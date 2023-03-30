FaithChurch of Jesus ChristWhat’s the current status for the 118 temples announced by President Nelson?Of the 118 temples President Nelson has announced in the past 5 years, 3 are dedicated, 4 are scheduled for dedication and 43 are under constructionPublished: March 30, 2023, 2:01 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePresident Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, and Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, are joined by area residents in turning over soil at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News