A complete list of all Latter-day Saint temples under construction

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 56 new temples under construction as of March 2023, eight of which are scheduled for dedication.
To be dedicated this year are the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, Brasília Brazil Temple, Feather River California Temple, Helena Montana Temple, Bangkok Thailand Temple, Moses Lake Washington Temple, Richmond Virginia Temple and Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. See individual dates below.
Constructing a temple is a unique experience tailored to each location’s culture, as shown in this video by The Church News.
Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: Nov. 8, 2018, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 or early 2024.
Alabang Philippines Temple
- Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: June 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, the Philippines Area president.
- Status: Scheduled for completion by mid-to-late 2024.
Antofagasta Chile Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 2020, presided over by Elder Juan Pablo Villar, South America South Area presidency.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.
Auckland New Zealand Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: June 13, 2020, presided by Ian S. Arden, president of the Pacific Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Bacolod Philippines Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Dec. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, Philippines Area president.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2025 or early 2026.
Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: April 9, 2022, presided over by Elder Joaquin E. Costa of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Bangkok Thailand Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2015, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: Jan. 26, 2019, by Elder Robert C. Gay of the presidency of the Quorum of the Seventy
- Status: The church announced in March that the open house will begin on September 1 and run until September 16. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on October 22 in two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m.
Bengaluru India Temple
- Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson
- Groundbreaking: Dec. 2, 2020, presided over by Elder Robert K. Williams of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Bentonville Arkansas Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Nov. 7, 2020, presided over remotely by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Status: To be completed in early 2023. In February 2023, the open house was announced and scheduled to run from June 17 until July 1 — excluding Sundays — with the dedication happening on Sept. 17, presided over by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Brasília Brazil Temple
- Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: Sept. 26, 2020, presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Perrella, president of the Brazil Area.
- Status: To be completed in early 2023. In February 2023, the open house was announced and scheduled to run from Aug. 5 until Aug. 26, excluding Sundays, with the dedication on Sept. 17, presided over by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Burley Idaho Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: June 4, 2022, presided over by Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025..
Casper Wyoming Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 2021, presided over by Elder S. Gifford Nielson of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Cobán Guatemala Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Nove. 14, 2020, presided over by Elder Brian K. Taylor, president of the Central America Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Davao Philippines Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2020, presided over by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, president of the Philippines Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025.
Deseret Peak Utah Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: May 15, 2021, by Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Elko Nevada Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: May 7, 2022, presided over by Elder Paul B. Pieper of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2025.
Ephraim Utah Temple
- Announced: May 1, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Aug. 27, 2022, presided over by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2025.
Farmington New Mexico Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: April 30, 2022, presided over by Elder Anthony D. Perkins of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2025.
Feather River California Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018 by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: July 18, 2020, presided over by Elder Paul H. Watkins of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: In March 2023, the church announced the temple open house for the public will run from August 19 to Sept. 9, excluding Sundays. The temple will be dedicated on Oct. 8 in two sessions by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The session will be broadcast to all units in the temple district. The distribution and meetinghouse nearby are expected to open with the temple’s dedication.
Freetown Sierra Leone Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: March 19, 2022, presided over by Elder Hugo E. Martinez, president of the Africa West Area.
- Status: Construction has not yet started.
Grand Junction Colorado Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: April 16, 2022, presided over by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early to mid-2025.
Harare Zimbabwe Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: Dec. 12, 2020, presided over by Elder Edward Dube of the Africa South Area presidency.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2024.
Helena Montana Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: June 26, 2021, presided over by Elder Vern P. Stanfill of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: The open house will run from May 18 to June 3, 2023, leading up to the dedication scheduled for June 18 by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, per the church’s newsroom.
Layton Utah Temple
- Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: May 23, 2020, presided over by Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2023.
Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple
- Announced: April 3, 2016, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: June 8, 2019, presided over by Elder Enrique R. Falabella, president of the South America Northwest Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2023.
Lindon Utah Temple
- Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: April 23, 2022, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president of the Utah Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early to mid-2025.
Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Aug. 20, 2022, presided over by Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, president of the Africa Central Area.
- Status: Construction has not yet started.
McAllen Texas Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Nov. 21, 2020, presided over by Elder Art Rascon, a General Area Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early to mid-2023.
Mendoza Argentina Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Dec. 17, 2020, presided over by Elder Allen D. Haynie of the South America South Area presidency.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Moses Lake Washington Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russel M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 2020, presided over by Elder David L. Stapleton, an Area Seventy.
- Status: In March 2023, the church announced that the open house for this 20,000-square-foot temple will run every day from Aug. 4-19, except for Sundays. It will be dedicated in two sessions, with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding.
Nairobi Kenya Temple
- Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Joseph W. Sitati, president of the Africa Central Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid to late 2024.
Neiafu Tonga Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 2021, presided over by Elder Inoke Kupu, an Area Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Okinawa Japan Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 2020, presided over by Elder Takashi Wada, president of the Asia North Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2023.
Orem Utah Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: September 5, 2020, presided over by Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023.
Pago Pago American Samoa Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: October 30, 2021, presided over by Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.
Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson
- Groundbreaking: Sept. 18, 2021, presided over by President Veasna Kuonno Neang, president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2024.
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Aug. 21, 2021, presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Puebla Mexico Temple
- Announced: October 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: November 30, 2019, presided over by Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, president of the Mexico Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 to early 2024.
Querétaro Mexico Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson,
- Groundbreaking: Jan. 7, 2023, presided over by Elder Adrián Ochoa, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Mexico Area Presidency, per the church.
- Status: Start of construction pending.
Red Cliffs Utah Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Nov. 7, 2020, presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023.
Richmond Virginia Temple
- Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: April 11, 2020, presided over by Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy.
- Status: The open house will be open to the public from March 25 until April 15 — excluding Sundays and Saturday, April 1 for General Conference. It will be dedicated on May 7 by Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency, per the church’s website.
Salta Argentina Temple
- Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Benjamin De Hoyos, president of the South America South Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023 to early 2024.
Salvador Brazil Temple
- Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Aug. 7, 2021, presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, president of the Brazil Area.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple
- Announced: April 7, 2019.
- Groundbreaking: Sept. 5, 2020, presided over by Elder José Bernardo Hernandez Orellana, General Authority Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
Saratoga Springs Utah Temple
- Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: Oct. 19, 2019, presided over by Elder Craig C. Christensen, president of the Utah Area.
- Status: The open house will run from April 15 to July 8, and be dedicated on Aug. 13 by President Henry B. Eyring, per the church.
Smithfield Utah Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: June 18, 2022, presided over by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2025.
Syracuse Utah Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: June 12, 2021, presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2024.
Tallahassee Florida Temple
- Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson
- Groundbreaking: June 5, 2021, presided over by Elder James B. Martino of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in early 2024.
Taylorsville Utah Temple
- Announced: Oct. 5, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: Oct. 31, 2020, presided over by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in late 2023.
Urdaneta Philippines Temple
- Announced: Oct. 2, 2010, by President Thomas S. Monson.
- Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 2019, presided over by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
- Status: Scheduled for completion in mid-to-late 2023.
Yorba Linda California Temple
- Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.
- Groundbreaking: June 18, 2022, presided over by Elder Mark A. Bragg of the Quorum of the Seventy.
- Status: Construction has not yet begun.