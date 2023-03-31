A complete list of all Latter-day Saint temples under construction

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 56 new temples under construction as of March 2023, eight of which are scheduled for dedication.

To be dedicated this year are the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, Brasília Brazil Temple, Feather River California Temple, Helena Montana Temple, Bangkok Thailand Temple, Moses Lake Washington Temple, Richmond Virginia Temple and Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. See individual dates below.

Constructing a temple is a unique experience tailored to each location’s culture, as shown in this video by The Church News.

Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Jan. 26, 2019, by Elder Robert C. Gay of the presidency of the Quorum of the Seventy Status: The church announced in March that the open house will begin on September 1 and run until September 16. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on October 22 in two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Nov. 7, 2020, presided over remotely by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Status: To be completed in early 2023. In February 2023, the open house was announced and scheduled to run from June 17 until July 1 — excluding Sundays — with the dedication happening on Sept. 17, presided over by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Sept. 26, 2020, presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Perrella, president of the Brazil Area. Status: To be completed in early 2023. In February 2023, the open house was announced and scheduled to run from Aug. 5 until Aug. 26, excluding Sundays, with the dedication on Sept. 17, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: May 1, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018 by President Russell M. Nelson.

July 18, 2020, presided over by Elder Paul H. Watkins of the Quorum of the Seventy. Status: In March 2023, the church announced the temple open house for the public will run from August 19 to Sept. 9, excluding Sundays. The temple will be dedicated on Oct. 8 in two sessions by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The session will be broadcast to all units in the temple district. The distribution and meetinghouse nearby are expected to open with the temple’s dedication.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

June 26, 2021, presided over by Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Quorum of the Seventy. Status: The open house will run from May 18 to June 3, 2023, leading up to the dedication scheduled for June 18 by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, per the church’s newsroom.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russel M. Nelson.

Oct. 10, 2020, presided over by Elder David L. Stapleton, an Area Seventy. Status: In March 2023, the church announced that the open house for this 20,000-square-foot temple will run every day from Aug. 4-19, except for Sundays. It will be dedicated in two sessions, with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: October 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson,

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

April 11, 2020, presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy. Status: The open house will be open to the public from March 25 until April 15 — excluding Sundays and Saturday, April 1 for General Conference. It will be dedicated on May 7 by Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency, per the church’s website.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 7, 2019.

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.

Oct. 19, 2019, presided over by Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area. Status: The open house will run from April 15 to July 8, and be dedicated on Aug. 13 by President Henry B. Eyring, per the church.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson

Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson.

