A complete list of Latter-day Saint temples in operation or under renovation

There are 300 total Latter-day Saint temples that have either been announced, are under construction or renovation, or are open and operating. A little more than half are operating right now.

Currently, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has 176 open and operating temples around the world, per Church News.

The Columbus Ohio Temple, which has been under renovation, is scheduled for rededication on June 4, 2023. Three more are currently under renovation, with four more scheduled for renovation in the coming years.

In the United States, there are 98 operating temples alone, with 46 across Latin America, 13 across Europe, six in Africa, and 19 in Asia and the Pacific, per maps released by The Church News.

More temples are to be completed in 2023, with approximately 191 operating temples around the world by the end of the year.

Temples undergoing renovation

Below are the dates of when each temple that is under construction and renovation was announced when the groundbreaking occurred and the expected completion date or status of the temple.

Announced: April 25, 1998.

April 25, 1998. Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1998.

Sept. 12, 1998. Dedicated: Sept. 4, 1999.

Sept. 4, 1999. Status: The open house is scheduled from April 29 to May 13, 2023, with the rededication of the temple for June 4.

Announced: June 25, 1875.

June 25, 1875. Groundbreaking: April 25, 1877.

April 25, 1877. Dedicated: May 21, 1888, and rededicated after the first renovation on June 14, 1985.

May 21, 1888, and rededicated after the first renovation on June 14, 1985. Status: Closed for renovation, which is expected to be completed in early to mid-2024.

Announced: July 28, 1847.

July 28, 1847. Groundbreaking: Feb. 14, 1853.

Feb. 14, 1853. Dedicated: April 6, 1893.

April 6, 1893. Status: Closed for renovation, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Announced: Nov. 9, 1871.

Nov. 9, 1871. Groundbreaking: Nov. 9, 1871.

Nov. 9, 1871. Dedicated: April 6, 1877, and rededicated after the first renovation on Nov. 11, 1975.

April 6, 1877, and rededicated after the first renovation on Nov. 11, 1975. Status: Although originally scheduled to be completed in 2022, renovation is taking longer than expected and could be completed by the end of 2023, but a new completion date has not been released, per The Church News.

Open and operating temples

Announced: April 2, 2000.

April 2, 2000. Groundbreaking: Feb. 23, 2022.

Feb. 23, 2022. Dedicated: Aug. 7, 2005.

Announced: Feb. 16, 1998.

Feb. 16, 1998. Groundbreaking: Nov. 16, 2001.

Nov. 16, 2001. Dedicated: Jan. 11, 2004.

Announced: March 17, 1999.

March 17, 1999. Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999.

May 29, 1999. Dedicated: June 15, 2000.

Announced: April 4, 1997.

April 4, 1997. Groundbreaking: June 20, 1998.

June 20, 1998. Dedicated: March 5, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997.

Oct. 4, 1997. Groundbreaking: April 17, 1998.

April 17, 1998. Dedicated: Jan. 9, 1999, and then rededicated Feb. 8, 2004.

Announced: Oct. 15, 1977.

Oct. 15, 1977. Groundbreaking: Feb. 19, 1981.

Feb. 19, 1981. Dedicated: Aug. 5, 1983, and then rededicated Sept. 4, 2005.

Announced: Oct. 6, 2012.

Oct. 6, 2012. Groundbreaking: March 4, 2017.

March 4, 2017. Dedicated: Dec. 15, 2019.

Announced: April 2, 2000.

April 2, 2000. Groundbreaking: Feb. 3, 2001.

Feb. 3, 2001. Dedicated: May 19, 2002, and then rededicated Nov. 3, 2019.

Announced: April 2, 1980.

April 2, 1980. Groundbreaking: March 7, 1981.

March 7, 1981. Dedicated: June 1, 1983, rededicated Nov. 14, 1997, and then rededicated most recently May 1, 2011.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011.

Oct. 1, 2011. Groundbreaking: Feb. 20, 2016.

Feb. 20, 2016. Dedicated: Dec. 9, 2018.

Announced: Oct. 14, 1998.

Oct. 14, 1998. Groundbreaking: May 8, 1999.

May 8, 1999. Dedicated: July 16, 2000, and then rededicated Nov. 17, 2019.

Announced: April 3, 2016.

April 3, 2016. Groundbreaking: Aug. 17, 2019.

Aug. 17, 2019. Dedicated: Nov. 20, 2022.

Announced: July 1, 1952.

July 1, 1952. Groundbreaking: Aug. 5, 1953.

Aug. 5, 1953. Dedicated: Sept. 11, 1955, and then rededicated Oct. 23, 1992.

Announced: Aug. 30, 1996.

Aug. 30, 1996. Groundbreaking: March 28, 1998.

March 28, 1998. Dedicated: Nov. 20, 1999.

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998.

Sept. 11, 1998. Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1999.

Oct. 9, 1999. Dedicated: Sept. 3, 2000.

Announced: July 29, 1998.

July 29, 1998. Groundbreaking: Oct. 17, 1998.

Oct. 17, 1998. Dedicated: Sept. 19, 1999.

Announced: April 7, 1984.

April 7, 1984. Groundbreaking: June 26, 1993.

June 26, 1993. Dedicated: April 24, 1999.

Announced: March 31, 1982.

March 31, 1982. Groundbreaking: Dec. 18, 1982.

Dec. 18, 1982. Dedicated: May 25, 1984, rededicated Feb. 14, 1987, and then again Nov. 18, 2012.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1995.

Sept. 30, 1995. Groundbreaking: June 13, 1997.

June 13, 1997. Dedicated: Oct. 1, 2000.

Announced: February 2, 1990.

February 2, 1990. Groundbreaking: May 2, 1992.

May 2, 1992. Dedicated: Jan. 8, 1995.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009.

Oct. 3, 2009. Groundbreaking: July 31, 2010.

July 31, 2010. Dedicated: Sept. 23, 2012.

Announced: July 20, 1998.

July 20, 1998. Groundbreaking: May 26, 2001.

May 26, 2001. Dedicated: June 15, 2003.

Announced: April 2, 1980.

April 2, 1980. Groundbreaking: April 20, 1983.

April 20, 1983. Dedicated: Jan. 17, 1986, and then again on Sept. 9, 2012.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008.

Oct. 4, 2008. Groundbreaking: May 15, 2010.

May 15, 2010. Dedicated: Oct. 28, 2012.

Announced: April 3, 1997.

April 3, 1997. Groundbreaking: May 1, 1998.

May 1, 1998. Dedicated: May 17, 2002.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1995.

Sept. 30, 1995. Groundbreaking: Jan. 10, 1999.

Jan. 10, 1999. Dedicated: Aug. 20, 2000.

Announced: June 27, 1913.

June 27, 1913. Groundbreaking: July 27, 1913.

July 27, 1913. Dedicated: Aug. 26, 1923, rededicated July 2, 1962, and then again June 22, 1991.

Announced: April 18, 2006.

April 18, 2006. Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 2007.

Nov. 14, 2007. Dedicated: June 13, 2010.

Announced: April 6, 2013.

April 6, 2013. Groundbreaking: Aug. 8, 2015.

Aug. 8, 2015. Dedicated: Dec. 10, 2017.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: Aug. 13, 1983.

Aug. 13, 1983. Dedicated: Aug. 9, 1985, and then rededicated Oct. 8, 1989.

Announced: May 7, 1998.

May 7, 1998. Groundbreaking: Jan. 9, 1999.

Jan. 9, 1999. Dedicated: Feb. 26, 2000.

Announced: Jan. 13, 1995.

Jan. 13, 1995. Groundbreaking: Nov. 10, 1996.

Nov. 10, 1996. Dedicated: April 30, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997.

Oct. 4, 1997. Groundbreaking: March 7, 1998.

March 7, 1998. Dedicated: March 6, 1999.

Announced: April 2, 2000.

April 2, 2000. Groundbreaking: Oct. 28, 2000.

Oct. 28, 2000. Dedicated: Nov. 18, 2001.

Announced: Sept. 11, 1998.

Sept. 11, 1998. Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998.

Dec. 5, 1998. Dedicated: Oct. 16, 1999.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009.

Oct. 3, 2009. Groundbreaking: Oct. 17, 2015.

Oct. 17, 2015. Dedicated: Oct. 28, 2018.

Announced: March 17, 1999.

March 17, 1999. Groundbreaking: April 24, 1999.

April 24, 1999. Dedicated: May 23, 2004.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008.

Oct. 4, 2008. Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 2010.

Oct. 30, 2010. Dedicated: May 17, 2015.

Announced: Aug. 23, 2002.

Aug. 23, 2002. Groundbreaking: March 10, 2005.

March 10, 2005. Dedicated: June 1, 2008.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1983.

Jan. 22, 1983. Dedicated: Oct. 19, 1984, and rededicated March 5, 1989.

Announced: March 31, 1982.

March 31, 1982. Groundbreaking: May 19, 1984.

May 19, 1984. Dedicated: Oct. 24, 1986.

Announced: Aug. 10, 1998.

Aug. 10, 1998. Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1998.

Oct. 10, 1998. Dedicated: Oct. 23, 1999.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2004.

Oct. 2, 2004. Groundbreaking: Aug. 5, 2006.

Aug. 5, 2006. Dedicated: March 20, 2009.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011.

Oct. 1, 2011. Groundbreaking: April 9, 2016.

April 9, 2016. Dedicated: Feb. 16, 2020.

Announced: Aug. 11, 1998.

Aug. 11, 1998. Groundbreaking: Feb. 27, 1999.

Feb. 27, 1999. Dedicated: Dec. 11, 1999.

Announced: April 2, 2011.

April 2, 2011. Groundbreaking: Aug. 24, 2013.

Aug. 24, 2013. Dedicated: Oct. 16, 2016.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009.

Oct. 3, 2009. Groundbreaking: June 18, 2011.

June 18, 2011. Dedicated: May 4, 2014.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009.

Oct. 3, 2009. Groundbreaking: Nov. 15, 2011.

Nov. 15, 2011. Dedicated: June 2, 2019.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: July 1, 1985.

July 1, 1985. Dedicated: Aug. 28, 1987, and rededicated Oct. 20, 2019.

Announced: Oct. 9, 1982.

Oct. 9, 1982. Groundbreaking: April 23, 1983.

April 23, 1983. Dedicated: June 29, 1985, rededicated Sept. 7, 2002, and again Sept. 4, 2016

Announced: Jan. 8, 1999.

Jan. 8, 1999. Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999.

March 20, 1999. Dedicated: April 9, 2000.

Announced: May 7, 1998.

May 7, 1998. Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999.

March 20, 1999. Dedicated: June 11, 2000.

Announced: April 10, 2008.

April 10, 2008. Groundbreaking: Nov. 13, 2010.

Nov. 13, 2010. Dedicated: March 2, 2014.

Announced: April 14, 1999.

April 14, 1999. Groundbreaking: June 12, 1999.

June 12, 1999. Dedicated: April 29, 2001.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 1982.

Sept. 12, 1982. Dedicated: Dec. 14, 1984.

Announced: March 31, 1982.

March 31, 1982. Groundbreaking: Aug. 10, 1996.

Aug. 10, 1996. Dedicated: Aug. 1, 1999.

Announced: May 7, 1998.

May 7, 1998. Groundbreaking: Oct. 12, 1998.

Oct. 12, 1998. Dedicated: Nov. 14, 1999.

Announced: Feb. 17, 1955.

Feb. 17, 1955. Groundbreaking: Dec. 21, 1955.

Dec. 21, 1955. Dedicated: April 20, 1958, and rededicated Oct. 16, 2022.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010.

Oct. 2, 2010. Groundbreaking: Aug. 17, 2013.

Aug. 17, 2013. Dedicated: Nov. 20, 2016.

Announced: April 2, 2000.

April 2, 2000. Groundbreaking: March 29, 2003.

March 29, 2003. Dedicated: Oct. 22, 2006.

Announced: July 20, 1998.

July 20, 1998. Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 1998.

Dec. 5, 1998. Dedicated: Feb. 27, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 3, 1992.

Oct. 3, 1992. Groundbreaking: Jan. 22, 1994.

Jan. 22, 1994. Dedicated: May 26, 1996, and rededicated June 19, 2022.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1997.

Sept. 30, 1997. Groundbreaking: June 13, 1998.

June 13, 1998. Dedicated: Aug. 26, 2000, and rededicated April 22, 2018.

Announced: March 3, 1937.

March 3, 1937. Groundbreaking: Dec. 19, 1939.

Dec. 19, 1939. Dedicated: Sept. 23, 1945, and rededicated June 4, 2017.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010.

Oct. 2, 2010. Groundbreaking: Sept. 29, 2012.

Sept. 29, 2012. Dedicated: Aug. 23, 2015.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: Nov. 27, 1982.

Nov. 27, 1982. Dedicated: Aug. 24, 1985.

Announced: Feb. 3, 1978.

Feb. 3, 1978. Groundbreaking: June 9, 1979.

June 9, 1979. Dedicated: Nov. 16, 1981, and rededicated May 20, 2018.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008.

Oct. 4, 2008. Groundbreaking: May 8, 2010.

May 8, 2010. Dedicated: May 6, 2012.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011.

Oct. 1, 2011. Groundbreaking: Feb. 12, 2016.

Feb. 12, 2016. Dedicated: April 14, 2019.

Announced: May 7, 1998.

May 7, 1998. Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999.

March 13, 1999. Dedicated: Jan. 23, 2000.

Announced: July 20, 1998.

July 20, 1998. Groundbreaking: June 23, 2007.

June 23, 2007. Dedicated: Aug. 29, 2010.

Announced: Oct. 3, 1915.

Oct. 3, 1915. Groundbreaking: Feb. 8, 1916.

Feb. 8, 1916. Dedicated: Nov. 27, 1919, then rededicated June 13, 1978, and again Nov. 21, 2010.

Announced: April 7, 1984.

April 7, 1984. Groundbreaking: Nov. 30, 1985.

Nov. 30, 1985. Dedicated: Dec. 16, 1989.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: Sept. 11, 1982.

Sept. 11, 1982. Dedicated: Jan. 10, 1986.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010.

Oct. 2, 2010. Groundbreaking: Dec. 5, 2015.

Dec. 5, 2015. Dedicated: Sept. 15, 2019.

Announced: Oct. 6, 1876.

Oct. 6, 1876. Groundbreaking: May 18, 1877.

May 18, 1877. Dedicated: May 17, 1884, and then rededicated March 13, 1979.

Announced: Aug. 10, 1953.

Aug. 10, 1953. Groundbreaking: Aug. 27, 1955.

Aug. 27, 1955. Dedicated: Sept. 7, 1958, and then rededicated Oct. 18, 1992.

Announced: March 6, 1937.

March 6, 1937. Groundbreaking: Sept. 22, 1951.

Sept. 22, 1951. Dedicated: March 11, 1956.

Announced: March 17, 1999.

March 17, 1999. Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999.

May 29, 1999. Dedicated: March 19, 2000.

Announced: April 3, 2000.

April 3, 2000. Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000.

Nov. 4, 2000. Dedicated: April 21, 2002.

Announced: April 4, 1993.

April 4, 1993. Groundbreaking: June 11, 1996.

June 11, 1996. Dedicated: March 19, 1999.

Announced: May 23, 2007.

May 23, 2007. Groundbreaking: June 20, 2008.

June 20, 2008. Dedicated: June 10, 2012.

Announced: Aug. 7, 2002.

Aug. 7, 2002. Groundbreaking: Sept. 23, 2002.

Sept. 23, 2002. Dedicated: June 13, 2004.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: Aug. 25, 1982.

Aug. 25, 1982. Dedicated: Sept. 25, 1984.

Announced: March 15, 1999.

March 15, 1999. Groundbreaking: May 20, 1999.

May 20, 1999. Dedicated: April 16, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 30, 1998.

Oct. 30, 1998. Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999.

March 20, 1999. Dedicated: June 16, 2000.

Announced: Sept. 17, 1998.

Sept. 17, 1998. Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999.

Jan. 16, 1999. Dedicated: April 23, 2000, and the rededicated May 5, 2019.

Announced: Sept. 25, 1998.

Sept. 25, 1998. Groundbreaking: Jan. 16, 1999.

Jan. 16, 1999. Dedicated: July 8, 2000.

Announced: April 2, 2011.

April 2, 2011. Groundbreaking: Aug. 23, 2014.

Aug. 23, 2014. Dedicated: Nov. 19, 2017.

Announced: Oct. 1, 1919.

Oct. 1, 1919. Groundbreaking: April 25, 1922.

April 25, 1922. Dedicated: Oct. 23, 1927, rededicated April 15, 1975, and then again Dec. 12, 2021.

Announced: April 3, 1976.

April 3, 1976. Groundbreaking: Nov. 25, 1979.

Nov. 25, 1979. Dedicated: Dec. 2, 1983, rededicated Nov. 16, 2008, and then again Sept 13, 2015.

Announced: Dec. 21, 1995.

Dec. 21, 1995. Groundbreaking: Nov. 4, 2000.

Nov. 4, 2000. Dedicated: April 28, 2002.

Announced: Nov.2, 1998.

Nov.2, 1998. Groundbreaking: April 27, 1999.

April 27, 1999. Dedicated: March 18, 2001.

Announced: Oct. 4, 1997.

Oct. 4, 1997. Groundbreaking: Nov. 17, 1997.

Nov. 17, 1997. Dedicated: July 26, 1998, and rededicated Nov. 17, 2002.

Announced: Aug. 6, 1998.

Aug. 6, 1998. Groundbreaking: April 9, 1999.

April 9, 1999. Dedicated: June 4, 2000, and rededicated Nov 22, 2015.

Announced: Oct. 3, 1992.

Oct. 3, 1992. Groundbreaking: Oct. 9, 1993.

Oct. 9, 1993. Dedicated: Oct. 13, 1996.

Announced: Nov. 9, 1994.

Nov. 9, 1994. Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999.

March 13, 1999. Dedicated: May 21, 2000.

Announced: April 4, 1999.

April 4, 1999. Groundbreaking: Oct. 24, 1999.

Oct. 24, 1999. Dedicated: June 27, 2002.

Announced: April 21, 2001.

April 21, 2001. Groundbreaking: Aug. 15, 2003.

Aug. 15, 2003. Dedicated: Aug. 28, 2005.

Announced: April 2, 1980.

April 2, 1980. Groundbreaking: Feb. 18, 1981.

Feb. 18, 1981. Dedicated: Aug. 9, 1983, and then rededicated Nov. 4, 2007.

Announced: January 23, 1961.

January 23, 1961. Groundbreaking: May 26, 1962.

May 26, 1962. Dedicated: Nov. 17, 1964, and rededicated June 16, 2019.

Announced: Feb. 23, 1999.

Feb. 23, 1999. Groundbreaking: March 13, 1999.

March 13, 1999. Dedicated: March 11, 2000.

Announced: Aug. 24, 1967.

Aug. 24, 1967. Groundbreaking: Sept. 8, 1969.

Sept. 8, 1969. Dedicated: Jan. 18, 1972, and rededicated Sept. 21, 2014.

Announced: March 14, 1999.

March 14, 1999. Groundbreaking: July 3, 1999.

July 3, 1999. Dedicated: July 30, 2000, and rededicated May 19, 2019.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2005.

Oct. 1, 2005. Groundbreaking: Dec. 16, 2006.

Dec. 16, 2006. Dedicated: Aug. 21, 2009.

Announced: April 6, 1991.

April 6, 1991. Groundbreaking: June 20, 1992.

June 20, 1992. Dedicated: Oct. 9, 1994.

Announced: Feb. 21, 1999.

Feb. 21, 1999. Groundbreaking: May 25, 1999 .

May 25, 1999 Dedicated: April 6, 2000.

Announced: Aug. 23, 2002.

Aug. 23, 2002. Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 2005.

Oct. 30, 2005. Dedicated: Aug. 10, 2008.

Announced: April 2, 1980.

April 2, 1980. Groundbreaking: Feb. 13, 1981.

Feb. 13, 1981. Dedicated: Oct. 27, 1983, and rededicated Nov. 12, 2006.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011.

Oct. 1, 2011. Groundbreaking: Aug. 24, 2012.

Aug. 24, 2012. Dedicated: May 21, 2017.

Announced: Jan. 25, 2010.

Jan. 25, 2010. Groundbreaking: Oct. 8, 2011.

Oct. 8, 2011. Dedicated: June 7, 2015.

Announced: June 11, 1999.

June 11, 1999. Groundbreaking: Nov. 20, 1999.

Nov. 20, 1999. Dedicated: May 20, 2001.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008.

Oct. 4, 2008. Groundbreaking: Sept. 17, 2011.

Sept. 17, 2011. Dedicated: Sept. 18, 2016.

Announced: May 9, 2008.

May 9, 2008. Groundbreaking: June 4, 2011.

June 4, 2011. Dedicated: Nov. 16, 2014 .

Announced: April 2, 2017.

April 2, 2017. Groundbreaking: March 16, 2019.

March 16, 2019. Dedicated: Nov. 7, 2021.

Announced: April 5, 2015.

April 5, 2015. Groundbreaking: Oct. 28, 2017.

Oct. 28, 2017. Dedicated: Sept. 1, 2019.

Announced: April 7, 1984.

April 7, 1984. Groundbreaking: Sept. 20, 1986.

Sept. 20, 1986. Dedicated: Aug. 19, 1989.

Announced: Sept. 30, 1997.

Sept. 30, 1997. Groundbreaking: May 2, 1998.

May 2, 1998. Dedicated: Dec. 17, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018.

Oct. 7, 2018. Groundbreaking: May 4, 2019.

May 4, 2019. Dedicated: June 19, 2022.

Announced: Oct. 19, 1992.

Oct. 19, 1992. Groundbreaking: June 12, 1994.

June 12, 1994. Dedicated: June 7, 1998.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011.

Oct. 1, 2011. Groundbreaking: May 12, 2012.

May 12, 2012. Dedicated: March 20, 2016.

Announced: Aug. 14, 1967.

Aug. 14, 1967. Groundbreaking: Sept. 15, 1969.

Sept. 15, 1969. Dedicated: Feb. 9, 1972.

The Provo Utah Temple will be renovated in early 2023, as reported by Deseret News.

Announced: Dec. 16, 2006.

Dec. 16, 2006. Groundbreaking: March 14, 2009.

March 14, 2009. Dedicated: Dec. 11, 2011.

Announced: April 3, 2016.

April 3, 2016. Groundbreaking: May 11, 2019.

May 11, 2019. Dedicated: Nov. 20, 2022.

Announced: Sept. 3, 1998.

Sept. 3, 1998. Groundbreaking: Feb. 6, 1999.

Feb. 6, 1999. Dedicated: Dec. 18, 1999, and rededicated Oct. 13, 2019.

Announced: Jan. 13, 1995.

Jan. 13, 1995. Groundbreaking: Nov. 15, 1996.

Nov. 15, 1996. Dedicated: Dec. 15, 2000.

Announced: April 21, 2001.

April 21, 2001. Groundbreaking: Dec. 1, 2001.

Dec. 1, 2001. Dedicated: Sept. 14, 2003.

Announced: Aug. 3, 1998.

Aug. 3, 1998. Groundbreaking: Nov. 14, 1998.

Nov. 14, 1998. Dedicated: Nov. 14, 1999.

Announced: April 12, 1999.

April 12, 1999. Groundbreaking: July 24, 1999.

July 24, 1999. Dedicated: April 23, 2000.

Announced: Dec. 12, 2003.

Dec. 12, 2003. Groundbreaking: July 30, 2005.

July 30, 2005. Dedicated: Feb. 10, 2008.

Announced: April 6, 2013.

April 6, 2013. Groundbreaking: March 4, 2017.

March 4, 2017. Dedicated: May 8, 2022.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2008.

Oct. 4, 2008. Groundbreaking: Oct. 23, 2010.

Oct. 23, 2010. Dedicated: March 10, 2019.

Announced: April 21, 2001.

April 21, 2001. Groundbreaking: Aug. 22, 2004.

Aug. 22, 2004. Dedicated: Sept. 3, 2006.

Announced: June 24, 2001.

June 24, 2001. Groundbreaking: March 29, 2003.

March 29, 2003. Dedicated: May 22, 2005.

Announced: April 7, 1984.

April 7, 1984. Groundbreaking: Feb. 27, 1993.

Feb. 27, 1993. Dedicated: April 25, 1993.

Announced: March 17, 1999.

March 17, 1999. Groundbreaking: April 24, 1999.

April 24, 1999. Dedicated: June 4, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018.

Oct. 7, 2018. Groundbreaking: May 4, 2019.

May 4, 2019. Dedicated: Jan. 15, 2023.

Announced: Nov. 7, 2007.

Nov. 7, 2007. Groundbreaking: Sept. 20, 2008.

Sept. 20, 2008. Dedicated: Aug. 21, 2011.

Announced: April 2, 1980.

April 2, 1980. Groundbreaking: May 30, 1981.

May 30, 1981. Dedicated: March 12, 2006.

Announced: Nov. 16, 1993.

Nov. 16, 1993. Groundbreaking: Aug. 18, 1996.

Aug. 18, 1996. Dedicated: Sept. 17, 2000.

Announced: March 1, 1975.

March 1, 1975. Groundbreaking: March 20, 1976.

March 20, 1976. Dedicated: Oct. 30, 1978, and rededicated Feb. 22, 2004.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2009.

Oct. 3, 2009. Groundbreaking: Oct. 22, 2011.

Oct. 22, 2011. Dedicated: Aug. 21, 2016.

Announced: Nov. 15, 1975.

Nov. 15, 1975. Groundbreaking: May 27, 1978.

May 27, 1978. Dedicated: Nov. 17, 1980.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: May 9, 1983.

May 9, 1983. Dedicated: Dec. 14, 1985.

Announced: April 2, 2000.

April 2, 2000. Groundbreaking: Sept. 23, 2000.

Sept. 23, 2000. Dedicated: March 3, 2002.

Announced: Aug 13, 1998.

Aug 13, 1998. Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1999.

Oct. 10, 1999. Dedicated: Aug. 21, 1999.

Announced: Dec. 29, 1990.

Dec. 29, 1990. Groundbreaking: Oct. 30, 1993.

Oct. 30, 1993. Dedicated: June 1, 1997.

Announced: July 29, 1998.

July 29, 1998. Groundbreaking: Sept. 26, 1998.

Sept. 26, 1998. Dedicated: Jan. 9, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2011.

Oct. 1, 2011. Groundbreaking: April 25, 2015.

April 25, 2015. Dedicated: Oct. 30, 2016.

Announced: April 1, 1981.

April 1, 1981. Groundbreaking: March 17, 1984.

March 17, 1984. Dedicated: July 2, 1985.

Announced: May 7, 1998.

May 7, 1998. Groundbreaking: May 8, 1999.

May 8, 1999. Dedicated: June 18, 2000, and rededicated Feb. 21, 2016.

Announced: April 2, 1980.

April 2, 1980. Groundbreaking: Aug. 13, 1982.

Aug. 13, 1982. Dedicated: Sept. 20, 1984.

Announced: March 31, 1982.

March 31, 1982. Groundbreaking: Aug. 27, 1982.

Aug. 27, 1982. Dedicated: Nov. 17, 1984.

Announced: July 8, 1998.

July 8, 1998. Groundbreaking: Nov. 28, 1998.

Nov. 28, 1998. Dedicated: May 20, 2000.

Announced: June 9, 2006.

June 9, 2006. Groundbreaking: Sept. 12, 2009.

Sept. 12, 2009. Dedicated: March 17, 2013.

Announced: April 26, 2008.

April 26, 2008. Groundbreaking: Feb. 14, 2009.

Feb. 14, 2009. Dedicated: May 23, 2010.

Announced: Aug. 16, 1999.

Aug. 16, 1999. Groundbreaking: Aug. 26, 2000.

Aug. 26, 2000. Dedicated: Sept. 8, 2002.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2010.

Oct. 2, 2010. Groundbreaking: Aug. 18, 2012.

Aug. 18, 2012. Dedicated: Dec. 13, 2015.

Announced: Aug. 9, 1975.

Aug. 9, 1975. Groundbreaking: April 10, 1978.

April 10, 1978. Dedicated: Oct. 27, 1980. and rededicated July 3, 2022.

Announced: April 7, 1984.

April 7, 1984. Groundbreaking: Oct. 10, 1987.

Oct. 10, 1987. Dedicated: Aug. 25, 1990.

Announced: Nov. 26, 2008.

Nov. 26, 2008. Groundbreaking: Sept. 14, 2011.

Sept. 14, 2011. Dedicated: June 21, 2015.

Announced: Oct. 6, 2012.

Oct. 6, 2012. Groundbreaking: Oct. 17, 2015.

Oct. 17, 2015. Dedicated: Aug. 13, 2017.

Announced: Feb. 25, 1999.

Feb. 25, 1999. Groundbreaking: March 20, 1999.

March 20, 1999. Dedicated: March 12, 2000.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2004.

Oct. 2, 2004. Groundbreaking: April 15, 2006.

April 15, 2006. Dedicated: Aug. 24, 2008.

Announced: May 25, 2006.

May 25, 2006. Groundbreaking: Aug. 4, 2007.

Aug. 4, 2007. Dedicated: May 2, 2010.

Announced: April 14, 1999.

April 14, 1999. Groundbreaking: May 29, 1999.

May 29, 1999. Dedicated: July 9, 2000.

Announced: Feb. 13, 1994.

Feb. 13, 1994. Groundbreaking: May 13, 1995.

May 13, 1995. Dedicated: Nov. 2, 1997.

Announced: Oct. 30, 1998.

Oct. 30, 1998. Groundbreaking: Jan. 9, 1999.

Jan. 9, 1999. Dedicated: May 21, 2000.

Announced: Nov. 15, 1968.

Nov. 15, 1968. Groundbreaking: Dec. 7, 1968.

Dec. 7, 1968. Dedicated: Nov. 19, 1974, and rededicated Aug. 14, 2022.

Announced: April 2, 2011.

April 2, 2011. Groundbreaking: Dec. 3, 2016.

Dec. 3, 2016. Dedicated: Oct. 31, 2021.

Announced: June 14, 1999.

June 14, 1999. Groundbreaking: Nov. 28, 1999.

Nov. 28, 1999. Dedicated: April 22, 2001.