through April 12. On April 13, fans will see the victor. At participating locations in late 2023, either the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco will return to the menu for a limited time.

Dane Matthews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell, said, “Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus!”

What is the Beefy Crunch Burrito?

The Beefy Crunch Burrito includes the taco chain’s signature seasoned beef along with Fritos Flamin’ Hot chips, sour cream, rice and nacho cheese sauce. It was on the official Taco Bell menu from 2010 to 2011. Up until 2018, it was occasionally a limited-time menu item and is considered a fan favorite.

What is the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco?

The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco is one of the chain’s three signature Doritos Loco Tacos sold at Taco Bell. This taco has a shell with the Doritos Cool Ranch flavor and is stuffed with beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese. it was on the permanent menu from 2013 to 2019, but now could come back for a limited time.

Taco Bell Vote

To vote for which Taco Bell item should return to the menu for a limited time, download the Taco Bell app and become a rewards member. Then, starting on Thursday through April 12, you can cast your vote through an in-app voting feature.

How many people voted in the first Taco Bell vote?

More than 760,000 people voted in the first round, per Silicon Valley. The Enchirito was the item last voted to come back to the menu, earning more than 62% of the vote while the other item, the Double Decker Taco, received the rest of the vote.

